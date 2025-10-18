Africa Digital Media Awards

University of Ilorin courses, admission requirements and school fees
Education

University of Ilorin courses, admission requirements and school fees

by  Isaac Wangethi reviewed by  Kola Muhammed
6 min read

The University of Ilorin courses span faculties such as Arts, Life Sciences, Engineering, Health Sciences, and Education. Tuition fees for new students range from approximately ₦133,440 to ₦138,240. Applicants are required to meet admission criteria, including at least five credits in the GCE, SSCE, or NECO examinations.

University of Ilorin graduate. University of Ilorin logo
The University of Ilorin offers undergraduate and postgraduate degree programs. Photo: @theeniolaglory on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Tuition fees for new students range from approximately ₦133,440 to ₦138,240 depending on the programme, while returning students pay between ₦63,200 and ₦103,560.
  • PhD applicants must have a relevant Master’s degree with at least 60% or 4.0/5.0 CGPA and pass a departmental interview.
  • UTME candidates must have five (5) O’Level credits, including English Language and Mathematics, and a valid JAMB score of at least 180.

University of Ilorin courses

The university’s undergraduate and postgraduate programmes cover a wide range of faculties, each with its own departmental cut-off mark. Here is a breakdown of the cut-off marks for each programme at UNILORIN for the 2025/2026 season.

Table 1

Course

Cut-off mark

Accounting

190

Adult Education Studies

180

Agriculture & Biosystems Engineering

190

Agriculture

180

Anatomy

200

Applied Geophysics

180

Arabic

180

Architecture

200

Biomedical Engineering

190

Biochemistry

190

Bio Education

180

Business Administration

180

Business Education

180

Chemical Engineering

190

Chemistry

180

Christian Studies

180

Civil Engineering

190

Common & Islamic Law (Combined Law)

230

Common Law

230

Comparative Religious Studies

180

Computer Engineering

190

Computer Science

200

Computer Science Education

180

Counsellor Education

180

Criminology and Security Studies

180

Doctor of Optometry

230

Economics

190

Economics Education

180

Educational Management

180

Table 2

Course

Cut-off mark

Educational Technology

180

Electrical and Electronics Engineering

190

English

190

English Education

180

Estate Management

180

Finance

180

Food Engineering

190

Food Science

190

Forestry and Wildlife

180

French

180

French Education

180

Geography & Environmental Management

180

Geography Education

180

Geology & Mineral Science

190

Hausa

180

Health Education

180

History and International Studies

190

History Education

180

Home Economics

180

Human Kinetics Education

180

Igbo

180

Industrial Chemistry

190

Industrial Relations & Personnel Management

180

Information and Communication Science

190

Islamic Studies

180

Islamic Studies Education

180

Library and Information Science

180

Linguistics

180

Marketing

180

Table 3

Course

Engineering

Mass Communication

200

Mathematics

180

Mathematics Education

180

Mechanical Engineering

190

Medical Laboratory Science

220

Medicine and Surgery

250

Microbiology

190

Nursing Science

230

Performing Arts

200

Ph*rmacy

230

Physics

180

Physics Education

180

Physiotherapy

220

Plant Biology

180

Political Science

190

Primary Education Studies

180

Psychology

180

Public Administration

180

Quantity Surveying

190

Social Studies Education

180

Sociology

180

Social Work

180

Statistics

180

Surveying and Geo-informatics

180

Technology Education

180

Telecommunication Science

190

Urban and Regional Planning

180

Veterinary Medicine DVM

180

Water Resources and Environmental Engineering

190

Yoruba and Yoruba Education courses have a cut-off mark of 180.

University of Ilorin admission requirements

To gain admission into UNILORIN undergraduate programmes, candidates must meet general and course-specific entry requirements. Here are the general admission requirements.

  • All candidates must sit for the current Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and select UNILORIN as their first choice of institution.
  • Candidates must have credit passes in at least five (5) subjects at SSCE, GCE, NECO, NABTEB, or approved equivalents, including English Language and four other subjects specified by the relevant faculty.
  • For most programmes, the credit passes can be obtained in at least two sittings.
  • For Medicine and Surgery (MBBS), Nursing Science, and Physiotherapy, candidates must obtain all five credits, including Mathematics and English, in a single examination sitting.

Postgraduate admission requirements

Applicants seeking admission into the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) postgraduate programmes are required to meet the following general requirements.

