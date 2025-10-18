University of Ilorin courses, admission requirements and school fees
The University of Ilorin courses span faculties such as Arts, Life Sciences, Engineering, Health Sciences, and Education. Tuition fees for new students range from approximately ₦133,440 to ₦138,240. Applicants are required to meet admission criteria, including at least five credits in the GCE, SSCE, or NECO examinations.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- University of Ilorin courses
- University of Ilorin admission requirements
- University of Ilorin application procedure
- How much are the University of Ilorin school fees?
- What Medical courses in UNILORIN can students study?
- What courses can I study at the University of Ilorin?
- Does Unilorin offer nursing?
- How much is the University of Ilorin admission form?
Key takeaways
- Tuition fees for new students range from approximately ₦133,440 to ₦138,240 depending on the programme, while returning students pay between ₦63,200 and ₦103,560.
- PhD applicants must have a relevant Master’s degree with at least 60% or 4.0/5.0 CGPA and pass a departmental interview.
- UTME candidates must have five (5) O’Level credits, including English Language and Mathematics, and a valid JAMB score of at least 180.
University of Ilorin courses
The university’s undergraduate and postgraduate programmes cover a wide range of faculties, each with its own departmental cut-off mark. Here is a breakdown of the cut-off marks for each programme at UNILORIN for the 2025/2026 season.
Table 1
Course
Cut-off mark
Accounting
190
Adult Education Studies
180
Agriculture & Biosystems Engineering
190
Agriculture
180
Anatomy
200
Applied Geophysics
180
Arabic
180
Architecture
200
Biomedical Engineering
190
Biochemistry
190
Bio Education
180
Business Administration
180
Business Education
180
Chemical Engineering
190
Chemistry
180
Christian Studies
180
Civil Engineering
190
Common & Islamic Law (Combined Law)
230
Common Law
230
Comparative Religious Studies
180
Computer Engineering
190
Computer Science
200
Computer Science Education
180
Counsellor Education
180
Criminology and Security Studies
180
Doctor of Optometry
230
Economics
190
Economics Education
180
Educational Management
180
Table 2
Course
Cut-off mark
Educational Technology
180
Electrical and Electronics Engineering
190
English
190
English Education
180
Estate Management
180
Finance
180
Food Engineering
190
Food Science
190
Forestry and Wildlife
180
French
180
French Education
180
Geography & Environmental Management
180
Geography Education
180
Geology & Mineral Science
190
Hausa
180
Health Education
180
History and International Studies
190
History Education
180
Home Economics
180
Human Kinetics Education
180
Igbo
180
Industrial Chemistry
190
Industrial Relations & Personnel Management
180
Information and Communication Science
190
Islamic Studies
180
Islamic Studies Education
180
Library and Information Science
180
Linguistics
180
Marketing
180
Table 3
Course
Engineering
Mass Communication
200
Mathematics
180
Mathematics Education
180
Mechanical Engineering
190
Medical Laboratory Science
220
Medicine and Surgery
250
Microbiology
190
Nursing Science
230
Performing Arts
200
Ph*rmacy
230
Physics
180
Physics Education
180
Physiotherapy
220
Plant Biology
180
Political Science
190
Primary Education Studies
180
Psychology
180
Public Administration
180
Quantity Surveying
190
Social Studies Education
180
Sociology
180
Social Work
180
Statistics
180
Surveying and Geo-informatics
180
Technology Education
180
Telecommunication Science
190
Urban and Regional Planning
180
Veterinary Medicine DVM
180
Water Resources and Environmental Engineering
190
Yoruba and Yoruba Education courses have a cut-off mark of 180.
University of Ilorin admission requirements
To gain admission into UNILORIN undergraduate programmes, candidates must meet general and course-specific entry requirements. Here are the general admission requirements.
- All candidates must sit for the current Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and select UNILORIN as their first choice of institution.
- Candidates must have credit passes in at least five (5) subjects at SSCE, GCE, NECO, NABTEB, or approved equivalents, including English Language and four other subjects specified by the relevant faculty.
- For most programmes, the credit passes can be obtained in at least two sittings.
