Ajayi Crowther University school fees for all courses and payment details
Ajayi Crowther University school fees for all courses and payment details

by  Brian Oroo reviewed by  Kola Muhammed
The Ajayi Crowther University school fees vary by faculty, with law being the most expensive at ₦2,001,000 per session, while the agriculture and christian religious studies faculties cost around ₦200,000. All fees are payable in structured instalments through the official payment portal.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Payment is structured in three instalments (50%, 25%, 25%).
  • Engineering programmes cost ₦1,275,000 for 100.
  • Nursing Science includes an additional ₦200,000 clinical fee per level, increasing total costs to about ₦1.6 million in higher years.

Ajayi Crowther University school fees for all courses

The Undergraduate fees at Ajayi Crowther University differ by programme and level. Below is a detailed breakdown of tuition and payment structure.

Accounting

Ajayi Crowther University’s Accounting programme costs ₦1,167,000 for 100, ₦1,000,000 for 200 and 300s, and ₦1,150,000 for 400.

Level

Total fees (₦)

1st instalment (50%) (₦)

2nd instalment (25%) (₦)

3rd instalment (25%) (₦)

100

1,167,000

583,500

291,750

291,750

200

1,000,000

500,000

250,000

250,000

300

1,000,000

500,000

250,000

250,000

400

1,150,000

575,000

287,500

287,500

Agriculture

The Agriculture programme at Ajayi Crowther University costs ₦200,000 yearly across all levels from 100 to 500. Students can pay ₦100,000 first, followed by two instalments of ₦50,000 each.

Architecture

A bachelors degree in Architecture costs ₦1,185,000 for 100, ₦1,075,000 for 200, ₦1,095,000 for 300, ₦1,105,000 for 400, and ₦1,200,000 for 500 Level.

Level

Total fees (₦)

1st instalment (50%) (₦)

2nd instalment (25%) (₦)

3rd instalment (25%) (₦)

100

1,185,000

592,500

296,250

296,250

200

1,075,000

537,500

268,750

268,750

300

1,095,000

547,500

273,750

273,750

400

1,105,000

552,500

276,250

276,250

500

1,200,000

600,000

300,000

300,000

Banking & Finance

Banking & Finance program costs ₦850,000 for 100, ₦700,000 for 200 and 300s, and ₦750,000 for 400.

Level

Total fees (₦)

1st instalment (50%) (₦)

2nd instalment (25%) (₦)

3rd instalment (25%) (₦)

100

850,000

425,000

212,500

212,500

200

700,000

350,000

175,000

175,000

300

700,000

350,000

175,000

175,000

400

750,000

375,000

187,500

187,500

Biochemistry

The university’s Biochemistry program costs ₦881,000 for 100, ₦770,000 for 200, ₦795,000 for 300, and ₦900,000 for 400.

Level

Total fees (₦)

1st instalment (50%) (₦)

2nd instalment (25%) (₦)

3rd instalment (25%) (₦)

100

881,000

440,500

220,250

220,250

200

770,000

385,000

192,500

192,500

300

795,000

397,500

198,750

198,750

400

900,000

450,000

225,000

225,000

Biotechnology

Biotechnology costs ₦1,000,000 for 100, ₦870,000 for 200, ₦895,000 for 300, and ₦900,000 for 400.

Level

Total fees (₦)

1st instalment (50%) (₦)

2nd instalment (25%) (₦)

3rd instalment (25%) (₦)

100

1,000,000

500,000

250,000

250,000

200

870,000

435,000

217,500

217,500

300

895,000

447,500

223,750

223,750

400

900,000

450,000

225,000

225,000

Business Administration

Business Administration program costs ₦967,000 for 100, ₦800,000 for 200 and 300s, and ₦950,000 for 400.

Level

Total fees (₦)

1st instalment (50%) (₦)

2nd instalment (25%) (₦)

3rd instalment (25%) (₦)

100

967,000

483,500

241,750

241,750

200

800,000

400,000

200,000

200,000

300

800,000

400,000

200,000

200,000

400

950,000

475,000

237,500

237,500

Civil Engineering

The learning institution’s civil engineering program costs ₦1,275,000 for 100, ₦950,000 for 200 to 400, and ₦1,065,000 for 500 Level.

