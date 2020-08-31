Ahmadu Bello University courses, school fees and cut-off mark

Are you interested in enrolling at Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) for your undergraduate or postgraduate studies? ABU is a federal government research university in Zaria, Kaduna State, Nigeria. The university comprises three primary campuses: Samaru and Kongo in Zaria and the School of Basic Studies in Funtua. Here is all you need to know about ABU Zaria courses and fees.

Ahmadu Bello University Zaria was founded on October 4, 1962, as the University of Northern Nigeria. It has 18 faculties, 110 departments, 16 research institutes and three Colleges of Agriculture. ABU is named after the Sardauna of Sokoto, Alhaji Sir Ahmadu Bello, the first premier of Northern Nigeria.

What is the cut-off mark for ABU Zaria?

The university has not announced the official cut-off mark for the 2024/2025 period. For the 2023/2024 academic session, the Ahmadu Bello University cut-off mark was set at 180. You can watch the institution's website for any updates about the cut-off marks.

Ahmadu Bello University courses

Ahmadu Bello University offers a wide variety of programs. The institution also offers associate degrees and vocational and remedial programs. The available faculties include

ABU Business School

Faculty of Administration

Faculty of Agriculture

Faculty of Allied Health Sciences

Faculty of Arts

Faculty of Basic Clinical Sciences

Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences.

Faculty of Dental Surgery

Faculty of Clinical Sciences

Faculty of Education

Faculty of Engineering

Faculty of Environmental Design

Faculty of Law

Faculty of Life Sciences

Faculty of Physical Sciences

Faculty of Pharmacy

Faculty of Social Sciences

Faculty of Veterinary Medicine

What are the courses offered in ABU Zaria?

ABU offers 199 doctoral programs, 129 M.Phil programs, 278 master's programs, 61 postgraduate diploma programs, 114 undergraduate programs, 54 diploma programs, and two certificate programs. Check out this list of all Ahmadu Bello University courses.

Some of the available doctorate programmes include:

Doctor of Medicine (MD) in Chemical Pathology

MD Doctor of Medicine in Human Physiology

Ph.D African Languages

Ph.D Agric. Economics

Ph.D Analytical Chemistry

Ph.D Business Administration

Ph.D Computer Engineering

Ph.D Creative Arts Education

Ph.D Engineering Management

Ph.D Guidance and Counselling

Some of the available M. Phil programmes at Ahmadu Bello University include:

M. Phil Crop Protection

M. Phil Accounting and Finance

M. Phil African Languages and Cultures

M. Phil Agricultural Engineering

M. Phil Biological Science

M. Phil Business Administration

M. Phil Computer Engineering

M. Phil Exercise and Sports Sciences

M. Phil Local Government and Development Studies

M. Phil Pharmaceutics and Pharmaceutical Microbiology

ABU offers 278 master's programmes. Some of these programmes include:

LLM Commercial Law

LLM Public Law

M.A English Literature

M.A Theatre and Performing Arts

M.Ed Business Education

M.Ed Maths Education

M.Phil Political Science

M.Sc Accounting and Finance

M.Sc Biological Science

M.Sc Environmental Management

There are 61 postgraduate diploma programmes. Some of them include:

PGD Civil Engineering

PGD Disaster Risk Management and Development Studies

PGD Farm Management & Agribusiness

PGD Police Administration and Security Management

PGD Urban and Regional Planning

PGD Water Resource Engineering

PGD Military Judge Advocacy

PGD in Arabic Translation & Editing

PGD Computer Engineering

PGD Accounting and Finance

The university offers 114 undergraduate programmes. Some of them include:

B.Ed Geography Education

B Eng. Mining and Minerals Engineering

B.A Industrial Design

B.Ed Adult Education

B.Ed Guidance and Counselling

B.Eng. Metallurgical and Materials Engineering

B.Sc Human Physiology

B.Sc Mathematics with Computer Science

LLB With Specialization in Islamic Law

Bachelor of Dental Surgery

Some of the available diploma programmes include the following:

Diploma in Adult Education and Community Development (ACD)

Diploma in Cooperative and Rural Development

Diploma in English Language Education (ELE)

Diploma in Guidance and Counselling Education (GCE)

Diploma in Industrial Design

Diploma in Law

Diploma in Management

Diploma in Public Administration

Diploma in Sharia and Civil Law

Diploma in Social Work and Development Studies (SWDS)

Ahmadu Bello University only has two certificate programmes. They are

Certificate in Fine Art

Certificate in Law Enforcement and Justice Administration

How much is Ahmadu Bello University school fees?

