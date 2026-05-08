NECO has mentioned the total number of foreign countries where its examinations are now being conducted

Registrar Dantani Wushishi pointed to international acceptance of NECO alongside digital reforms in exam processing systems

NECO also outlined plans to strengthen exam security, expand digital services, and deepen cooperation with international examination bodies

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has announced that its examinations are now being conducted in eight countries outside Nigeria.

The registrar of NECO, Dantani Wushishi, made this known in Abuja during the council’s 25th anniversary celebration on Thursday, May 7, where he reviewed its progress since it was created.

Registrar discloses NECO’s growing reach as exams move outside Nigeria into foreign locations. Photo: Neconigeria

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While noting that the examinations are currently being written in eight foreign nations, Wushishi pointed out that NECO is now widely accepted internationally as a credible exam body that supports education and student mobility.

As disclosed by The Cable, he praised former education officials and past NECO leaders for shaping the institution, especially earlier reforms that changed how the council operates. One of those changes was the introduction of online registration and internet-based result processing, which replaced slower manual systems.

Council expands tech, security, global cooperation

According to him, those digital upgrades helped NECO release results faster, reduce delays, and improve transparency. He added that the reforms also boosted public confidence in the council both within Nigeria and beyond.

He added that the council plans to strengthen exam security, improve its question management system, and expand its anti-malpractice measures to protect the integrity of its assessments.

Other plans include increasing digital services such as electronic certificates and data-driven systems to improve efficiency and user experience. NECO also intends to deepen cooperation with international exam bodies, train staff, and extend access to candidates in underserved areas through targeted support and improved policies.

NECO was established in April 1999 during the military government of Abdulsalami Abubakar. Shortly after, Nigeria returned to civilian rule under President Olusegun Obasanjo, whom Wushishi credited for supporting the early take-off of the examination body. He also acknowledged the role played by the Niger state government, and called the support over the years steady and important.

NECO takes exams abroad as Registrar shares update on international operations growth. Photo: Neconigeria

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NECO to introduce CBT exams 2026

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that the federal government announced that NECO will begin computer-based testing in 2026, as part of efforts to strengthen examination integrity and reduce malpractice nationwide.

The Minister of Education said the reform will improve credibility, enhance monitoring, and align Nigeria’s examination system with global standards while promoting digital literacy and critical thinking among students.

NECO also disclosed ongoing system upgrades, expansion into multiple countries, and infrastructure development, including new offices and digital tools, to support smoother operations and improve examination delivery across the country.

NECO warns schools on SSCE deadline

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the National Examinations Council warned schools over the 2026 SSCE registration. The council maintained that there will be no extension beyond the official deadlines set for candidates nationwide.

NECO, which stated that normal registration closes on May 25, 2026, while late registration ends on May 29, urged principals and school administrators to strictly comply to avoid disqualifying candidates from the examination.

Source: Legit.ng