Ajayi Crowther University school fees for all courses and payment details
The Ajayi Crowther University school fees vary by faculty, with law being the most expensive at ₦2,001,000 per session, while the agriculture and christian religious studies faculties cost around ₦200,000. All fees are payable in structured instalments through the official payment portal.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Ajayi Crowther University school fees for all courses
- Accounting
- Agriculture
- Architecture
- Banking & Finance
- Biochemistry
- Biotechnology
- Business Administration
- Civil Engineering
- Christian Religious Studies
- Computer Engineering
- Computer Science
- Economics
- Education
- Electrical / Electronics Engineering
- English
- Entrepreneurship
- Environmental Health Science
- Estate Management
- Geology
- History & International Relations
- Industrial Chemistry
- Management
- Law
- Library Science & Information Studies
- Mass Communication
- Mathematics
- Mechanical Engineering
- Medical Laboratory Science
- Microbiology
- Music
- Nursing Science
- Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution
- Performing Arts
- Physics-Electronics
- Political Science
- Radiology & Radiation Science
- Statistics
- Surveying and Geo-Informatics
- Other payable fees
- Accommodation fees
- Ajayi Crowther University school fees payment process
- How much are the nursing fees at Ajayi Crowther University?
- How much are Ajayi Crowther University fees per year?
- What are Ajayi Crowther University's school fees for Engineering?
- What are Ajayi Crowther University's school fees per semester?
- Is Ajayi Crowther University a private university?
Key takeaways
- Payment is structured in three instalments (50%, 25%, 25%).
- Engineering programmes cost ₦1,275,000 for 100.
- Nursing Science includes an additional ₦200,000 clinical fee per level, increasing total costs to about ₦1.6 million in higher years.
Ajayi Crowther University school fees for all courses
The Undergraduate fees at Ajayi Crowther University differ by programme and level. Below is a detailed breakdown of tuition and payment structure.
Accounting
Ajayi Crowther University’s Accounting programme costs ₦1,167,000 for 100, ₦1,000,000 for 200 and 300s, and ₦1,150,000 for 400.
Level
Total fees (₦)
1st instalment (50%) (₦)
2nd instalment (25%) (₦)
3rd instalment (25%) (₦)
100
1,167,000
583,500
291,750
291,750
200
1,000,000
500,000
250,000
250,000
300
1,000,000
500,000
250,000
250,000
400
1,150,000
575,000
287,500
287,500
Agriculture
The Agriculture programme at Ajayi Crowther University costs ₦200,000 yearly across all levels from 100 to 500. Students can pay ₦100,000 first, followed by two instalments of ₦50,000 each.
Architecture
A bachelors degree in Architecture costs ₦1,185,000 for 100, ₦1,075,000 for 200, ₦1,095,000 for 300, ₦1,105,000 for 400, and ₦1,200,000 for 500 Level.
Level
Total fees (₦)
1st instalment (50%) (₦)
2nd instalment (25%) (₦)
3rd instalment (25%) (₦)
100
1,185,000
592,500
296,250
296,250
200
1,075,000
537,500
268,750
268,750
300
1,095,000
547,500
273,750
273,750
400
1,105,000
552,500
276,250
276,250
500
1,200,000
600,000
300,000
300,000
Banking & Finance
Banking & Finance program costs ₦850,000 for 100, ₦700,000 for 200 and 300s, and ₦750,000 for 400.
Level
Total fees (₦)
1st instalment (50%) (₦)
2nd instalment (25%) (₦)
3rd instalment (25%) (₦)
100
850,000
425,000
212,500
212,500
200
700,000
350,000
175,000
175,000
300
700,000
350,000
175,000
175,000
400
750,000
375,000
187,500
187,500
Biochemistry
The university’s Biochemistry program costs ₦881,000 for 100, ₦770,000 for 200, ₦795,000 for 300, and ₦900,000 for 400.
