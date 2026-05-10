Aliko Dangote's net worth surges to $35.9 billion, gaining over $1 billion in just days

Dangote Cement plans London listing to enhance visibility and attract foreign investors

Major refinery project in Kenya set to reshape East Africa's energy supply chains

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, is getting richer at a remarkable pace, adding billions of dollars to his fortune within weeks and strengthening his position among the world’s wealthiest individuals.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Dangote’s net worth has climbed to an estimated $35.9 billion, marking a sharp rise of over $1 billion in just a few days.

Aliko Dangote's wealth hits an all-time high of $35 billion. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

His year-to-date gain now stands at an impressive $5.92 billion, making him one of the best-performing billionaires globally in 2026.

Just two weeks ago, the Nigerian industrialist was worth around $33.2 billion. Last week, that figure rose to $34 billion, and now it has surged close to the $36 billion mark, representing a nearly $3 billion increase in a short period.

This extraordinary rise has helped Dangote surpass about 435 billionaires in the global wealth rankings, further cementing his dominance as Africa’s leading billionaire.

Dangote Cement eyes London listing

One of the key drivers behind this financial surge is the growing strength of Dangote Cement, Africa’s largest cement producer.

The company recently announced plans for a partial listing in London, a move expected to significantly boost its international visibility and attract more foreign investors.

With a production capacity of 55 million tonnes annually across more than 10 African countries, Dangote Cement remains one of the continent’s most valuable industrial assets.

Analysts believe a London listing could unlock even greater shareholder value and improve global investor confidence in the company.

Fertiliser business expands global financing

Another major contributor to Dangote’s rising wealth is Dangote Fertiliser, which continues to strengthen its position in global finance.

Following a successful $750 million private bond sale, the fertiliser giant is now planning to issue more dollar-denominated bonds to support long-term expansion projects.

This strategy reflects the broader ambition of the Dangote Group to deepen its presence in international markets while scaling up operations across Africa.

Kenya Refinery plan could transform East Africa

Perhaps the boldest move currently underway is Dangote’s push into East Africa, where plans are advancing for a major oil refinery project in Kenya.

According to reports by the Financial Times, the proposed refinery could cost between $15 billion and $17 billion, making it one of the largest industrial investments in East Africa.

If completed, the project would significantly reshape regional energy supply chains and surpass Uganda’s current $4 billion refinery partnership with UAE-based Alpha MBM Investments in Kabaale, Hoima District.

The Ugandan refinery is expected to process 60,000 barrels per day and begin operations between late 2029 and early 2030.

Dangote Refinery strengthens global export reach

Back home in Nigeria, the massive Dangote Refinery continues to expand its international footprint.

The refinery has reportedly exported 57 million barrels of jet fuel over the past two years, benefiting from rising global demand for refined petroleum products.

This growing export strength is reinforcing Dangote’s industrial empire and helping drive the rapid increase in his personal wealth.

Dangote's wealth hits a new high amid the cement company's growth. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

With cement, fertiliser, and refining businesses all expanding aggressively, Dangote’s rise shows no sign of slowing as he moves closer to joining the ranks of the world’s top 20 richest people.

Rabiu overtakes South African billionaire

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian billionaire Abdulsamad Rabiu is currently having the fastest wealth growth among African billionaires in 2026.

According to Bloomberg data, his net worth climbed to $15.9 billion, driven by a year-to-date gain of $5.78 billion as of Monday, April 27.

The increase in net worth has strengthened Rabiu’s position among Africa’s wealthiest individuals and highlights strong performance across his industrial interests, helping him climb to third place in Africa’s wealth ranking.

Source: Legit.ng