Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye kept his 11th Serie A clean sheet as Udinese defeated Cagliari on Saturday, May 9

The Nigerian goalkeeper is closing in on Vincent Enyeama’s legendary European record set for Lille during the 2015/16 campaign

Okoye’s strong club form has sparked renewed debate over Super Eagles No.1 role with Stanley Nwabali

Maduka Okoye continued his impressive rise in European football with another commanding performance for Udinese, helping his side secure a vital 2-0 win over Cagliari at the Unipol Domus.

The Super Eagles goalkeeper was instrumental in ensuring his team walked away with all three points, producing a string of important saves to preserve a clean sheet in a game where Udinese were under significant pressure.

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye kept a vital clean sheet for Udinese as they secured a 2-0 victory over Cagliari. Photo by Timothy Rogers

Source: Getty Images

Despite Cagliari registering 22 attempts on goal, including five on target, Okoye stood firm, making four crucial stops to deny the hosts and maintain his side’s advantage, Afrik-Foot reports.

Goals from Adam Buksa and Idrissa Gueye proved decisive, but it was Okoye’s reliability between the posts that allowed Udinese to control the result and push further up the Serie A table.

The win moves Udinese into 9th place, strengthening their push for a top-half finish with just two matches remaining in the season.

Okoye eyes Enyeama’s legendary record

Beyond the importance of the result, the match carried major historical significance for Okoye.

According to Transfermarkt, the clean sheet against Cagliari was his 10th of the Serie A campaign, marking a standout individual achievement in one of Europe’s most competitive leagues.

This milestone places the 26-year-old star ninth in the Serie A clean sheet rankings and makes him the first Nigerian goalkeeper in nearly a decade to reach double-digit clean sheets in one of Europe’s top five leagues.

Vincent Enyeama holds the record for the most clean sheets held by a Nigerian goalkeeper in Europe after keeping 17 for Lille during the 2015/16 campaign. Photo by Philippe Desmazes

Source: Getty Images

The last to achieve such a feat was legendary goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama, who recorded 17 clean sheets for Lille during the 2015/16 Ligue 1 season.

Okoye’s consistency has now drawn inevitable comparisons to Enyeama, widely regarded as one of Africa’s greatest-ever goalkeepers and a key figure in Nigeria’s 2013 Africa Cup of Nations win.

For Okoye, the achievement is particularly significant, as his previous personal best stood at 10 clean sheets during his time with Sparta Rotterdam in the 2020/21 season.

Okoye touted to displace Nwabali

Okoye’s form has not gone unnoticed back home in Nigeria, where discussions about the national team’s goalkeeping hierarchy have intensified.

Many fans are now calling for him to be firmly established as the Super Eagles’ first-choice goalkeeper, citing his growing maturity, shot-stopping ability, and consistency at club level.

The 26-year-old performances in Italy have strengthened his reputation as one of Nigeria’s most reliable modern goalkeepers, especially in high-pressure matches where Udinese have often depended on his saves to secure results.

With international fixtures against Poland and Portugal scheduled for June, Okoye is widely expected to be in contention to start under coach Eric Chelle with current first-choice Stanley Nwabali still without a club.

Okoye sets unique Serie A record

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Maduka Okoye etched his name into the history books after keeping a clean sheet against AC Milan.

It marked the first time in his career that the Super Eagles goalkeeper has recorded three consecutive clean sheets at club level.

Source: Legit.ng