Level

Total fees (₦)

1st instalment (50%) (₦)

2nd instalment (₦)

3rd instalment (25%) (₦)

100

1,275,000

637,500

318,750

318,750

200

950,000

475,000

237,500

237,500

300

950,000

475,000

237,500

237,500

400

950,000

475,000

237,500

237,500

500

1,065,000

532,500

266,250

266,250

Christian Religious Studies

The Christian Religious Studies programme at Ajayi Crowther University costs ₦200,000 annually from 100 to 400 levels. Students can pay ₦100,000 first and then two instalments of ₦50,000 each.

Computer Engineering

Computer Engineering costs ₦1,275,000 for 100, ₦950,000 for 200 to 400s, and ₦1,065,000 for 500 Level.

Level

Total fees (₦)

1st instalment (50%) (₦)

2nd instalment (₦)

3rd instalment (25%) (₦)

100

1,275,000

637,500

318,750

318,750

200

950,000

475,000

237,500

237,500

300

950,000

475,000

237,500

237,500

400

950,000

475,000

237,500

237,500

500

1,065,000

532,500

266,250

266,250

Computer Science

The tuition for Computer Science is ₦1,275,000 for 100, ₦900,000 for 200 and 300s, and ₦950,000 for 400. The same fee applies to the Computer Science (ICT) programme.

Level

Total fees (₦)

1st instalment (50%) (₦)

2nd instalment (₦)

3rd instalment (25%) (₦)

100

1,275,000

637,500

318,750

318,750

200

900,000

450,000

225,000

225,000

300

900,000

450,000

225,000

225,000

400

950,000

475,000

237,500

237,500

Economics

Economics tuition is ₦967,000 at 100, ₦800,000 at 200 and 300s, and ₦850,000 at 400.

Level

Total fees (₦)

1st instalment (50%) (₦)

2nd instalment (₦)

3rd instalment (25%) (₦)

100

967,000

483,500

241,750

241,750

200

800,000

400,000

200,000

200,000

300

800,000

400,000

200,000

200,000

400

850,000

425,000

212,500

212,500

Education

For Education programs, fees start at ₦517,000 for 100, decrease to ₦447,000 for 200, and then rise incrementally to ₦487,000 for 400.

Level

Total fees (₦)

1st instalment (50%) (₦)

2nd instalment (₦)

3rd instalment (25%) (₦)

100

517,000

258,500

129,250

129,250

200

447,000

223,500

111,750

111,750

300

467,000

233,500

116,750

116,750

400

487,000

243,500

121,750

121,750

Electrical / Electronics Engineering

The institution offers Electrical/Electronics Engineering for ₦1,275,000 at 100, ₦950,000 for 200 to 400s, and ₦1,065,000 for 500 Level.

Level

Total fees (₦)

1st instalment (50%) (₦)

2nd instalment (₦)

3rd instalment (25%) (₦)

100

1,275,000

637,500

318,750

318,750

200

950,000

475,000

237,500

237,500

300

950,000

475,000

237,500

237,500

400

950,000

475,000

237,500

237,500

500

1,065,000

532,500

266,250

266,250

English

English program tuition is ₦667,000 at 100 and 200s but reduces to ₦587,000 at 300 and 400-level students.

Level

Total fees (₦)

1st instalment (50%) (₦)

2nd instalment (₦)

3rd instalment (25%) (₦)

100

667,000

333,500

166,750

166,750

200

667,000

333,500

166,750

166,750

300

587,000

293,500

146,750

146,750

400

587,000

293,500

146,750

146,750

Entrepreneurship

Entrepreneurship fees are ₦617,000 for 100, reducing to ₦587,000 for 200 to 400-level students.

Level

Total fees (₦)

1st instalment (50%) (₦)

2nd instalment (₦)

3rd instalment (25%) (₦)

100

617,000

308,500

154,250

154,250

200

587,000

293,500

146,750

146,750

300

587,000

293,500

146,750

146,750

400

587,000

293,500

146,750

146,750

Environmental Health Science

Environmental Health Science students pay ₦631,000 for 100-level students and ₦611,000 for 200 to 400-level students.

Level

Total fees (₦)

1st instalment (50%) (₦)

2nd instalment (₦)

3rd instalment (25%) (₦)

100

631,000

315,500

157,750

157,750

200

611,000

305,500

152,750

152,750

300

611,000

305,500

152,750

152,750

400

611,000

305,500

152,750

152,750

Estate Management

Estate Management fees are ₦995,000 for 100, ₦890,000 for 200 and 300s, ₦875,000 for 400, and ₦950,000 for 500 Level.

