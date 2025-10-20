Ajayi Crowther University school fees for all courses and payment details

The Ajayi Crowther University school fees vary by faculty, with law being the most expensive at ₦2,001,000 per session, while the agriculture and christian religious studies faculties cost around ₦200,000. All fees are payable in structured instalments through the official payment portal.

Key takeaways

Payment is structured in three instalments (50%, 25%, 25%).

(50%, 25%, 25%). Engineering programmes cost ₦1,275,000 for 100 .

programmes cost . Nursing Science includes an additional ₦200,000 clinical fee per level, increasing total costs to about ₦1.6 million in higher years.

Ajayi Crowther University school fees for all courses

The Undergraduate fees at Ajayi Crowther University differ by programme and level. Below is a detailed breakdown of tuition and payment structure.

Accounting

Ajayi Crowther University’s Accounting programme costs ₦1,167,000 for 100, ₦1,000,000 for 200 and 300s, and ₦1,150,000 for 400.

Level Total fees (₦) 1st instalment (50%) (₦) 2nd instalment (25%) (₦) 3rd instalment (25%) (₦) 100 1,167,000 583,500 291,750 291,750 200 1,000,000 500,000 250,000 250,000 300 1,000,000 500,000 250,000 250,000 400 1,150,000 575,000 287,500 287,500

Agriculture

The Agriculture programme at Ajayi Crowther University costs ₦200,000 yearly across all levels from 100 to 500. Students can pay ₦100,000 first, followed by two instalments of ₦50,000 each.

Architecture

A bachelors degree in Architecture costs ₦1,185,000 for 100, ₦1,075,000 for 200, ₦1,095,000 for 300, ₦1,105,000 for 400, and ₦1,200,000 for 500 Level.

Level Total fees (₦) 1st instalment (50%) (₦) 2nd instalment (25%) (₦) 3rd instalment (25%) (₦) 100 1,185,000 592,500 296,250 296,250 200 1,075,000 537,500 268,750 268,750 300 1,095,000 547,500 273,750 273,750 400 1,105,000 552,500 276,250 276,250 500 1,200,000 600,000 300,000 300,000

Banking & Finance

Banking & Finance program costs ₦850,000 for 100, ₦700,000 for 200 and 300s, and ₦750,000 for 400.

Level Total fees (₦) 1st instalment (50%) (₦) 2nd instalment (25%) (₦) 3rd instalment (25%) (₦) 100 850,000 425,000 212,500 212,500 200 700,000 350,000 175,000 175,000 300 700,000 350,000 175,000 175,000 400 750,000 375,000 187,500 187,500

Biochemistry

The university’s Biochemistry program costs ₦881,000 for 100, ₦770,000 for 200, ₦795,000 for 300, and ₦900,000 for 400.

Level Total fees (₦) 1st instalment (50%) (₦) 2nd instalment (25%) (₦) 3rd instalment (25%) (₦) 100 881,000 440,500 220,250 220,250 200 770,000 385,000 192,500 192,500 300 795,000 397,500 198,750 198,750 400 900,000 450,000 225,000 225,000

Biotechnology

Biotechnology costs ₦1,000,000 for 100, ₦870,000 for 200, ₦895,000 for 300, and ₦900,000 for 400.

Level Total fees (₦) 1st instalment (50%) (₦) 2nd instalment (25%) (₦) 3rd instalment (25%) (₦) 100 1,000,000 500,000 250,000 250,000 200 870,000 435,000 217,500 217,500 300 895,000 447,500 223,750 223,750 400 900,000 450,000 225,000 225,000

Business Administration

Business Administration program costs ₦967,000 for 100, ₦800,000 for 200 and 300s, and ₦950,000 for 400.

Level Total fees (₦) 1st instalment (50%) (₦) 2nd instalment (25%) (₦) 3rd instalment (25%) (₦) 100 967,000 483,500 241,750 241,750 200 800,000 400,000 200,000 200,000 300 800,000 400,000 200,000 200,000 400 950,000 475,000 237,500 237,500

Civil Engineering

The learning institution’s civil engineering program costs ₦1,275,000 for 100, ₦950,000 for 200 to 400, and ₦1,065,000 for 500 Level.