Level
Total fees (₦)
1st instalment (50%) (₦)
2nd instalment (25%) (₦)
3rd instalment (25%) (₦)
100
881,000
440,500
220,250
220,250
200
770,000
385,000
192,500
192,500
300
795,000
397,500
198,750
198,750
400
900,000
450,000
225,000
225,000
Biotechnology
Biotechnology costs ₦1,000,000 for 100, ₦870,000 for 200, ₦895,000 for 300, and ₦900,000 for 400.
Level
Total fees (₦)
1st instalment (50%) (₦)
2nd instalment (25%) (₦)
3rd instalment (25%) (₦)
100
1,000,000
500,000
250,000
250,000
200
870,000
435,000
217,500
217,500
300
895,000
447,500
223,750
223,750
400
900,000
450,000
225,000
225,000
Business Administration
Business Administration program costs ₦967,000 for 100, ₦800,000 for 200 and 300s, and ₦950,000 for 400.
Level
Total fees (₦)
1st instalment (50%) (₦)
2nd instalment (25%) (₦)
3rd instalment (25%) (₦)
100
967,000
483,500
241,750
241,750
200
800,000
400,000
200,000
200,000
300
800,000
400,000
200,000
200,000
400
950,000
475,000
237,500
237,500
Civil Engineering
The learning institution’s civil engineering program costs ₦1,275,000 for 100, ₦950,000 for 200 to 400, and ₦1,065,000 for 500 Level.
Level
Total fees (₦)
1st instalment (50%) (₦)
2nd instalment (₦)
3rd instalment (25%) (₦)
100
1,275,000
637,500
318,750
318,750
200
950,000
475,000
237,500
237,500
300
950,000
475,000
237,500
237,500
400
950,000
475,000
237,500
237,500
500
1,065,000
532,500
266,250
266,250
Christian Religious Studies
The Christian Religious Studies programme at Ajayi Crowther University costs ₦200,000 annually from 100 to 400 levels. Students can pay ₦100,000 first and then two instalments of ₦50,000 each.
Computer Engineering
Computer Engineering costs ₦1,275,000 for 100, ₦950,000 for 200 to 400s, and ₦1,065,000 for 500 Level.
Level
Total fees (₦)
1st instalment (50%) (₦)
2nd instalment (₦)
3rd instalment (25%) (₦)
100
1,275,000
637,500
318,750
318,750
200
950,000
475,000
237,500
237,500
300
950,000
475,000
237,500
237,500
400
950,000
475,000
237,500
237,500
500
1,065,000
532,500
266,250
266,250
Computer Science
The tuition for Computer Science is ₦1,275,000 for 100, ₦900,000 for 200 and 300s, and ₦950,000 for 400. The same fee applies to the Computer Science (ICT) programme.
Level
Total fees (₦)
1st instalment (50%) (₦)
2nd instalment (₦)
3rd instalment (25%) (₦)
100
1,275,000
637,500
318,750
318,750
200
900,000
450,000
225,000
225,000
300
900,000
450,000
225,000
225,000
400
950,000
475,000
237,500
237,500
Economics
Economics tuition is ₦967,000 at 100, ₦800,000 at 200 and 300s, and ₦850,000 at 400.
Level
Total fees (₦)
1st instalment (50%) (₦)
2nd instalment (₦)
3rd instalment (25%) (₦)
100
967,000
483,500
241,750
241,750
200
800,000
400,000
200,000
200,000
300
800,000
400,000
200,000
200,000
400
850,000
425,000
212,500
212,500
Education
For Education programs, fees start at ₦517,000 for 100, decrease to ₦447,000 for 200, and then rise incrementally to ₦487,000 for 400.
Level
Total fees (₦)
1st instalment (50%) (₦)
2nd instalment (₦)
3rd instalment (25%) (₦)
100
517,000
258,500
129,250
129,250
200
447,000
223,500
111,750
111,750
300
467,000
233,500
116,750
116,750
400
487,000
243,500
121,750
121,750
Electrical / Electronics Engineering
The institution offers Electrical/Electronics Engineering for ₦1,275,000 at 100, ₦950,000 for 200 to 400s, and ₦1,065,000 for 500 Level.