Level

Total fees (₦)

1st instalment (50%) (₦)

2nd instalment (₦)

3rd instalment (25%) (₦)

100

995,000

497,500

248,750

248,750

200

890,000

445,000

222,500

222,500

300

890,000

445,000

222,500

222,500

400

875,000

437,500

218,750

218,750

500

950,000

475,000

237,500

237,500

Geology

Geology costs ₦921,000 for 100, ₦850,000 for 200 and 400s, and ₦880,000 for 300.

Level

Total fees (₦)

1st instalment (50%) (₦)

2nd instalment (₦)

3rd instalment (25%) (₦)

100

921,000

460,500

230,250

230,250

200

850,000

425,000

212,500

212,500

300

880,000

440,000

220,000

220,000

400

850,000

425,000

212,500

212,500

History & International Relations

This program costs ₦820,000 for 100, ₦750,000 for 200 and 300s, and ₦800,000 for 400.

Level

Total fees (₦)

1st instalment (50%) (₦)

2nd instalment (₦)

3rd instalment (25%) (₦)

100

820,000

410,000

205,000

205,000

200

750,000

375,000

187,500

187,500

300

750,000

375,000

187,500

187,500

400

800,000

400,000

200,000

200,000

Industrial Chemistry

Industrial Chemistry tuition is ₦881,000 for 100, ₦770,000 for 200, ₦795,000 for 300, and ₦900,000 for 400.

Level

Total fees (₦)

1st instalment (50%) (₦)

2nd instalment (₦)

3rd instalment (25%) (₦)

100

881,000

440,500

220,250

220,250

200

770,000

385,000

192,500

192,500

300

795,000

397,500

198,750

198,750

400

900,000

450,000

225,000

225,000

Management

Ajayi Crowther University’s Management program fees are ₦650,000 for 100, ₦590,000 for 200 and 300s, and ₦600,000 for 400.

Level

Total fees (₦)

1st instalment (50%) (₦)

2nd instalment (₦)

3rd instalment (25%) (₦)

100

650,000

325,000

162,500

162,500

200

590,000

295,000

147,500

147,500

300

590,000

295,000

147,500

147,500

400

600,000

300,000

150,000

150,000

Law

The tuition for Law is ₦2,001,000 for 100, ₦1,800,000 for 200 to 400s, and ₦1,850,000 for 500 Level. Instalment breakdowns are listed below.

Level

Total fees (₦)

1st instalment (50%) (₦)

2nd instalment (₦)

3rd instalment (25%) (₦)

100

2,001,000

1,000,500

500,250

500,250

200

1,800,000

900,000

450,000

450,000

300

1,800,000

900,000

450,000

450,000

400

1,800,000

900,000

450,000

450,000

500

1,850,000

925,000

462,500

462,500

Library Science & Information Studies

This program costs ₦550,000 for 100 and 400s, with ₦500,000 for 200 and 300-level students.

Level

Total fees (₦)

1st instalment (50%) (₦)

2nd instalment (₦)

3rd instalment (25%) (₦)

100

550,000

275,000

137,500

137,500

200

500,000

250,000

125,000

125,000

300

500,000

250,000

125,000

125,000

400

550,000

275,000

137,500

137,500

Mass Communication

Mass Communication tuition is ₦1,050,000 for 100, ₦895,000 for 200 and 300s, and ₦950,000 for 400.

Level

Total fees (₦)

1st instalment (50%) (₦)

2nd instalment (₦)

3rd instalment (25%) (₦)

100

1,050,000

525,000

262,500

262,500

200

895,000

447,500

223,750

223,750

300

895,000

447,500

223,750

223,750

400

950,000

475,000

237,500

237,500

Mathematics

Mathematics fees start at ₦531,000 for 100, ₦487,000 for 200 and 300s, and ₦500,000 for 400.

Level

Total fees (₦)

1st instalment (50%) (₦)

2nd instalment (₦)

3rd instalment (25%) (₦)

100

531,000

265,500

132,750

132,750

200

487,000

243,500

121,750

121,750

300

487,000

243,500

121,750

121,750

400

500,000

250,000

125,000

125,000

Mechanical Engineering

The Mechanical Engineering program costs ₦1,275,000 for 100, ₦950,000 for 200 to 400s, and ₦1,065,000 for the 500 Level.

