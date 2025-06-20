Civil engineering salary in Nigeria: a breakdown by experience and level

The civil engineering salary in Nigeria ranges between ₦71,500 and ₦225,000 per month, depending on the experience, sector, and qualification. Entry-level engineers earn significantly less than their senior counterparts in oil, construction, and consultancy firms. It is a lucrative profession in Nigeria's growing infrastructure sector.

Key takeaways

The salary of civil engineers in the country ranges between ₦71,500 and ₦225,000 per month.

₦225,000 per month. Salaries vary by industry , with oil and gas paying higher than the construction and government sectors.

, with oil and gas paying higher than the construction and government sectors. Professional certifications and postgraduate degrees significantly improve earning potential.

Civil engineering salary in Nigeria

Civil engineering salaries in Nigeria vary widely based on experience, sector, and educational background. It’s a field where your level of expertise directly influences your earning capacity.

While fresh graduates earn modestly, senior engineers and consultants can command impressive salaries. According to PayScale, the average monthly salary of civil engineers in Nigeria is about ₦103,000. Below is a breakdown of salaries by level and experience.

Category Experience Salary range (monthly) Entry-level 0 – 3 years ₦71,500 Mid-level 3 – 10 years ₦130,000 Senior level Over 10 years ₦225,000

Fresh graduates with a B.Eng. or B. Tech in civil engineering typically start their careers with an average monthly salary of approximately ₦71,500. Most entry-level positions are in construction companies, consulting firms, or government agencies. Included benefits may be transport allowances and health insurance.

Engineers with three to ten years of experience earn approximately ₦130,000 per month. At this stage, professionals often handle supervisory roles or lead small projects.

Those with additional certifications are better positioned for salary increases and promotions. Such certifications may include Council for the Registration of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) registration and Project Management Professional (PMP) credentials.

Senior civil engineers, with over ten years of experience or managerial roles, earn approximately ₦225,000 per month. They often manage multiple teams, lead strategic planning, or serve as consultants on high-budget infrastructure projects. Their expertise and experience justify their premium compensation.

Civil engineering additional benefits and perks in Nigeria

Besides the basic salary, civil engineers have benefits and perks as determined by the organisations they work for. Photo: RgStudio

Beyond the monthly salary, many civil engineers in Nigeria enjoy non-monetary benefits. The availability of these benefits varies depending on the employer, and the seniority of a civil engineer may determine the amount of benefits.

Below is a list of civil engineering benefits and perks in Nigeria:

Housing allowance or accommodation

Medical insurance

Official car or transport allowance

Performance bonuses or profit-sharing

Training and travel opportunities

Civil engineering roles in Nigeria

Civil engineering in Nigeria involves the planning, design, construction, and maintenance of infrastructure essential for national development. It plays a vital role in addressing the country's urbanisation challenges, improving transportation networks, and supporting economic growth.

The engineers work in both the public and private sectors, ensuring projects comply with safety standards, environmental guidelines, and regulatory frameworks like those set by COREN. Below is a list of civil engineering roles:

Designing and drafting building and infrastructure plans

Supervising construction projects and site work

Managing budgets, timelines, and resources

Developing and maintaining roads, bridges, and railways

Creating water supply, drainage, and sewage systems

Conducting soil testing and site analysis

Ensuring environmental and structural safety

Using engineering software for modelling and planning

Preparing technical reports and regulatory documents

Collaborating with architects, surveyors, and government agencies

Which sector in Nigeria pays civil engineers the most?

The oil and gas sector, multinational construction firms, and international Non-Governmental Organisations tend to offer the highest salaries to civil engineers. While other sectors and government jobs offer decent pay, the oil and gas sector offers highly lucrative salaries.

How does location affect civil engineering salaries in Nigeria?

Engineers in cities like Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt typically earn higher salaries due to the presence of more infrastructure projects and multinational firms.

What qualifications influence a civil engineer’s salary?

Higher qualifications like a B.Sc. or M.Sc. in civil engineering, COREN registration, PMP certification, and years of experience significantly boost salary potential.

Is there a salary difference between government and private-sector civil engineers?

Yes, engineers in the private sector, especially those in top firms, typically earn higher salaries than their counterparts in government roles. However, public service positions often provide greater job security and more reliable pension benefits.

How much is a civil engineer paid in Nigeria?

A civil engineer earns between ₦71,500 and ₦225,000 per month in Nigeria. The salary varies depending on experience, sector, and qualification.

What is the salary of a level 7 civil servant in Nigeria?

The salary of a Level 7 civil servant in Nigeria ranges from approximately ₦106,000 to ₦138,000 per month, depending on the step level.

Which engineering discipline is the highest paid in Nigeria?

Petroleum engineering is the highest-paid engineering discipline in Nigeria. Other contenders include computer engineering and electrical engineering.

The civil engineering salary in Nigeria is influenced by experience, qualifications, industry, and location. While entry-level positions offer modest pay, career growth can lead to lucrative opportunities in both the private and public sectors. The profession remains one of the most rewarding in Nigeria.

