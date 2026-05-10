Kano Governance Ambassadors, a political group, has endorsed President Tinubu, Governor Yusuf, and Abubakar (Bichi) for the 2027 elections

The group commended Tinubu's economic reforms and Governor Yusuf's progress in education and infrastructure

KGGA said it plans a statewide campaign to mobilise support for endorsed candidates ahead of the 2027 elections

Kano state - A political support group in Kano state, the Kano Governance Ambassadors, has endorsed President Bola Tinubu, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf and Abubakar Kabir Abubakar (Kabir Bichi) for the 2027 general elections.

The group announced its endorsement during a press conference in Kano on Thursday, May 7, saying the three leaders had demonstrated commitment to governance and development.

President Bola Tinubu and Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf have been endorsed for a second term. Photo credit: @DOlusegun

Source: Twitter

2027 elections: Why we are backing Tinubu

Speaking on behalf of the group, KGGA chairman Aminu Abdullahi said President Tinubu had shown “courage” in handling Nigeria’s economy and deserved a second term in office.

“We have studied their performances critically, and we are convinced that these leaders represent the best hope for Kano State and Nigeria,” Abdullahi said.

The group said Tinubu’s administration had introduced reforms in infrastructure, electricity and social intervention programmes under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“Despite global economic headwinds, his commitment to reforming Nigeria remains unshaken,” Abdullahi added.

Group praises Kano governor’s projects

The group also commended Governor Yusuf for what it described as progress in infrastructure, education, healthcare and youth empowerment since he assumed office in 2023.

According to the group, the Kano government has improved access to basic education, expanded rural road projects and upgraded water supply across parts of the state.

“We have seen new classrooms, renovated hospitals, and empowered youths across the 44 local governments,” Abdullahi said.

Kano lawmaker backed for higher responsibility

On Hon. Kabir Bichi, the group praised the lawmaker’s constituency projects and legislative role at the National Assembly.

The group said the chairman of the House Committee on Appropriations had facilitated development projects and empowerment programmes for young people in Kano State.

“Through his various interventions, thousands of youths have received skills training and start-up capital,” Abdullahi said.

KGGA said it would begin a statewide sensitisation campaign to mobilise support for the three politicians ahead of the 2027 elections.

The group also called on residents of Kano state, including youths, traders and community leaders, to support the endorsed candidates, saying continuity in governance would sustain ongoing development projects.

Hon. Kabir Bichi has been endorsed by the Kano Governance Ambassadors ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: @HonAbbaBichi

Source: Twitter

Lagosians unite for Tinubu as lawmaker declares bid

In a related development, thousands of residents in the Eti-Osa area of Lagos gathered over the weekend to declare support for President Tinubu, Lagos deputy governor and governorship hopeful Obafemi Hamzat, and state lawmaker Noheem Adams ahead of the 2027 elections.

The rally, organised by leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Eti-Osa Constituency I, drew party officials, traditional rulers, residents’ associations and supporters from across the constituency, a statement made available to Legit.ng on Saturday, May 9 indicates.

Among those present were members of the APC Central Working Committee in Eti-Osa led by Murphy Adetoro, local government chairmen, ward leaders and representatives of the Lekki Estates Residents and Stakeholders Association (LERSA).

Source: Legit.ng