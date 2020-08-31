Ahmadu Bello University courses, school fees and cut-off mark
Are you interested in enrolling at Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) for your undergraduate or postgraduate studies? ABU is a federal government research university in Zaria, Kaduna State, Nigeria. The university comprises three primary campuses: Samaru and Kongo in Zaria and the School of Basic Studies in Funtua. Here is all you need to know about ABU Zaria courses and fees.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- What is the cut-off mark for ABU Zaria?
- Ahmadu Bello University courses
- How much is Ahmadu Bello University school fees?
- Ahmadu Bello University portal
- Ahmadu Bello University Distance Learning Center
- Is Ahmadu Bello University a federal university?
- Where is Ahmadu Bello University located?
Ahmadu Bello University Zaria was founded on October 4, 1962, as the University of Northern Nigeria. It has 18 faculties, 110 departments, 16 research institutes and three Colleges of Agriculture. ABU is named after the Sardauna of Sokoto, Alhaji Sir Ahmadu Bello, the first premier of Northern Nigeria.
What is the cut-off mark for ABU Zaria?
The university has not announced the official cut-off mark for the 2024/2025 period. For the 2023/2024 academic session, the Ahmadu Bello University cut-off mark was set at 180. You can watch the institution's website for any updates about the cut-off marks.
Ahmadu Bello University courses
Ahmadu Bello University offers a wide variety of programs. The institution also offers associate degrees and vocational and remedial programs. The available faculties include
- ABU Business School
- Faculty of Administration
- Faculty of Agriculture
- Faculty of Allied Health Sciences
- Faculty of Arts
- Faculty of Basic Clinical Sciences
- Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences.
- Faculty of Dental Surgery
- Faculty of Clinical Sciences
- Faculty of Education
- Faculty of Engineering
- Faculty of Environmental Design
- Faculty of Law
- Faculty of Life Sciences
- Faculty of Physical Sciences
- Faculty of Pharmacy
- Faculty of Social Sciences
- Faculty of Veterinary Medicine
What are the courses offered in ABU Zaria?
ABU offers 199 doctoral programs, 129 M.Phil programs, 278 master's programs, 61 postgraduate diploma programs, 114 undergraduate programs, 54 diploma programs, and two certificate programs. Check out this list of all Ahmadu Bello University courses.
Some of the available doctorate programmes include:
- Doctor of Medicine (MD) in Chemical Pathology
- MD Doctor of Medicine in Human Physiology
- Ph.D African Languages
- Ph.D Agric. Economics
- Ph.D Analytical Chemistry
- Ph.D Business Administration
- Ph.D Computer Engineering
- Ph.D Creative Arts Education
- Ph.D Engineering Management
- Ph.D Guidance and Counselling
Some of the available M. Phil programmes at Ahmadu Bello University include:
- M. Phil Crop Protection
- M. Phil Accounting and Finance
- M. Phil African Languages and Cultures
- M. Phil Agricultural Engineering
- M. Phil Biological Science
- M. Phil Business Administration
- M. Phil Computer Engineering
- M. Phil Exercise and Sports Sciences
- M. Phil Local Government and Development Studies
- M. Phil Pharmaceutics and Pharmaceutical Microbiology
ABU offers 278 master's programmes. Some of these programmes include:
- LLM Commercial Law
- LLM Public Law
- M.A English Literature
- M.A Theatre and Performing Arts
- M.Ed Business Education
- M.Ed Maths Education
- M.Phil Political Science
- M.Sc Accounting and Finance
- M.Sc Biological Science
- M.Sc Environmental Management
There are 61 postgraduate diploma programmes. Some of them include:
- PGD Civil Engineering
- PGD Disaster Risk Management and Development Studies
- PGD Farm Management & Agribusiness
- PGD Police Administration and Security Management
- PGD Urban and Regional Planning
- PGD Water Resource Engineering
- PGD Military Judge Advocacy
- PGD in Arabic Translation & Editing
- PGD Computer Engineering
- PGD Accounting and Finance
The university offers 114 undergraduate programmes. Some of them include:
- B.Ed Geography Education
- B Eng. Mining and Minerals Engineering
- B.A Industrial Design
- B.Ed Adult Education
- B.Ed Guidance and Counselling
- B.Eng. Metallurgical and Materials Engineering
- B.Sc Human Physiology
- B.Sc Mathematics with Computer Science
- LLB With Specialization in Islamic Law
- Bachelor of Dental Surgery
Some of the available diploma programmes include the following:
- Diploma in Adult Education and Community Development (ACD)
- Diploma in Cooperative and Rural Development
- Diploma in English Language Education (ELE)
- Diploma in Guidance and Counselling Education (GCE)
- Diploma in Industrial Design
- Diploma in Law
- Diploma in Management
- Diploma in Public Administration
- Diploma in Sharia and Civil Law
- Diploma in Social Work and Development Studies (SWDS)
Ahmadu Bello University only has two certificate programmes. They are
- Certificate in Fine Art
- Certificate in Law Enforcement and Justice Administration
How much is Ahmadu Bello University school fees?
