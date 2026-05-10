A Nigerian lady got people talking as she shared three things she regretted doing in her marriage, and listed them out

In a viral video, she mentioned the things she did in her marriage that she would never do again in her next life

What she said caught people’s attention, as they opened up about their similar experiences about their marriages

A Nigerian woman living in the United Kingdom highlighted three things she regretted doing in her marriage.

She shared what made her regret her actions in a video that she shared on her TikTok page.

A Nigerian woman living in the United Kingdom highlights three things she regretted doing in her marriage. Photo: @adaoma_.

Source: TikTok

Identified as @adaoma__ on TikTok, she shared what when her husband started making money, he offered to take her on trips.

She stated that she turned down those offers and asked him to use the money to invest instead.

The video was captioned:

"Things I did in my marriage that I will never repeat in my next life."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions trail UK-based woman's marital experience

Oge said:

"My husband called me 5 minutes before watching this video if he should buy me shawarma. I said no because of weight loss as I don watch this video let me call him. He must buy."

Princess oma said:

"I be mama Monica I no Dey ever get money.'

olashikemi said:

"My man wan sponsor me to Dubai I said no ehh Oluwa ooo."

Gem&Jaz said:

"I already know this since. I nor dey do baby don’t worry o. Even if food nor dey house and my man ask if I will eat shawarma I would gladly say yes. I nor go say no worry make I use the money cook. I go eat the shawarma finish still request for money to use cook."

arinolaelizabeth said:

"Even in relationship,he Dey happen..I’ve learn to be a baby girl,I don’t have any energy."

Janefrances said:

"Moral of the story: Don’t ever start something you cannot finish."

morayo said:

"I normalize giving almost everything I make to my ex husband then my friend advice me about it and I stop I never knew he was that entitled and that leads to our separation I’ll never do that again in my life."

ꎭꌩ ꍏꈤꁅꏂ꒒ said:

"I have never regret this part cause once you no give na so my face go frown na money dey cheer me up."

𝓐.𝓭.𝓪.𝓸.𝓫.𝓲. said:

"You truly can’t pour from an empty cup. It’s in loving yourself first that you can freely love others. Let people call you selfish, it’s their business. It’s me first before anybody else now o."

In related stories, a lady showed what her husband did to a pot of jollof rice, while another lady showed the egusi her husband cooked.

Wife seeks refund of N50k from husband

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man said his wife spent N50k on something needed at home and asked him for a refund.

He questioned her for requesting a refund and shared the response she gave to him, which he agreed to.

Source: Legit.ng