Level
Total fees (₦)
1st instalment (50%) (₦)
2nd instalment (₦)
3rd instalment (25%) (₦)
100
1,275,000
637,500
318,750
318,750
200
950,000
475,000
237,500
237,500
300
950,000
475,000
237,500
237,500
400
950,000
475,000
237,500
237,500
500
1,065,000
532,500
266,250
266,250
English
English program tuition is ₦667,000 at 100 and 200s but reduces to ₦587,000 at 300 and 400-level students.
Level
Total fees (₦)
1st instalment (50%) (₦)
2nd instalment (₦)
3rd instalment (25%) (₦)
100
667,000
333,500
166,750
166,750
200
667,000
333,500
166,750
166,750
300
587,000
293,500
146,750
146,750
400
587,000
293,500
146,750
146,750
Entrepreneurship
Entrepreneurship fees are ₦617,000 for 100, reducing to ₦587,000 for 200 to 400-level students.
Level
Total fees (₦)
1st instalment (50%) (₦)
2nd instalment (₦)
3rd instalment (25%) (₦)
100
617,000
308,500
154,250
154,250
200
587,000
293,500
146,750
146,750
300
587,000
293,500
146,750
146,750
400
587,000
293,500
146,750
146,750
Environmental Health Science
Environmental Health Science students pay ₦631,000 for 100-level students and ₦611,000 for 200 to 400-level students.
Level
Total fees (₦)
1st instalment (50%) (₦)
2nd instalment (₦)
3rd instalment (25%) (₦)
100
631,000
315,500
157,750
157,750
200
611,000
305,500
152,750
152,750
300
611,000
305,500
152,750
152,750
400
611,000
305,500
152,750
152,750
Estate Management
Estate Management fees are ₦995,000 for 100, ₦890,000 for 200 and 300s, ₦875,000 for 400, and ₦950,000 for 500 Level.
Level
Total fees (₦)
1st instalment (50%) (₦)
2nd instalment (₦)
3rd instalment (25%) (₦)
100
995,000
497,500
248,750
248,750
200
890,000
445,000
222,500
222,500
300
890,000
445,000
222,500
222,500
400
875,000
437,500
218,750
218,750
500
950,000
475,000
237,500
237,500
Geology
Geology costs ₦921,000 for 100, ₦850,000 for 200 and 400s, and ₦880,000 for 300.
Level
Total fees (₦)
1st instalment (50%) (₦)
2nd instalment (₦)
3rd instalment (25%) (₦)
100
921,000
460,500
230,250
230,250
200
850,000
425,000
212,500
212,500
300
880,000
440,000
220,000
220,000
400
850,000
425,000
212,500
212,500
History & International Relations
This program costs ₦820,000 for 100, ₦750,000 for 200 and 300s, and ₦800,000 for 400.
Level
Total fees (₦)
1st instalment (50%) (₦)
2nd instalment (₦)
3rd instalment (25%) (₦)
100
820,000
410,000
205,000
205,000
200
750,000
375,000
187,500
187,500
300
750,000
375,000
187,500
187,500
400
800,000
400,000
200,000
200,000
Industrial Chemistry
Industrial Chemistry tuition is ₦881,000 for 100, ₦770,000 for 200, ₦795,000 for 300, and ₦900,000 for 400.
Level
Total fees (₦)
1st instalment (50%) (₦)
2nd instalment (₦)
3rd instalment (25%) (₦)
100
881,000
440,500
220,250
220,250
200
770,000
385,000
192,500
192,500
300
795,000
397,500
198,750
198,750
400
900,000
450,000
225,000
225,000
Management
Ajayi Crowther University’s Management program fees are ₦650,000 for 100, ₦590,000 for 200 and 300s, and ₦600,000 for 400.