- For Medicine and Surgery (MBBS), Nursing Science, and Physiotherapy, candidates must obtain all five credits, including Mathematics and English, in a single examination sitting.
Postgraduate admission requirements
Applicants seeking admission into the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) postgraduate programmes are required to meet the following general requirements.
- All entry certificates and the NYSC Discharge or Exemption Certificate dated on or before 30 September 2025 must be available before purchasing the form.
- Applicants must complete the online application form and upload scanned copies of all credentials.
- Applicants must have five O’Level credits, including English Language and Mathematics, though results before 2015 may accept a pass in one of them, depending on the programme.
- Master’s applicants must possess at least a Second Class (Lower Division) degree in a related field or pass a qualifying exam if applying outside their discipline.
- PhD applicants must hold a relevant Master’s degree with at least a 60% average or 4.0/5.0 CGPA and pass a departmental interview or assessment.
- Applicants from non-English-speaking countries must provide proof of English proficiency, such as TOEFL or IELTS.
- All Postgraduate Diploma and Master’s applicants must take a qualifying exam, except UNILORIN graduates with First Class or Second Class (Upper Division) in the same department and international applicants.
- Full-time applicants must present a letter of release from their employer during registration.
University of Ilorin application procedure
Applying to the University of Ilorin is a straightforward process carried out online through the official university portal. Below is a step-by-step guide on how to apply to the University of Ilorin:
- Visit the UNILORIN portal.
- Enter your JAMB Registration Number and Surname, then click “Get Details” to retrieve your UTME or DE information.
- Upload your O’Level and, where applicable, A’Level or Direct Entry results; if awaiting results, select “AR” (Awaiting Results).
- Pay the ₦2,000 screening fee online through Remita using a valid ATM card.
- After payment, log in via “Admission Login” on the UNILORIN portal, complete all required details, and submit your form.
- Print your screening slip and confirm that all information matches your JAMB CAPS record.
- Take the UNILORIN Post-UTME or screening test if required for your chosen programme.
- Once offered admission, follow the Post-Admission steps such as paying your acceptance fee, printing your admission letter, and attending matriculation and orientation as scheduled.
How much are the University of Ilorin school fees?
The public institution's fees vary depending on the programme and faculty, covering tuition, faculty charges, and essential services. Additional expenses may apply for accommodation and departmental requirements.
Based on the amended 2022/2023 fee structure, the tables below show the approved fees for undergraduate programmes across different faculties. For the up-to-date fee structure, reach out to the admissions office directly.
Science-based programmes
Programme
Freshers (₦)
Returning students (₦)
University charges
121,800
55,920
Faculty charges
16,440
13,440
Total
138,240
69,360
Arts and Humanities
Programme
Freshers (₦)
Returning students (₦)
University charges
121,800
55,920
Faculty charges
11,640
7,280
Total
133,440
63,200
College of Health Sciences
Programme
Freshers (₦)
Returning students (₦)
University charges
121,800
55,920
Faculty charges
132,840
47,640
Total
254,640
103,560
What Medical courses in UNILORIN can students study?
The University of Ilorin offers diverse medical and health courses, including MBBS, Nursing Science, Medical Laboratory Science, Physiotherapy, Optometry, Anatomy, Physiology, Medical Biochemistry, and Veterinary Medicine.
What courses can I study at the University of Ilorin?
The University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) offers a wide range of undergraduate programmes across various fields, including Agriculture, Arts, Education, Engineering, Health Sciences, Humanities, Management and Social Sciences, Science, and Social Sciences.
Does Unilorin offer nursing?
The University of Ilorin offers Nursing programs at the B.Sc., M.Sc., MPhil, and Ph.D. levels through its College of Health Sciences.
How much is the University of Ilorin admission form?
The University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) requires a non-refundable fee of ₦2,000 for the Post-UTME/Direct Entry admission form.
University of Ilorin courses span faculties such as Agriculture, Arts, Engineering, Health Sciences, and Social Sciences. Admission requirements and school fees are clearly outlined, and applications are completed online through the university's portal.
