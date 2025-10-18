University of Ilorin courses, admission requirements and school fees

The University of Ilorin courses span faculties such as Arts, Life Sciences, Engineering, Health Sciences, and Education. Tuition fees for new students range from approximately ₦133,440 to ₦138,240. Applicants are required to meet admission criteria, including at least five credits in the GCE, SSCE, or NECO examinations.

Tuition fees for new students range from approximately ₦133,440 to ₦138,240 depending on the programme, while returning students pay between ₦63,200 and ₦103,560 .

. PhD applicants must have a relevant Master’s degree with at least 60% or 4.0/5.0 CGPA and pass a departmental interview .

must have a relevant Master’s degree with and . UTME candidates must have five (5) O’Level credits, including English Language and Mathematics, and a valid JAMB score of at least 180.

University of Ilorin courses

The university’s undergraduate and postgraduate programmes cover a wide range of faculties, each with its own departmental cut-off mark. Here is a breakdown of the cut-off marks for each programme at UNILORIN for the 2025/2026 season.

Table 1

Course Cut-off mark Accounting 190 Adult Education Studies 180 Agriculture & Biosystems Engineering 190 Agriculture 180 Anatomy 200 Applied Geophysics 180 Arabic 180 Architecture 200 Biomedical Engineering 190 Biochemistry 190 Bio Education 180 Business Administration 180 Business Education 180 Chemical Engineering 190 Chemistry 180 Christian Studies 180 Civil Engineering 190 Common & Islamic Law (Combined Law) 230 Common Law 230 Comparative Religious Studies 180 Computer Engineering 190 Computer Science 200 Computer Science Education 180 Counsellor Education 180 Criminology and Security Studies 180 Doctor of Optometry 230 Economics 190 Economics Education 180 Educational Management 180

Table 2

Course Cut-off mark Educational Technology 180 Electrical and Electronics Engineering 190 English 190 English Education 180 Estate Management 180 Finance 180 Food Engineering 190 Food Science 190 Forestry and Wildlife 180 French 180 French Education 180 Geography & Environmental Management 180 Geography Education 180 Geology & Mineral Science 190 Hausa 180 Health Education 180 History and International Studies 190 History Education 180 Home Economics 180 Human Kinetics Education 180 Igbo 180 Industrial Chemistry 190 Industrial Relations & Personnel Management 180 Information and Communication Science 190 Islamic Studies 180 Islamic Studies Education 180 Library and Information Science 180 Linguistics 180 Marketing 180

Table 3

Course Engineering Mass Communication 200 Mathematics 180 Mathematics Education 180 Mechanical Engineering 190 Medical Laboratory Science 220 Medicine and Surgery 250 Microbiology 190 Nursing Science 230 Performing Arts 200 Ph*rmacy 230 Physics 180 Physics Education 180 Physiotherapy 220 Plant Biology 180 Political Science 190 Primary Education Studies 180 Psychology 180 Public Administration 180 Quantity Surveying 190 Social Studies Education 180 Sociology 180 Social Work 180 Statistics 180 Surveying and Geo-informatics 180 Technology Education 180 Telecommunication Science 190 Urban and Regional Planning 180 Veterinary Medicine DVM 180 Water Resources and Environmental Engineering 190

Yoruba and Yoruba Education courses have a cut-off mark of 180.

University of Ilorin admission requirements

To gain admission into UNILORIN undergraduate programmes, candidates must meet general and course-specific entry requirements. Here are the general admission requirements.

All candidates must sit for the current Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and select UNILORIN as their first choice of institution.

Candidates must have credit passes in at least five (5) subjects at SSCE, GCE, NECO, NABTEB, or approved equivalents, including English Language and four other subjects specified by the relevant faculty.

For most programmes, the credit passes can be obtained in at least two sittings.

For Medicine and Surgery (MBBS), Nursing Science, and Physiotherapy, candidates must obtain all five credits, including Mathematics and English, in a single examination sitting.

Postgraduate admission requirements

Applicants seeking admission into the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) postgraduate programmes are required to meet the following general requirements.

All entry certificates and the NYSC Discharge or Exemption Certificate dated on or before 30 September 2025 must be available before purchasing the form. Applicants must complete the online application form and upload scanned copies of all credentials. Applicants must have five O’Level credits, including English Language and Mathematics, though results before 2015 may accept a pass in one of them, depending on the programme. Master’s applicants must possess at least a Second Class (Lower Division) degree in a related field or pass a qualifying exam if applying outside their discipline. PhD applicants must hold a relevant Master’s degree with at least a 60% average or 4.0/5.0 CGPA and pass a departmental interview or assessment. Applicants from non-English-speaking countries must provide proof of English proficiency, such as TOEFL or IELTS. All Postgraduate Diploma and Master’s applicants must take a qualifying exam, except UNILORIN graduates with First Class or Second Class (Upper Division) in the same department and international applicants. Full-time applicants must present a letter of release from their employer during registration.

University of Ilorin application procedure

Applying to the University of Ilorin is a straightforward process carried out online through the official university portal. Below is a step-by-step guide on how to apply to the University of Ilorin:

Visit the UNILORIN portal. Enter your JAMB Registration Number and Surname, then click “Get Details” to retrieve your UTME or DE information. Upload your O’Level and, where applicable, A’Level or Direct Entry results; if awaiting results, select “AR” (Awaiting Results). Pay the ₦2,000 screening fee online through Remita using a valid ATM card. After payment, log in via “Admission Login” on the UNILORIN portal, complete all required details, and submit your form. Print your screening slip and confirm that all information matches your JAMB CAPS record. Take the UNILORIN Post-UTME or screening test if required for your chosen programme. Once offered admission, follow the Post-Admission steps such as paying your acceptance fee, printing your admission letter, and attending matriculation and orientation as scheduled.

How much are the University of Ilorin school fees?

The public institution's fees vary depending on the programme and faculty, covering tuition, faculty charges, and essential services. Additional expenses may apply for accommodation and departmental requirements.

Based on the amended 2022/2023 fee structure, the tables below show the approved fees for undergraduate programmes across different faculties. For the up-to-date fee structure, reach out to the admissions office directly.

Science-based programmes

Programme Freshers (₦) Returning students (₦) University charges 121,800 55,920 Faculty charges 16,440 13,440 Total 138,240 69,360

Arts and Humanities

Programme Freshers (₦) Returning students (₦) University charges 121,800 55,920 Faculty charges 11,640 7,280 Total 133,440 63,200

College of Health Sciences

Programme Freshers (₦) Returning students (₦) University charges 121,800 55,920 Faculty charges 132,840 47,640 Total 254,640 103,560

What Medical courses in UNILORIN can students study?

The University of Ilorin offers diverse medical and health courses, including MBBS, Nursing Science, Medical Laboratory Science, Physiotherapy, Optometry, Anatomy, Physiology, Medical Biochemistry, and Veterinary Medicine.

What courses can I study at the University of Ilorin?

The University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) offers a wide range of undergraduate programmes across various fields, including Agriculture, Arts, Education, Engineering, Health Sciences, Humanities, Management and Social Sciences, Science, and Social Sciences.

Does Unilorin offer nursing?

The University of Ilorin offers Nursing programs at the B.Sc., M.Sc., MPhil, and Ph.D. levels through its College of Health Sciences.

How much is the University of Ilorin admission form?

The University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) requires a non-refundable fee of ₦2,000 for the Post-UTME/Direct Entry admission form.

University of Ilorin courses span faculties such as Agriculture, Arts, Engineering, Health Sciences, and Social Sciences. Admission requirements and school fees are clearly outlined, and applications are completed online through the university's portal.

