Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has disbursed about N2.7 billion to Lagos residents under the Eko Cares and Eko Listens schemes

The governor disclosed that about 10,000 households have benefited from the programmes despite ethnicity

However, the Nigerian government is planning the expansion of the cash transfer scheme to include more vulnerable households

The Lagos State Government has disbursed ₦2.7 billion under its Eko Cares and Eko Listens social safety net programme, reaching more than 10,000 households across the state.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said the initiative was designed to provide financial relief for residents in key areas such as healthcare, housing, education, and small business support, regardless of ethnicity, gender, or political affiliation.

Thousands already benefiting from Eko Cares and Eko Listens

The governor made this known during the presentation of ₦460 million in cheques to 1,000 new beneficiaries, describing the scheme as a testament to governance rooted in empathy and inclusion. He was represented by his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat.

“This presentation is not just a ceremony; it is a celebration of compassion and our shared humanity,” Sanwo-Olu said.

“Progress is not only about infrastructure or numbers, but about how deeply we care for one another. Through initiatives like this, we strengthen the bond of trust between government and citizens.”

According to the governor, Eko Cares has supported over 8,000 individuals, while Eko Listens has reached about 8,690 residents. He noted that in 2024 alone, ₦1.1 billion was distributed to 2,477 beneficiaries, with an additional ₦1.6 billion set aside to support another 2,850 residents before the end of 2025.

Sanwo-Olu praised President Bola Tinubu’s reform agenda, describing it as a foundation for sustainable prosperity and economic inclusion. He urged Lagosians to remain patient and supportive of the federal government’s Renewed Hope vision.

FG to expand ₦75,000 cash transfer programme nationwide

Meanwhile, the Federal Government has announced plans to expand its ₦75,000 direct cash transfer initiative beyond the current 15 million households.

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, revealed this during the Oxford Global Think Tank Leadership Conference and Book Launch in Abuja on Tuesday, October 28, 2025.

Edun explained that while progress has been made in stabilising inflation and the exchange rate, more must be done to lift citizens out of poverty and ensure they feel the positive impact of government reforms.

He described the programme as a transparent, accountable, and data-driven system that delivers digital payments directly to beneficiaries, an effort to cushion the effects of ongoing economic adjustments.

