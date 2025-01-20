ATBU Bauchi school fees for undergraduate and postgraduate and how to pay

Would you like to join Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi, and are curious about the institution’s school fees for various courses? The university is one of Nigeria’s best public tertiary learning institutions, offering multiple undergraduate and postgraduate courses. ATBU Bauchi school fees structure details the amounts new and continuing students pay for an academic period.

ATBU Bauchi school fees vary depending on the year of study and course. Photo: @atbuofficial on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

School fee payment is one of the requirements for many learning institutions before the start of an academic period. At ATBU Bauchi, whether you pursue an undergraduate or postgraduate course, knowing what you are expected to pay helps you plan your finances. ATBU Bauchi school fees vary depending on the course and whether you are a fresh or returning student.

ATBU Bauchi school fees

In December 2024, ATBU Bauchi revised its school fees, leaving students and guardians confused about the amount to pay. The institution’s change in school fees significantly affected new and undergraduate students but did not impact postgraduate students. Below is a breakdown of what to pay for ATBU Bauchi’s different programs and the payment procedure.

ATBU Bauchi undergraduate school fees

ATBU Bauchi offers multiple undergraduate and postgraduate courses at varying school fees. Photo: SDI Productions

Source: Getty Images

Undergraduate students pay different school fees depending on their year of study and the courses they undertake. New students’ fees are higher than those of returning students, as they have to pay multiple off-payments that returning students do not. Here is a breakdown of the undergraduate school fees based on a Facebook post regarding the ATBU school fee increment notice issued in December 2024.

Category New students Returning students All faculties ₦100,700 ₦84,900 College of Medical Science ₦171,000 ₦145,200 Faculty of Veterinary Medicine ₦115,200 ₦141,000

Each new student should pay an acceptance fee of ₦18,000 after confirming their name on the admission list. The fee confirms your admission offer and shows your commitment to joining the university. Failure to pay the amount in time will forfeit your admission offer. Students are also expected to pay other charges, such as library, laboratory, and medical fees, which vary depending on the department’s requirements.

The fee increment reportedly affected only two items on the fee structure: sports levy and municipal services. As per the notice, fresh students will pay a municipal service fee of ₦20,000, while returning students will pay ₦15,000. The sports levy for fresh students is ₦1,000, while returning students pay ₦200.

ATBU Bauchi postgraduate school fees

The university offers several postgraduate programs, including a postgraduate diploma (PGD), master’s degree (MSc, MA), and doctorate degree (PhD). ATBU Bauchi postgraduate fees vary depending on the program and department. Below is an outline of estimated fees for different programs.

Program Tuition fees Other charges Research Postgraduate Diploma ₦60,000 – ₦80,000 ₦10,000 – ₦15,000 Master’s degree ₦80,000 – ₦120,000 ₦15,000 – ₦25,000 ₦20,000 – ₦30,000 Doctorate degree ₦120,000 – ₦150,000 ₦20,000 – ₦30,000 ₦30,000 – ₦50,000

ATBU school fee payment procedure

How do I pay my ATBU school fees? ATBU Bauchi has an online school fee payment system that is accessible on its official website. It is straightforward and convenient for students to settle their dues without hassle. Here is the step-by-step procedure for paying school fees on the ATBU Bauchi website.

A screenshot of the FUTA admission portal. Photo: atbu.edu.ng

Source: UGC

Visit the ATBU official website. Under the Portals section, select your program and log in using your username and password. After logging in, choose the fee payment option and generate an invoice for the school fees you want to pay. Select your preferred fee payment method. You can opt for online payment using a debit card or bank payment, which requires you to generate a Remita Retrieval Reference (RRR) to pay the amount at a designated bank. After payment, log in to your student account and upload proof of payment. Confirm that your payment status is marked successful. Download and print your fee payment receipt for later reference.

What is the acceptance fee for ATBU Bauchi's new students?

ATBU Bauchi prospective students pay an acceptance fee of ₦40,000. This amount should be paid after confirming their names on the admission list, symbolising the acceptance of the admission offer. Failure to pay or not paying in time can lead to forfeiture of the admission offer.

What are the school fees for ATBU Bauchi’s new undergraduate students?

ATBU Bauchi new undergraduate students generally pay school fees of ₦100,700. However, students in the faculty of veterinary medicine and college of medical science pay ₦115,200 and ₦171,000, respectively. The school fee amounts do not include an acceptance fee of ₦40,000.

Can I pay ATBU fees in instalments?

The Nigerian university reportedly allows school fees to be paid fully once or in two instalments. However, paying your school fees once is recommended to avoid the extra charges that may come with instalment payments.

Are there scholarships available to cover ATBU fees?

Yes. ATBU students can apply for scholarships offered by the government and private organisations, such as the Nura Manu Foundation. However, not all students are eligible for the scholarships, which are issued based on specific criteria, such as academic performance and financial need.

Are ATBU’s school fees refundable?

Generally, school fees are non-refundable. Therefore, confirm your fee payment details to avoid paying excess amounts.

ATBU Bauchi school fees vary depending on the year of study and course. New students pay higher school fees than returning students due to multiple off-payments during admission. Whether you want to pursue an undergraduate or postgraduate program at ATBU Bauchi, knowing your school fee requirements helps you plan your finances.

Legit.ng recently published Venite University courses. The next chapter of your education after high school is pursuing an undergraduate course at a college. Venite University stands out as one of the best institutions in Nigeria that offers quality education. Besides knowing what courses it offers, checking its admission requirements will help you plan accordingly.

If you intend to join Venite University, you have plenty of undergraduate and postgraduate courses to choose from its three faculties. You should know the eligibility criteria for admission, including academic and school fee requirements. Read this article to discover the university’s courses, admission requirements, and school fees.

Source: Legit.ng