The federal government has announced that NECO will transition to computer-based testing for examinations starting in 2026

The Minister of Education said the reform aims to curb malpractice and strengthen the credibility of national assessments

NECO Registrar also disclosed system upgrades and expansion efforts across multiple countries and states to improve operations

The Federal Government has announced that Nigeria’s National Examinations Council (NECO) will start conducting its examinations using computer-based testing (CBT) from this year, 2026.

The move is part of efforts to curb examination malpractice and update the country’s education assessment system.

Nigeria’s exam system goes digital as NECO prepares to launch computer-based testing in 2026 nationwide. Photo: Neconigeria

Source: Twitter

The Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, made the announcement in Abuja during NECO’s 25th anniversary celebration on Thursday, May 7. He said the reform is aimed at improving the credibility of public exams and aligning Nigeria with global education standards.

As stated by The Punch, the minister explained that the new system would help authorities monitor candidates more closely, detect cheating faster, and reduce exam fraud.

Alausa, who described NECO as an important institution in maintaining integrity in Nigeria’s education system, acknowledged that it has grown over the years into a more trusted examination body.

He added that the Federal Ministry of Education will continue to supervise NECO to ensure its exams portray national curriculum goals and broader learning standards.

The minister also advised that exams should not focus only on memorisation, but should encourage skills like critical thinking, digital literacy, and problem-solving.

He further urged NECO and the ministry to keep working together to build trust and ensure certificates remain valuable for students.

NECO improves systems, expands reach across countries

NECO Registrar, Prof. Dantani Wushishi, on his part, said the council has expanded its reach and now conducts examinations in eight countries, which shows growing international acceptance of its certificates.

He said NECO has improved its systems over time, introducing digital verification, electronic certificates, e-library services, and data tools to support its operations.

Wushishi also noted that the council is expanding infrastructure, including new offices in 10 states and more zonal centres to improve service delivery.

FG confirms NECO will begin computer-based exams in 2026 as education reforms take a new digital direction. Photo: DrTunjiAlausa

Source: Twitter

He added that NECO has acquired new vehicles to improve exam logistics across the country and is also strengthening measures against malpractice.

He credited past Nigerian leaders, including Generals Ibrahim Babangida and Abdulsalami Abubakar, as well as former President Olusegun Obasanjo, for supporting the establishment and growth of NECO.

NECO issues 2026 SSCE registration deadline

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that the National Examinations Council has informed schools that there will be no extension for the 2026 Senior Secondary Certificate Examination registration.

NECO stated that normal registration closes on May 25, 2026, while late registration ends on May 29.

The examination body urged school administrators nationwide to complete all registration processes on time.

Lagos opens 2026 model colleges registration

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Lagos state has begun registration for the 2026 Model Colleges and upgraded junior secondary schools entrance examination, with CBT screening set for Primary Six pupils across public and private schools.

The state government said registration closes on May 15, with applicants required to pay N10,000, while only eligible pupils are allowed to participate in the examination scheduled to hold between June 4 and June 6.

Authorities added that candidates of Lagos origin must upload indigeneship certificates during registration and advised parents and school officials to strictly follow the online application guidelines to avoid errors on the official portal.

Source: Legit.ng