Level
Total fees (₦)
1st instalment (50%) (₦)
2nd instalment (₦)
3rd instalment (25%) (₦)
100
650,000
325,000
162,500
162,500
200
590,000
295,000
147,500
147,500
300
590,000
295,000
147,500
147,500
400
600,000
300,000
150,000
150,000
Law
The tuition for Law is ₦2,001,000 for 100, ₦1,800,000 for 200 to 400s, and ₦1,850,000 for 500 Level. Instalment breakdowns are listed below.
Level
Total fees (₦)
1st instalment (50%) (₦)
2nd instalment (₦)
3rd instalment (25%) (₦)
100
2,001,000
1,000,500
500,250
500,250
200
1,800,000
900,000
450,000
450,000
300
1,800,000
900,000
450,000
450,000
400
1,800,000
900,000
450,000
450,000
500
1,850,000
925,000
462,500
462,500
Library Science & Information Studies
This program costs ₦550,000 for 100 and 400s, with ₦500,000 for 200 and 300-level students.
Level
Total fees (₦)
1st instalment (50%) (₦)
2nd instalment (₦)
3rd instalment (25%) (₦)
100
550,000
275,000
137,500
137,500
200
500,000
250,000
125,000
125,000
300
500,000
250,000
125,000
125,000
400
550,000
275,000
137,500
137,500
Mass Communication
Mass Communication tuition is ₦1,050,000 for 100, ₦895,000 for 200 and 300s, and ₦950,000 for 400.
Level
Total fees (₦)
1st instalment (50%) (₦)
2nd instalment (₦)
3rd instalment (25%) (₦)
100
1,050,000
525,000
262,500
262,500
200
895,000
447,500
223,750
223,750
300
895,000
447,500
223,750
223,750
400
950,000
475,000
237,500
237,500
Mathematics
Mathematics fees start at ₦531,000 for 100, ₦487,000 for 200 and 300s, and ₦500,000 for 400.
Level
Total fees (₦)
1st instalment (50%) (₦)
2nd instalment (₦)
3rd instalment (25%) (₦)
100
531,000
265,500
132,750
132,750
200
487,000
243,500
121,750
121,750
300
487,000
243,500
121,750
121,750
400
500,000
250,000
125,000
125,000
Mechanical Engineering
The Mechanical Engineering program costs ₦1,275,000 for 100, ₦950,000 for 200 to 400s, and ₦1,065,000 for the 500 Level.
Level
Total fees (₦)
1st instalment (50%) (₦)
2nd instalment (₦)
3rd instalment (25%) (₦)
100
1,275,000
637,500
318,750
318,750
200
950,000
475,000
237,500
237,500
300
950,000
475,000
237,500
237,500
400
950,000
475,000
237,500
237,500
500
1,065,000
532,500
266,250
266,250
Medical Laboratory Science
Medical Laboratory Science students pay ₦1,221,240 for 100, ₦1,227,040 for 200, ₦1,188,840 for 300, ₦1,545,540 for 400, and ₦1,345,540 for 500 Level.
Level
Total fees (₦)
1st instalment (50%) (₦)
2nd instalment (₦)
3rd instalment (25%) (₦)
100
1,221,240
610,620
305,310
305,310
200
1,227,040
613,520
306,760
306,760
300
1,188,840
594,420
297,210
297,210
400
1,545,540
772,770
386,385
386,385
500
1,345,540
672,770
336,385
336,385
Microbiology
Microbiology tuition is ₦967,000 for 100, ₦800,000 for 200 and 300s, and ₦950,000 for 400.
Level
Total fees (₦)
1st instalment (50%) (₦)
2nd instalment (₦)
3rd instalment (25%) (₦)
100
967,000
483,500
241,750
241,750
200
800,000
400,000
200,000
200,000
300
800,000
400,000
200,000
200,000
400
950,000
475,000
237,500
237,500
Music
Music costs ₦600,000 at 100 and 400s, and ₦550,000 for 200 and 300s.