Level

Total fees (₦)

1st instalment (50%) (₦)

2nd instalment (₦)

3rd instalment (25%) (₦)

100

1,275,000

637,500

318,750

318,750

200

950,000

475,000

237,500

237,500

300

950,000

475,000

237,500

237,500

400

950,000

475,000

237,500

237,500

500

1,065,000

532,500

266,250

266,250

Medical Laboratory Science

Medical Laboratory Science students pay ₦1,221,240 for 100, ₦1,227,040 for 200, ₦1,188,840 for 300, ₦1,545,540 for 400, and ₦1,345,540 for 500 Level.

Level

Total fees (₦)

1st instalment (50%) (₦)

2nd instalment (₦)

3rd instalment (25%) (₦)

100

1,221,240

610,620

305,310

305,310

200

1,227,040

613,520

306,760

306,760

300

1,188,840

594,420

297,210

297,210

400

1,545,540

772,770

386,385

386,385

500

1,345,540

672,770

336,385

336,385

Microbiology

Microbiology tuition is ₦967,000 for 100, ₦800,000 for 200 and 300s, and ₦950,000 for 400.

Level

Total fees (₦)

1st instalment (50%) (₦)

2nd instalment (₦)

3rd instalment (25%) (₦)

100

967,000

483,500

241,750

241,750

200

800,000

400,000

200,000

200,000

300

800,000

400,000

200,000

200,000

400

950,000

475,000

237,500

237,500

Music

Music costs ₦600,000 at 100 and 400s, and ₦550,000 for 200 and 300s.

Level

Total fees (₦)

1st instalment (50%) (₦)

2nd instalment (₦)

3rd instalment (25%) (₦)

100

600,000

300,000

150,000

150,000

200

550,000

275,000

137,500

137,500

300

550,000

275,000

137,500

137,500

400

600,000

300,000

150,000

150,000

Nursing Science

The nursing science program charges ₦1,457,800 for 100, ₦1,419,600 for 200, ₦1,563,800 for 300 and 400s, and ₦1,600,000 for 500 Level. An additional clinical fee of ₦200,000 applies at each level.

Level

Total fees (₦)

1st instalment (50%) (₦)

2nd instalment (₦)

3rd instalment (25%) (₦)

100

1,457,800

728,900

364,450

364,450

200

1,419,600

709,800

354,900

354,900

300

1,563,800

781,900

390,950

390,950

400

1,563,800

781,900

390,950

390,950

500

1,600,000

800,000

400,000

400,000

Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution

Tuition for Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution is ₦550,000 for 100 and 400s, and ₦450,000 for 200 and 300-level students.

Level

Total fees (₦)

1st instalment (50%) (₦)

2nd instalment (₦)

3rd instalment (25%) (₦)

100

550,000

275,000

137,500

137,500

200

450,000

225,000

112,500

112,500

300

450,000

225,000

112,500

112,500

400

550,000

275,000

137,500

137,500

Performing Arts

Performing Arts tuition costs ₦667,000 for 100 and 200s, and ₦587,000 for 300 and 400-level students.

Level

Total fees (₦)

1st instalment (50%) (₦)

2nd instalment (₦)

3rd instalment (25%) (₦)

100

667,000

333,500

166,750

166,750

200

667,000

333,500

166,750

166,750

300

587,000

293,500

146,750

146,750

400

587,000

293,500

146,750

146,750

Physics-Electronics

The Physics-Electronics program fees are ₦600,000 for 100, ₦500,000 for 200 and 300s, and ₦550,000 for 400.

Level

Total fees (₦)

1st instalment (50%) (₦)

2nd instalment (₦)

3rd instalment (25%) (₦)

100

600,000

300,000

150,000

150,000

200

500,000

250,000

125,000

125,000

300

500,000

250,000

125,000

125,000

400

550,000

275,000

137,500

137,500

Political Science

Political Science tuition is ₦820,000 for 100, ₦750,000 for 200 and 300s, and ₦800,000 for 400.

Level

Total fees (₦)

1st instalment (50%) (₦)

2nd instalment (₦)

3rd instalment (25%) (₦)

100

820,000

410,000

205,000

205,000

200

750,000

375,000

187,500

187,500

300

750,000

375,000

187,500

187,500

400

800,000

400,000

200,000

200,000

Radiology & Radiation Science

Radiology & Radiation Science charges ₦1,221,240 for 100, ₦1,267,040 for 200, ₦1,228,840 for 300, ₦1,548,740 for 400, and ₦1,373,740 for 500 Level. There is an additional clinical fee of ₦200,000 per level.