Level Total fees (₦) 1st instalment (50%) (₦) 2nd instalment (₦) 3rd instalment (25%) (₦) 100 1,275,000 637,500 318,750 318,750 200 950,000 475,000 237,500 237,500 300 950,000 475,000 237,500 237,500 400 950,000 475,000 237,500 237,500 500 1,065,000 532,500 266,250 266,250

Christian Religious Studies

The Christian Religious Studies programme at Ajayi Crowther University costs ₦200,000 annually from 100 to 400 levels. Students can pay ₦100,000 first and then two instalments of ₦50,000 each.

Computer Engineering

Computer Engineering costs ₦1,275,000 for 100, ₦950,000 for 200 to 400s, and ₦1,065,000 for 500 Level.

Level Total fees (₦) 1st instalment (50%) (₦) 2nd instalment (₦) 3rd instalment (25%) (₦) 100 1,275,000 637,500 318,750 318,750 200 950,000 475,000 237,500 237,500 300 950,000 475,000 237,500 237,500 400 950,000 475,000 237,500 237,500 500 1,065,000 532,500 266,250 266,250

Computer Science

The tuition for Computer Science is ₦1,275,000 for 100, ₦900,000 for 200 and 300s, and ₦950,000 for 400. The same fee applies to the Computer Science (ICT) programme.

Level Total fees (₦) 1st instalment (50%) (₦) 2nd instalment (₦) 3rd instalment (25%) (₦) 100 1,275,000 637,500 318,750 318,750 200 900,000 450,000 225,000 225,000 300 900,000 450,000 225,000 225,000 400 950,000 475,000 237,500 237,500

Economics

Economics tuition is ₦967,000 at 100, ₦800,000 at 200 and 300s, and ₦850,000 at 400.

Level Total fees (₦) 1st instalment (50%) (₦) 2nd instalment (₦) 3rd instalment (25%) (₦) 100 967,000 483,500 241,750 241,750 200 800,000 400,000 200,000 200,000 300 800,000 400,000 200,000 200,000 400 850,000 425,000 212,500 212,500

Education

For Education programs, fees start at ₦517,000 for 100, decrease to ₦447,000 for 200, and then rise incrementally to ₦487,000 for 400.

Level Total fees (₦) 1st instalment (50%) (₦) 2nd instalment (₦) 3rd instalment (25%) (₦) 100 517,000 258,500 129,250 129,250 200 447,000 223,500 111,750 111,750 300 467,000 233,500 116,750 116,750 400 487,000 243,500 121,750 121,750

Electrical / Electronics Engineering

The institution offers Electrical/Electronics Engineering for ₦1,275,000 at 100, ₦950,000 for 200 to 400s, and ₦1,065,000 for 500 Level.

Level Total fees (₦) 1st instalment (50%) (₦) 2nd instalment (₦) 3rd instalment (25%) (₦) 100 1,275,000 637,500 318,750 318,750 200 950,000 475,000 237,500 237,500 300 950,000 475,000 237,500 237,500 400 950,000 475,000 237,500 237,500 500 1,065,000 532,500 266,250 266,250

English

English program tuition is ₦667,000 at 100 and 200s but reduces to ₦587,000 at 300 and 400-level students.

Level Total fees (₦) 1st instalment (50%) (₦) 2nd instalment (₦) 3rd instalment (25%) (₦) 100 667,000 333,500 166,750 166,750 200 667,000 333,500 166,750 166,750 300 587,000 293,500 146,750 146,750 400 587,000 293,500 146,750 146,750

Entrepreneurship

Entrepreneurship fees are ₦617,000 for 100, reducing to ₦587,000 for 200 to 400-level students.

Level Total fees (₦) 1st instalment (50%) (₦) 2nd instalment (₦) 3rd instalment (25%) (₦) 100 617,000 308,500 154,250 154,250 200 587,000 293,500 146,750 146,750 300 587,000 293,500 146,750 146,750 400 587,000 293,500 146,750 146,750

Environmental Health Science

Environmental Health Science students pay ₦631,000 for 100-level students and ₦611,000 for 200 to 400-level students.

Level Total fees (₦) 1st instalment (50%) (₦) 2nd instalment (₦) 3rd instalment (25%) (₦) 100 631,000 315,500 157,750 157,750 200 611,000 305,500 152,750 152,750 300 611,000 305,500 152,750 152,750 400 611,000 305,500 152,750 152,750

Estate Management

Estate Management fees are ₦995,000 for 100, ₦890,000 for 200 and 300s, ₦875,000 for 400, and ₦950,000 for 500 Level.