University of Ilorin entrance
To gain admission to UNILORIN as a postgraduate student, applicants must meet the minimum admission requirements. Photo: @unilorinngr (modified by author)
Source: Instagram
  1. All entry certificates and the NYSC Discharge or Exemption Certificate dated on or before 30 September 2025 must be available before purchasing the form.
  2. Applicants must complete the online application form and upload scanned copies of all credentials.
  3. Applicants must have five O’Level credits, including English Language and Mathematics, though results before 2015 may accept a pass in one of them, depending on the programme.
  4. Master’s applicants must possess at least a Second Class (Lower Division) degree in a related field or pass a qualifying exam if applying outside their discipline.
  5. PhD applicants must hold a relevant Master’s degree with at least a 60% average or 4.0/5.0 CGPA and pass a departmental interview or assessment.
  6. Applicants from non-English-speaking countries must provide proof of English proficiency, such as TOEFL or IELTS.
  7. All Postgraduate Diploma and Master’s applicants must take a qualifying exam, except UNILORIN graduates with First Class or Second Class (Upper Division) in the same department and international applicants.
  8. Full-time applicants must present a letter of release from their employer during registration.

University of Ilorin application procedure

University of Ilorin graduates
Applying to the University of Ilorin is done online through the official portal. Photo: @unilorinngr (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

Applying to the University of Ilorin is a straightforward process carried out online through the official university portal. Below is a step-by-step guide on how to apply to the University of Ilorin:

  1. Visit the UNILORIN portal.
  2. Enter your JAMB Registration Number and Surname, then click “Get Details” to retrieve your UTME or DE information.
  3. Upload your O’Level and, where applicable, A’Level or Direct Entry results; if awaiting results, select “AR” (Awaiting Results).
  4. Pay the ₦2,000 screening fee online through Remita using a valid ATM card.
  5. After payment, log in via “Admission Login” on the UNILORIN portal, complete all required details, and submit your form.
  6. Print your screening slip and confirm that all information matches your JAMB CAPS record.
  7. Take the UNILORIN Post-UTME or screening test if required for your chosen programme.
  8. Once offered admission, follow the Post-Admission steps such as paying your acceptance fee, printing your admission letter, and attending matriculation and orientation as scheduled.

How much are the University of Ilorin school fees?

The public institution's fees vary depending on the programme and faculty, covering tuition, faculty charges, and essential services. Additional expenses may apply for accommodation and departmental requirements.

Based on the amended 2022/2023 fee structure, the tables below show the approved fees for undergraduate programmes across different faculties. For the up-to-date fee structure, reach out to the admissions office directly.

Science-based programmes

Programme

Freshers (₦)

Returning students (₦)

University charges

121,800

55,920

Faculty charges

16,440

13,440

Total

138,240

69,360

Arts and Humanities

Programme

Freshers (₦)

Returning students (₦)

University charges

121,800

55,920

Faculty charges

11,640

7,280

Total

133,440

63,200

College of Health Sciences

Programme

Freshers (₦)

Returning students (₦)

University charges

121,800

55,920

Faculty charges

132,840

47,640

Total

254,640

103,560

What Medical courses in UNILORIN can students study?

The University of Ilorin offers diverse medical and health courses, including MBBS, Nursing Science, Medical Laboratory Science, Physiotherapy, Optometry, Anatomy, Physiology, Medical Biochemistry, and Veterinary Medicine.

What courses can I study at the University of Ilorin?

University of Ilorin graduates
UNILORIN offers undergraduate programmes in fields such as Agriculture, Engineering, Education, and Health Sciences. Photo: @UniversityOfIlorinNigeria (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

The University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) offers a wide range of undergraduate programmes across various fields, including Agriculture, Arts, Education, Engineering, Health Sciences, Humanities, Management and Social Sciences, Science, and Social Sciences.

Does Unilorin offer nursing?

The University of Ilorin offers Nursing programs at the B.Sc., M.Sc., MPhil, and Ph.D. levels through its College of Health Sciences.

How much is the University of Ilorin admission form?

The University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) requires a non-refundable fee of ₦2,000 for the Post-UTME/Direct Entry admission form.

University of Ilorin courses span faculties such as Agriculture, Arts, Engineering, Health Sciences, and Social Sciences. Admission requirements and school fees are clearly outlined, and applications are completed online through the university's portal.

Legit.ng recently published an article on the UCH School of Nursing courses. UCH offers a variety of courses through its Basic Nursing Education program, School of Midwifery, Perioperative Nursing School, and Occupational Health Nursing School.

UCH is recognised for developing well-trained nurses and healthcare experts. It offers several nursing programmes to prepare competent and versatile professional nurses with the knowledge, skills, and attitudes required for nursing practice in various healthcare settings. Learn more about the courses offered at UCH in the post.

Source: Legit.ng