Level
Total fees (₦)
1st instalment (50%) (₦)
2nd instalment (₦)
3rd instalment (25%) (₦)
100
600,000
300,000
150,000
150,000
200
550,000
275,000
137,500
137,500
300
550,000
275,000
137,500
137,500
400
600,000
300,000
150,000
150,000
Nursing Science
The nursing science program charges ₦1,457,800 for 100, ₦1,419,600 for 200, ₦1,563,800 for 300 and 400s, and ₦1,600,000 for 500 Level. An additional clinical fee of ₦200,000 applies at each level.
Level
Total fees (₦)
1st instalment (50%) (₦)
2nd instalment (₦)
3rd instalment (25%) (₦)
100
1,457,800
728,900
364,450
364,450
200
1,419,600
709,800
354,900
354,900
300
1,563,800
781,900
390,950
390,950
400
1,563,800
781,900
390,950
390,950
500
1,600,000
800,000
400,000
400,000
Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution
Tuition for Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution is ₦550,000 for 100 and 400s, and ₦450,000 for 200 and 300-level students.
Level
Total fees (₦)
1st instalment (50%) (₦)
2nd instalment (₦)
3rd instalment (25%) (₦)
100
550,000
275,000
137,500
137,500
200
450,000
225,000
112,500
112,500
300
450,000
225,000
112,500
112,500
400
550,000
275,000
137,500
137,500
Performing Arts
Performing Arts tuition costs ₦667,000 for 100 and 200s, and ₦587,000 for 300 and 400-level students.
Level
Total fees (₦)
1st instalment (50%) (₦)
2nd instalment (₦)
3rd instalment (25%) (₦)
100
667,000
333,500
166,750
166,750
200
667,000
333,500
166,750
166,750
300
587,000
293,500
146,750
146,750
400
587,000
293,500
146,750
146,750
Physics-Electronics
The Physics-Electronics program fees are ₦600,000 for 100, ₦500,000 for 200 and 300s, and ₦550,000 for 400.
Level
Total fees (₦)
1st instalment (50%) (₦)
2nd instalment (₦)
3rd instalment (25%) (₦)
100
600,000
300,000
150,000
150,000
200
500,000
250,000
125,000
125,000
300
500,000
250,000
125,000
125,000
400
550,000
275,000
137,500
137,500
Political Science
Political Science tuition is ₦820,000 for 100, ₦750,000 for 200 and 300s, and ₦800,000 for 400.
Level
Total fees (₦)
1st instalment (50%) (₦)
2nd instalment (₦)
3rd instalment (25%) (₦)
100
820,000
410,000
205,000
205,000
200
750,000
375,000
187,500
187,500
300
750,000
375,000
187,500
187,500
400
800,000
400,000
200,000
200,000
Radiology & Radiation Science
Radiology & Radiation Science charges ₦1,221,240 for 100, ₦1,267,040 for 200, ₦1,228,840 for 300, ₦1,548,740 for 400, and ₦1,373,740 for 500 Level. There is an additional clinical fee of ₦200,000 per level.
Level
Total fees (₦)
1st instalment (50%) (₦)
2nd instalment (₦)
3rd instalment (25%) (₦)
100
1,221,240
610,620
305,310
305,310
200
1,267,040
633,520
316,760
316,760
300
1,228,840
614,420
307,210
307,210
400
1,548,740
774,370
387,185
387,185
500
1,373,740
686,870
343,435
343,435
Statistics
Statistics program fees are ₦531,000 for 100, ₦487,000 for 200 and 300s, and ₦500,000 for 400.
Level
Total fees (₦)
1st instalment (50%) (₦)
2nd instalment (₦)
3rd instalment (25%) (₦)
100
531,000
265,500
132,750
132,750
200
487,000
243,500
121,750
121,750
300
487,000
243,500
121,750
121,750
400
500,000
250,000
125,000
125,000
Surveying and Geo-Informatics
Surveying & Geo-Informatics tuition is ₦900,000 for 100, ₦800,000 for 200, and ₦850,000 for 300 and 400-level students.