The school fees for different programs at ABU vary across programs. The table below displays the approved new registration charges for undergraduate students categorized by faculties.
|Faculty
|Nigerians
|Non-Nigerians resident
|Non-Nigerians (Non-resident)
|Faculty of Administration
|N66,500 - N75,125
|N225,000
|N1,537,500
|Faculty of Agriculture
|N70,250 - N78,875
|N225,000
|N1,537,500
|Faculty of Allied Health Sciences
|N74,000 - N78,875
|N225,000
|N3,075,000
|Faculty of Arts
|N66,500 - N80,750
|N225,000
|N1,537,500
|Faculty of Basic Clinical Sciences
|N70,250 - N78,875
|N225,000
|N3,075,000
|ABU Business School
|N66,500 - N75,125
|N225,000
|N1,537,500
|Faculty of Dental Surgery
|N82,625 - N100,250
|N225,000
|N3,075,000
|Faculty of Clinical Sciences
|N81,500 - N95,750
|N225,000
|N3,075,000
|Faculty of Education
|N66,500 - N82,625
|N225,000
|N1,537,500
|Faculty of Engineering
|N70,250 -NN84,500
|N225,000
|N2,460,000
|Faculty of Environmental Design
|N70,250 - N84,500
|N225,000
|N2,460,000
|Faculty of Law
|N70,250 - N82,625
|N225,000
|N1,537,500
|Faculty of Life Sciences
|N70,250 - N84,500
|N225,000
|N1,845,000
|Faculty of Pharmacy
|N70,250 - N82,625
|N225,000
|N3,075,000
|Faculty of Physical Sciences
|N70,250 - N84,500
|N225,000
|N1,845,000
|Faculty of Social Sciences
|N66,500 - N78,875
|N225,000
|N1,537,500
|Faculty of Veterinary Medicine
|N81,500 - N95,750
|N225,000
|N3,075,000
Ahmadu Bello University portal
Ahmadu Bello University has several portals serving different purposes. You can assess all the required information you need from the institution using these portals.
Student registration portal
This registration portal allows current undergraduate and postgraduate students to log in and access various services like fee payment, course registration, accommodation application, result checking, and more.
Post UTME (Entrance Exam) portal
This post-UTME portal is specifically for candidates applying for admission to ABU through the post-UTME process. It allows them to register, pay fees, download documents, and check their screening status.
eForms portal
eForms portal provides online forms for various purposes within ABU, such as staff recruitment, scholarship applications, and service requests.
Ahmadu Bello University Distance Learning Center
The ABU Distance Learning Center is structured to offer the opportunity to earn degrees from an NUC-accredited institution.
Those interested in any DLC programs can apply through the Distance Learning Centre application portal. The application process is currently ongoing. You will need to pay an application fee of N10,300.
The available programmes are:
- BSc. Accounting
- BSc. Business Administration
- BSc. Computer Science
- BSc. Economics
- BSc. International Studies
- BNSc. Nursing Science
- BSc. Political Science
- BSc. Public Administration
- BSc. Sociology
- Postgraduate Diploma in Management
- Postgraduate Diploma in Education
- Master in Public Administration
- Master in International Affairs and Diplomacy
- Master in Public Health
- Master in Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice
- Master in Information Management
- Master in Business Administration
Is Ahmadu Bello University a federal university?
Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) is a federal university in Nigeria. The university is one of the largest and oldest degree-awarding institutions in Nigeria.
Where is Ahmadu Bello University located?
ABU is located in Zaria, Kaduna State. The institution was established in 1962.
Ahmadu Bello University Zaria is a federal university in Nigeria that offers various courses. If you intend to join the institution, you can view the available courses and how much you will have to pay as school fees.