Level

Total fees (₦)

1st instalment (50%) (₦)

2nd instalment (₦)

3rd instalment (25%) (₦)

100

1,221,240

610,620

305,310

305,310

200

1,267,040

633,520

316,760

316,760

300

1,228,840

614,420

307,210

307,210

400

1,548,740

774,370

387,185

387,185

500

1,373,740

686,870

343,435

343,435

Statistics

Statistics program fees are ₦531,000 for 100, ₦487,000 for 200 and 300s, and ₦500,000 for 400.

Level

Total fees (₦)

1st instalment (50%) (₦)

2nd instalment (₦)

3rd instalment (25%) (₦)

100

531,000

265,500

132,750

132,750

200

487,000

243,500

121,750

121,750

300

487,000

243,500

121,750

121,750

400

500,000

250,000

125,000

125,000

Surveying and Geo-Informatics

Surveying & Geo-Informatics tuition is ₦900,000 for 100, ₦800,000 for 200, and ₦850,000 for 300 and 400-level students.

Level

Total fees (₦)

1st instalment (50%) (₦)

2nd instalment (₦)

3rd instalment (25%) (₦)

100

900,000

450,000

225,000

225,000

200

800,000

400,000

200,000

200,000

300

850,000

425,000

212,500

212,500

400

850,000

425,000

212,500

212,500

Other payable fees

In addition to tuition, students are required to pay other fees, including ₦15,000 for the Application Form (new entrants) and acceptance fees ranging from ₦45,000 to ₦65,000 depending on the program.

Description

Amount (₦)

Application Form Fees (New Entrants)

15,000

Law (acceptance fees)

65,000

Faculty of Basic Medical/ Nursing Programmes (acceptance fees)

60,000

Other Programmes (acceptance fees)

45,000

Medical Examination Fees (Freshers)

11,000

Matriculation Fees (Freshers)

5,000

Entrepreneurship and Mind Education Certification Fees (for students from 200 to 400 per session)

40,000

Accommodation fees

The higher learning institution provides two accommodation options: Regular and Premium hostels. Both options can be paid in two equal instalments before students are allowed entry into hostels.

Accommodation type

Total fees (₦)

1st instalment (₦)

2nd instalment (₦)

Regular hostel

250,000

125,000

125,000

Premium hostel

300,000

150,000

150,000

Ajayi Crowther University school fees payment process

Ajayi Crowther University provides a secure and convenient online payment system for both new and returning students. Payments can be made through the official university portals or at any bank via the Remita platform. Follow the steps below to complete your school fees payment.

  1. For new students, visit the Ajayi Crowther University Admission Portal. Once done, register, complete your form, and click Make Payment to proceed.
  2. For returning students, log in to the Student Portal. Click Payments, select 2025/2026 School Fees, and follow the instructions provided.
  3. To pay at any bank, click “Pay Through Bank Branch”, copy or print the RRR Number, and pay at any bank via the Remita platform.

After payment, print your payment receipt and submit it to the University Bursary for confirmation.

How much are the nursing fees at Ajayi Crowther University?

Nursing Science fees range from ₦1,457,800 for the 100 to ₦1,600,000 for the 500 Level. Levels 300 and 400 each cost ₦1,563,800, while 200 is ₦1,419,600. Additionally, students pay a Clinical Supplementation Fee of ₦200,000 per session.

How much are Ajayi Crowther University fees per year?

Annual fees at Ajayi Crowther University vary by program, with the lowest being ₦200,000 (Agriculture, Christian Religious Studies). Premium programs like Law cost ₦2,001,000 at 100. Most tuition fees for other courses range between ₦500,000 and ₦1,500,000.

What are Ajayi Crowther University's school fees for Engineering?

Engineering fees for Civil, Computer, Mechanical, and Electrical disciplines are ₦1,275,000 for 100-level students and ₦950,000 for 200 to 400-level students. The 500 Level tuition is ₦1,065,000.

What are Ajayi Crowther University's school fees per semester?

Ajayi Crowther University allows tuition payments in three instalments. Students pay 50% in the first semester and two 25% instalments in the second semester.

Is Ajayi Crowther University a private university?

Ajayi Crowther University is a private institution established in 2005. The Supreme Council of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) owns and manages it.

The Ajayi Crowther University school fees vary depending on the course and study level. Students are advised to review the official fee schedule before making any payments.

Legit.ng recently published an informative post about Christopher University courses and fees. Christopher University courses span multiple disciplines, and fees vary by programme and academic level.

Christopher University provides a wide range of undergraduate programmes across several faculties. Read on to discover the list of undergraduate courses offered at Christopher University and their payable fees.