Level Total fees (₦) 1st instalment (50%) (₦) 2nd instalment (₦) 3rd instalment (25%) (₦) 100 995,000 497,500 248,750 248,750 200 890,000 445,000 222,500 222,500 300 890,000 445,000 222,500 222,500 400 875,000 437,500 218,750 218,750 500 950,000 475,000 237,500 237,500

Geology

Geology costs ₦921,000 for 100, ₦850,000 for 200 and 400s, and ₦880,000 for 300.

Level Total fees (₦) 1st instalment (50%) (₦) 2nd instalment (₦) 3rd instalment (25%) (₦) 100 921,000 460,500 230,250 230,250 200 850,000 425,000 212,500 212,500 300 880,000 440,000 220,000 220,000 400 850,000 425,000 212,500 212,500

History & International Relations

This program costs ₦820,000 for 100, ₦750,000 for 200 and 300s, and ₦800,000 for 400.

Level Total fees (₦) 1st instalment (50%) (₦) 2nd instalment (₦) 3rd instalment (25%) (₦) 100 820,000 410,000 205,000 205,000 200 750,000 375,000 187,500 187,500 300 750,000 375,000 187,500 187,500 400 800,000 400,000 200,000 200,000

Industrial Chemistry

Industrial Chemistry tuition is ₦881,000 for 100, ₦770,000 for 200, ₦795,000 for 300, and ₦900,000 for 400.

Level Total fees (₦) 1st instalment (50%) (₦) 2nd instalment (₦) 3rd instalment (25%) (₦) 100 881,000 440,500 220,250 220,250 200 770,000 385,000 192,500 192,500 300 795,000 397,500 198,750 198,750 400 900,000 450,000 225,000 225,000

Management

Ajayi Crowther University’s Management program fees are ₦650,000 for 100, ₦590,000 for 200 and 300s, and ₦600,000 for 400.

Level Total fees (₦) 1st instalment (50%) (₦) 2nd instalment (₦) 3rd instalment (25%) (₦) 100 650,000 325,000 162,500 162,500 200 590,000 295,000 147,500 147,500 300 590,000 295,000 147,500 147,500 400 600,000 300,000 150,000 150,000

Law

The tuition for Law is ₦2,001,000 for 100, ₦1,800,000 for 200 to 400s, and ₦1,850,000 for 500 Level. Instalment breakdowns are listed below.

Level Total fees (₦) 1st instalment (50%) (₦) 2nd instalment (₦) 3rd instalment (25%) (₦) 100 2,001,000 1,000,500 500,250 500,250 200 1,800,000 900,000 450,000 450,000 300 1,800,000 900,000 450,000 450,000 400 1,800,000 900,000 450,000 450,000 500 1,850,000 925,000 462,500 462,500

Library Science & Information Studies

This program costs ₦550,000 for 100 and 400s, with ₦500,000 for 200 and 300-level students.

Level Total fees (₦) 1st instalment (50%) (₦) 2nd instalment (₦) 3rd instalment (25%) (₦) 100 550,000 275,000 137,500 137,500 200 500,000 250,000 125,000 125,000 300 500,000 250,000 125,000 125,000 400 550,000 275,000 137,500 137,500

Mass Communication

Mass Communication tuition is ₦1,050,000 for 100, ₦895,000 for 200 and 300s, and ₦950,000 for 400.

Level Total fees (₦) 1st instalment (50%) (₦) 2nd instalment (₦) 3rd instalment (25%) (₦) 100 1,050,000 525,000 262,500 262,500 200 895,000 447,500 223,750 223,750 300 895,000 447,500 223,750 223,750 400 950,000 475,000 237,500 237,500

Mathematics

Mathematics fees start at ₦531,000 for 100, ₦487,000 for 200 and 300s, and ₦500,000 for 400.

Level Total fees (₦) 1st instalment (50%) (₦) 2nd instalment (₦) 3rd instalment (25%) (₦) 100 531,000 265,500 132,750 132,750 200 487,000 243,500 121,750 121,750 300 487,000 243,500 121,750 121,750 400 500,000 250,000 125,000 125,000

Mechanical Engineering

The Mechanical Engineering program costs ₦1,275,000 for 100, ₦950,000 for 200 to 400s, and ₦1,065,000 for the 500 Level.

