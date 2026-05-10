A corps member shared a post on TikTok speaking about her experience with her school’s headteacher

In her now-viral post, she disclosed how the headteacher at her place of primary assignment gave her an unexpected item

According to her, the woman had given her the item to use within the school premises, but she vehemently refused

A corps member serving in Nigeria drew attention online after sharing an encounter with the head principal at her place of primary assignment.

The account, shared through a video on TikTok, detailed an incident in which the senior staff member offered her an item intended for use during school hours, an offer she chose to decline.

Corps member rages as head principal asks her to pack her hair. Photo credit: @kopamimi/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Corps member shares experience with head principal

The clip was posted via her TikTok handle @kopamimi, where she explained the background story surrounding the incident .

According to her narration, the head principal had handed her a small material and instructed that she use it to pack her curly wig while on the school premises.

The reason given for the suggestion was that the way her hair was worn had been deemed 'inappropriate' for the school environment.

The corps member, however, noted that she had refused to make use of the item.

In her defence, she expressed disagreement with the assessment of her hairstyle, stating that she did not consider it inappropriate for the environment.

She further commented on what she claimed was a pattern among older colleagues who allegedly view younger staff with envy in workplaces.

Corps member refuses pack her hair despite order from principal. Photo credit: @kopamimi/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In her words:

"Head principal in my school (PPA) gave me this to pack my hair cause it's 'inappropriate' for school and I refused. There's nothing inappropriate about my hair na. Old people and envying young people in the work setting is funny."

Reactions as corps member shares experience with head principal

The video quickly gained attention on TikTok, with viewers sharing different responses in the comment section.

Some supported her stance, arguing that personal expression through hairstyles should be acceptable provided it did not interfere with professional duties.

@monarch said:

"You are in a school environment. There is a way you can pack it and still maintain the beauty. Blend with the culture."

@Dora said:

"Arguers commot from here make I no vex for you,so wearing a wig is bad or is going to distract the children from learning? It’s only inappropriate for a nurse/doctor to wear a wig to ward, anything apart from that is a rubbish ethnic."

@Tianah lifestyle commented:

"I think is because the hair is full and it can cause distraction to students some might lose concentration while looking at the board because they are admiring the hair, every work place has their rules,even court has its own rules so won’t you obey the judge?"

@Ms.Chika said:

"Respects the ethics of a place. The school I applied at says all teachers should be on sleek backs like we are in the army. That’s how it should be. Nobody is hating on you. Respect rules and regulation!! Outside school grounds, rock whatever you want."

@chericoco38 said:

"Some don’t even allow their teachers to use coloured attachment except black or brown."

@zibah said:

"But if it were a white person thst principal would not be able to say anything. We are our own problem."

@Damilola added:

"They will request for corpers then start moving mad. You should pack the hair as per Sunday service."

See the post below:

Corps member laments at his PPA

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a male National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member cried out over his frustration after going to the school where he was posted.

He stated that the students could not understand English, and he also didn't understand their native language.

Source: Legit.ng