Level
Total fees (₦)
1st instalment (50%) (₦)
2nd instalment (₦)
3rd instalment (25%) (₦)
100
900,000
450,000
225,000
225,000
200
800,000
400,000
200,000
200,000
300
850,000
425,000
212,500
212,500
400
850,000
425,000
212,500
212,500
Other payable fees
In addition to tuition, students are required to pay other fees, including ₦15,000 for the Application Form (new entrants) and acceptance fees ranging from ₦45,000 to ₦65,000 depending on the program.
Description
Amount (₦)
Application Form Fees (New Entrants)
15,000
Law (acceptance fees)
65,000
Faculty of Basic Medical/ Nursing Programmes (acceptance fees)
60,000
Other Programmes (acceptance fees)
45,000
Medical Examination Fees (Freshers)
11,000
Matriculation Fees (Freshers)
5,000
Entrepreneurship and Mind Education Certification Fees (for students from 200 to 400 per session)
40,000
Accommodation fees
The higher learning institution provides two accommodation options: Regular and Premium hostels. Both options can be paid in two equal instalments before students are allowed entry into hostels.
Accommodation type
Total fees (₦)
1st instalment (₦)
2nd instalment (₦)
Regular hostel
250,000
125,000
125,000
Premium hostel
300,000
150,000
150,000
Ajayi Crowther University school fees payment process
Ajayi Crowther University provides a secure and convenient online payment system for both new and returning students. Payments can be made through the official university portals or at any bank via the Remita platform. Follow the steps below to complete your school fees payment.
- For new students, visit the Ajayi Crowther University Admission Portal. Once done, register, complete your form, and click Make Payment to proceed.
- For returning students, log in to the Student Portal. Click Payments, select 2025/2026 School Fees, and follow the instructions provided.
- To pay at any bank, click “Pay Through Bank Branch”, copy or print the RRR Number, and pay at any bank via the Remita platform.
After payment, print your payment receipt and submit it to the University Bursary for confirmation.
How much are the nursing fees at Ajayi Crowther University?
Nursing Science fees range from ₦1,457,800 for the 100 to ₦1,600,000 for the 500 Level. Levels 300 and 400 each cost ₦1,563,800, while 200 is ₦1,419,600. Additionally, students pay a Clinical Supplementation Fee of ₦200,000 per session.
How much are Ajayi Crowther University fees per year?
Annual fees at Ajayi Crowther University vary by program, with the lowest being ₦200,000 (Agriculture, Christian Religious Studies). Premium programs like Law cost ₦2,001,000 at 100. Most tuition fees for other courses range between ₦500,000 and ₦1,500,000.
What are Ajayi Crowther University's school fees for Engineering?
Engineering fees for Civil, Computer, Mechanical, and Electrical disciplines are ₦1,275,000 for 100-level students and ₦950,000 for 200 to 400-level students. The 500 Level tuition is ₦1,065,000.
What are Ajayi Crowther University's school fees per semester?
Ajayi Crowther University allows tuition payments in three instalments. Students pay 50% in the first semester and two 25% instalments in the second semester.
Is Ajayi Crowther University a private university?
Ajayi Crowther University is a private institution established in 2005. The Supreme Council of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) owns and manages it.
The Ajayi Crowther University school fees vary depending on the course and study level. Students are advised to review the official fee schedule before making any payments.
Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Brian Oroo (Lifestyle writer) Brian has worked as a writer at Legit.ng since 2021. He specialises in lifestyle, celebrity, and news content. He won the Writer of the Year Award at Legit in both 2023 and 2024. Brian holds a BSc in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT), earned in 2021. He completed the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques in 2023 and the Google News Initiative course in 2024. His email is brianoroo533@gmail.com