Level Total fees (₦) 1st instalment (50%) (₦) 2nd instalment (₦) 3rd instalment (25%) (₦) 100 1,275,000 637,500 318,750 318,750 200 950,000 475,000 237,500 237,500 300 950,000 475,000 237,500 237,500 400 950,000 475,000 237,500 237,500 500 1,065,000 532,500 266,250 266,250

Medical Laboratory Science

Medical Laboratory Science students pay ₦1,221,240 for 100, ₦1,227,040 for 200, ₦1,188,840 for 300, ₦1,545,540 for 400, and ₦1,345,540 for 500 Level.

Level Total fees (₦) 1st instalment (50%) (₦) 2nd instalment (₦) 3rd instalment (25%) (₦) 100 1,221,240 610,620 305,310 305,310 200 1,227,040 613,520 306,760 306,760 300 1,188,840 594,420 297,210 297,210 400 1,545,540 772,770 386,385 386,385 500 1,345,540 672,770 336,385 336,385

Microbiology

Microbiology tuition is ₦967,000 for 100, ₦800,000 for 200 and 300s, and ₦950,000 for 400.

Level Total fees (₦) 1st instalment (50%) (₦) 2nd instalment (₦) 3rd instalment (25%) (₦) 100 967,000 483,500 241,750 241,750 200 800,000 400,000 200,000 200,000 300 800,000 400,000 200,000 200,000 400 950,000 475,000 237,500 237,500

Music

Music costs ₦600,000 at 100 and 400s, and ₦550,000 for 200 and 300s.

Level Total fees (₦) 1st instalment (50%) (₦) 2nd instalment (₦) 3rd instalment (25%) (₦) 100 600,000 300,000 150,000 150,000 200 550,000 275,000 137,500 137,500 300 550,000 275,000 137,500 137,500 400 600,000 300,000 150,000 150,000

Nursing Science

The nursing science program charges ₦1,457,800 for 100, ₦1,419,600 for 200, ₦1,563,800 for 300 and 400s, and ₦1,600,000 for 500 Level. An additional clinical fee of ₦200,000 applies at each level.

Level Total fees (₦) 1st instalment (50%) (₦) 2nd instalment (₦) 3rd instalment (25%) (₦) 100 1,457,800 728,900 364,450 364,450 200 1,419,600 709,800 354,900 354,900 300 1,563,800 781,900 390,950 390,950 400 1,563,800 781,900 390,950 390,950 500 1,600,000 800,000 400,000 400,000

Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution

Tuition for Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution is ₦550,000 for 100 and 400s, and ₦450,000 for 200 and 300-level students.

Level Total fees (₦) 1st instalment (50%) (₦) 2nd instalment (₦) 3rd instalment (25%) (₦) 100 550,000 275,000 137,500 137,500 200 450,000 225,000 112,500 112,500 300 450,000 225,000 112,500 112,500 400 550,000 275,000 137,500 137,500

Performing Arts

Performing Arts tuition costs ₦667,000 for 100 and 200s, and ₦587,000 for 300 and 400-level students.

Level Total fees (₦) 1st instalment (50%) (₦) 2nd instalment (₦) 3rd instalment (25%) (₦) 100 667,000 333,500 166,750 166,750 200 667,000 333,500 166,750 166,750 300 587,000 293,500 146,750 146,750 400 587,000 293,500 146,750 146,750

Physics-Electronics

The Physics-Electronics program fees are ₦600,000 for 100, ₦500,000 for 200 and 300s, and ₦550,000 for 400.

Level Total fees (₦) 1st instalment (50%) (₦) 2nd instalment (₦) 3rd instalment (25%) (₦) 100 600,000 300,000 150,000 150,000 200 500,000 250,000 125,000 125,000 300 500,000 250,000 125,000 125,000 400 550,000 275,000 137,500 137,500

Political Science

Political Science tuition is ₦820,000 for 100, ₦750,000 for 200 and 300s, and ₦800,000 for 400.

Level Total fees (₦) 1st instalment (50%) (₦) 2nd instalment (₦) 3rd instalment (25%) (₦) 100 820,000 410,000 205,000 205,000 200 750,000 375,000 187,500 187,500 300 750,000 375,000 187,500 187,500 400 800,000 400,000 200,000 200,000

Radiology & Radiation Science

Radiology & Radiation Science charges ₦1,221,240 for 100, ₦1,267,040 for 200, ₦1,228,840 for 300, ₦1,548,740 for 400, and ₦1,373,740 for 500 Level. There is an additional clinical fee of ₦200,000 per level.