The school fees for different programs at ABU vary across programs. The table below displays the approved new registration charges for undergraduate students categorized by faculties.

Faculty Nigerians Non-Nigerians resident Non-Nigerians (Non-resident) Faculty of Administration N66,500 - N75,125 N225,000 N1,537,500 Faculty of Agriculture N70,250 - N78,875 N225,000 N1,537,500 Faculty of Allied Health Sciences N74,000 - N78,875 N225,000 N3,075,000 Faculty of Arts N66,500 - N80,750 N225,000 N1,537,500 Faculty of Basic Clinical Sciences N70,250 - N78,875 N225,000 N3,075,000 ABU Business School N66,500 - N75,125 N225,000 N1,537,500 Faculty of Dental Surgery N82,625 - N100,250 N225,000 N3,075,000 Faculty of Clinical Sciences N81,500 - N95,750 N225,000 N3,075,000 Faculty of Education N66,500 - N82,625 N225,000 N1,537,500 Faculty of Engineering N70,250 -NN84,500 N225,000 N2,460,000 Faculty of Environmental Design N70,250 - N84,500 N225,000 N2,460,000 Faculty of Law N70,250 - N82,625 N225,000 N1,537,500 Faculty of Life Sciences N70,250 - N84,500 N225,000 N1,845,000 Faculty of Pharmacy N70,250 - N82,625 N225,000 N3,075,000 Faculty of Physical Sciences N70,250 - N84,500 N225,000 N1,845,000 Faculty of Social Sciences N66,500 - N78,875 N225,000 N1,537,500 Faculty of Veterinary Medicine N81,500 - N95,750 N225,000 N3,075,000

Ahmadu Bello University portal

Ahmadu Bello University has several portals serving different purposes. You can assess all the required information you need from the institution using these portals.

Student registration portal

This registration portal allows current undergraduate and postgraduate students to log in and access various services like fee payment, course registration, accommodation application, result checking, and more.

Post UTME (Entrance Exam) portal

This post-UTME portal is specifically for candidates applying for admission to ABU through the post-UTME process. It allows them to register, pay fees, download documents, and check their screening status.

eForms portal

eForms portal provides online forms for various purposes within ABU, such as staff recruitment, scholarship applications, and service requests.

Ahmadu Bello University Distance Learning Center

The ABU Distance Learning Center is structured to offer the opportunity to earn degrees from an NUC-accredited institution.

Those interested in any DLC programs can apply through the Distance Learning Centre application portal. The application process is currently ongoing. You will need to pay an application fee of N10,300.

The available programmes are:

BSc. Accounting

BSc. Business Administration

BSc. Computer Science

BSc. Economics

BSc. International Studies

BNSc. Nursing Science

BSc. Political Science

BSc. Public Administration

BSc. Sociology

Postgraduate Diploma in Management

Postgraduate Diploma in Education

Master in Public Administration

Master in International Affairs and Diplomacy

Master in Public Health

Master in Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice

Master in Information Management

Master in Business Administration

Is Ahmadu Bello University a federal university?

Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) is a federal university in Nigeria. The university is one of the largest and oldest degree-awarding institutions in Nigeria.

Where is Ahmadu Bello University located?

ABU is located in Zaria, Kaduna State. The institution was established in 1962.

Ahmadu Bello University Zaria is a federal university in Nigeria that offers various courses. If you intend to join the institution, you can view the available courses and how much you will have to pay as school fees.

