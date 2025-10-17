Wigwe University school fees for all courses, and scholarships offered
Wigwe University school fees vary by college and course, ranging from ₦9,600,000 to ₦11,998,800 per session. As one of the most expensive universities, it offers merit-based scholarships to students with exceptional academic achievements.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Wigwe University school fees for all courses
- Wigwe University accommodation fees
- Wigwe University school fees payment
- Wigwe University scholarships
- Is Wigwe University a private university in Nigeria?
- How much are Wigwe university fees per year?
Key takeaways
- Wigwe University school fees vary depending on the course and college and ranges between ₦9,600,000 and ₦11,998,800.
- The university sets separate, strict payment deadlines for new and returning students each year.
- Exceptional students can access scholarships at the university.
Wigwe University school fees for all courses
Wigwe University's school fees cover tuition and other compulsory items, including health insurance, books, library, professional membership, student activities, and upkeep of at the campus. Below is a breakdown of the fees for all courses.
College of Arts
The College of Arts has five courses whose costs are as follows:
Course
Fees
Theatre Arts
₦9,600,000
Fine Arts
₦9,600,000
Film and Media Studies
₦9,600,000
Animation and Visual Arts
₦9,600,000
Communication and Digital Media Studies
₦9,600,000
College of Engineering
The College of Engineering offers four courses that teach students practical skills with the latest tech and encourage them to innovate. Below are the degree courses and the fees payable per session.
Course
Fees
Electrical Engineering
₦11,998,800
Mechanical Engineering
₦11,998,800
Computer Engineering
₦11,998,800
Mechatronics Engineering
₦11,998,800
College of Management and Social Sciences
At the College of Management and Social Sciences, students learn programs that combine deep theory knowledge with hands-on practice. Below are the courses under the faculty and the fees payable per session.
Course
Fees
Accounting and Data Analytics
₦11,998,800
Finance
₦11,998,800
Finance and Financial Technology
₦11,998,800
Innovation and Social Entrepreneurship
₦11,998,800
Business Administration
₦11,998,800
Economics
₦11,998,800
College of Science and Computing
Wigwe University's College of Science and Computing has a variety of undergraduate programs designed to combine science knowledge with tech skills for today's world. Below is a breakdown of the fees payable for the courses.
Course
Fees
Computer Science
₦11,998,800
Cybersecurity
₦11,998,800
Robotics (Artificial Intelligence)
₦11,998,800
Software Engineering
₦11,998,800
Forensic Science
₦11,998,800
Information Communication Technology
₦11,998,800
Data Science
₦11,998,800
Mathematics
₦11,998,800
Wigwe University accommodation fees
Besides paying the school fees, students must pay an accommodation fee, which varies with the room type. Below are the different types of hostels available and the cost per semester.
Accommodation type
Occupancy
Fee per semester
Premium
2
₦1,500, 000
Classic 1
2
₦1,000, 000
Classic 2
4
₦800, 000
Wigwe University school fees payment
Students can make payments directly to the university. Potential students should contact the university directly regarding payment methods, the due dates, and available instalments plans.
Wigwe University scholarships
Wigwe University offers scholarships based on merit for outstanding students starting their degree in 2025. The application closed on 26 August 2025, and students found out the results in early September 2025.
You can be offered a scholarship if you have great goals and potential as a leader or entrepreneur. Below is a breakdown of the scholarship programs available at the institution of higher learning.
Scholarship
JAMB score
Tuition discount
Founder's Scholarship
300
60%
Board of Trustees Chairman's Scholarship
250–299
50%
Pro-Chancellor's Merit Scholarship
220–249
40%
Vice-Chancellor's Academic Scholarship
180–219
30%
Wigwa scholarship requirements
Wigwa scholarship gives students the chance to succeed in an environment that values innovation and leadership. Students must, however, attain the minimum requirements to get the scholarship as follows:
- Potential students need a minimum UTME score of 180 points.
- A candidate's O-Level results must be uploaded to JAMB as soon as they become available.
- Students must choose Wigwe University as their first choice of institution.
- If you did not select Wigwe as a first choice, you must formally change your choice on the JAMB portal before the application deadline.
Is Wigwe University a private university in Nigeria?
Wigwe University is a private Nigerian school in Isiokpo, Rivers State. It was started by the former CEO of Access Bank, the late Dr Herbert Wigwe, and opened in 2024.
How much are Wigwe university fees per year?
The private university fees vary based on the course and college. The tuition fees range between ₦9,600,000 and ₦11,998,800 per session.
Whether enrolling as a new or returning student, Wigwe University school fees provide a clear picture of the academic and living costs. The fees vary depending on the course, and qualified students can apply for the different scholarships depending on their grade.
Legit.ng published an article about Crawford University school fees. Crawford University fees depend on the faculty and the course of study. The university offers a clear fee structure for new, continuing, and graduate students.
Crawford University fees are categorised for part-time and full-time students. The payment can be made securely online or through a bank. Find out more about Crawford University school fees in this post.
Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Naomi Karina (Lifestyle writer) Naomi Karina has been a digital content writer for more than two years. She joined the Legit team in August 2022. She graduated Bachelor of Commerce from KCA University in 2012. She also holds a Higher Diploma in Human Resources from the IHRM and a Diploma in Marketing from Kenyatta University. She is a content creator who enjoys writing about various topics such as biographies, entertainment and business. In 2023, Naomi finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. She expanded her skills in 2024 by undertaking the Google News Initiative course.