Level Total fees (₦) 1st instalment (50%) (₦) 2nd instalment (₦) 3rd instalment (25%) (₦) 100 1,221,240 610,620 305,310 305,310 200 1,267,040 633,520 316,760 316,760 300 1,228,840 614,420 307,210 307,210 400 1,548,740 774,370 387,185 387,185 500 1,373,740 686,870 343,435 343,435

Statistics

Statistics program fees are ₦531,000 for 100, ₦487,000 for 200 and 300s, and ₦500,000 for 400.

Level Total fees (₦) 1st instalment (50%) (₦) 2nd instalment (₦) 3rd instalment (25%) (₦) 100 531,000 265,500 132,750 132,750 200 487,000 243,500 121,750 121,750 300 487,000 243,500 121,750 121,750 400 500,000 250,000 125,000 125,000

Surveying and Geo-Informatics

Surveying & Geo-Informatics tuition is ₦900,000 for 100, ₦800,000 for 200, and ₦850,000 for 300 and 400-level students.

Level Total fees (₦) 1st instalment (50%) (₦) 2nd instalment (₦) 3rd instalment (25%) (₦) 100 900,000 450,000 225,000 225,000 200 800,000 400,000 200,000 200,000 300 850,000 425,000 212,500 212,500 400 850,000 425,000 212,500 212,500

Other payable fees

In addition to tuition, students are required to pay other fees, including ₦15,000 for the Application Form (new entrants) and acceptance fees ranging from ₦45,000 to ₦65,000 depending on the program.

Description Amount (₦) Application Form Fees (New Entrants) 15,000 Law (acceptance fees) 65,000 Faculty of Basic Medical/ Nursing Programmes (acceptance fees) 60,000 Other Programmes (acceptance fees) 45,000 Medical Examination Fees (Freshers) 11,000 Matriculation Fees (Freshers) 5,000 Entrepreneurship and Mind Education Certification Fees (for students from 200 to 400 per session) 40,000

Accommodation fees

The higher learning institution provides two accommodation options: Regular and Premium hostels. Both options can be paid in two equal instalments before students are allowed entry into hostels.

Accommodation type Total fees (₦) 1st instalment (₦) 2nd instalment (₦) Regular hostel 250,000 125,000 125,000 Premium hostel 300,000 150,000 150,000

Ajayi Crowther University school fees payment process

Ajayi Crowther University provides a secure and convenient online payment system for both new and returning students. Payments can be made through the official university portals or at any bank via the Remita platform. Follow the steps below to complete your school fees payment.

Ajayi Crowther University school fees payment portal. Photo: acuypp.net

Source: UGC

For new students, visit the Ajayi Crowther University Admission Portal. Once done, register, complete your form, and click Make Payment to proceed. For returning students, log in to the Student Portal. Click Payments, select 2025/2026 School Fees, and follow the instructions provided. To pay at any bank, click “Pay Through Bank Branch”, copy or print the RRR Number, and pay at any bank via the Remita platform.

After payment, print your payment receipt and submit it to the University Bursary for confirmation.

How much are the nursing fees at Ajayi Crowther University?

Nursing Science fees range from ₦1,457,800 for the 100 to ₦1,600,000 for the 500 Level. Levels 300 and 400 each cost ₦1,563,800, while 200 is ₦1,419,600. Additionally, students pay a Clinical Supplementation Fee of ₦200,000 per session.

How much are Ajayi Crowther University fees per year?

Annual fees at Ajayi Crowther University vary by program, with the lowest being ₦200,000 (Agriculture, Christian Religious Studies). Premium programs like Law cost ₦2,001,000 at 100. Most tuition fees for other courses range between ₦500,000 and ₦1,500,000.

What are Ajayi Crowther University's school fees for Engineering?

Engineering fees for Civil, Computer, Mechanical, and Electrical disciplines are ₦1,275,000 for 100-level students and ₦950,000 for 200 to 400-level students. The 500 Level tuition is ₦1,065,000.

What are Ajayi Crowther University's school fees per semester?

Ajayi Crowther University allows tuition payments in three instalments. Students pay 50% in the first semester and two 25% instalments in the second semester.

Is Ajayi Crowther University a private university?

Ajayi Crowther University is a private institution established in 2005. The Supreme Council of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) owns and manages it.

The Ajayi Crowther University school fees vary depending on the course and study level. Students are advised to review the official fee schedule before making any payments.

