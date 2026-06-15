The daughter of the late retired Major General Rabe Abubakar shared an emotional post on Instagram mourning his demise

In a heartbreaking post, she noted that her family lost their father at the hands of kidnappers and prayed for him

She prayed that Allah would have mercy on her father, grant him rest, and grant him residence in Jannatul Firdaus

A daughter of the late retired Major General Rabe Abubakar took to Instagram to express grief following his death.

She posted a series of photos and expressed deep sorrow over the manner in which her father passed away.

Late General Rabe's daughter says prayers for father and captive mother. Photo credit: @aiisha_aleeyu/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Late General Rabe's daughter mourns

According to her update, 'kidnappers' were responsible for taking his life.

The message also carried prayers for his soul and for comfort for his family and all those he left behind.

Identified on Instagram as @aiisha_aleeyu, she spoke of the pain that engulfed her family after the incident.

She described the loss as devastating and appealed to Allah for mercy upon her father.

She asked that he be granted peace and a place in Jannatul Firdaus.

In addition, she mentioned that her mother remained in captivity at the time of the post and requested continued prayers for her family during that difficult period.

She referenced the belief that all life belonged to Allah and that everyone would eventually return to Him.

The lady also expressed reliance on Allah as the one who was sufficient in all matters and the best disposer of affairs.

The post was shared with photos of the late officer, serving as a personal tribute to his memory.

The retired Major General was remembered in the message as a father whose absence was deeply felt.

The daughter noted that the family had endured a painful ordeal at the hands of those who abducted him.

Daughter of late General Rabe urges prayers after father died. Photo credit: @aiisha_aleeyu/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Despite the grief, she directed her thoughts towards supplication, asking that Allah bestow vast mercy on him and grant him eternal rest.

She concluded the emotional note by urging well-wishers not to cease praying for her family while her mother was still held captive.

In her words:

"Indeed we belong to Allah, and indeed to Him we will return. We lost our daddy at the hands of kidnappers. Allah is sufficient for us, and He is the best Disposer of affairs. May Allah have mercy on him and grant him rest. Daddy May Allah have mercy on him and grant him residence in Jannatul Firdaus. May Allah have mercy on him with vast mercy."

Reactions as lady mourns late General Rabe

The post attracted sympathy from Nigerians who read the update.

Hauwa_sugamama said:

"Isn’t this enough to call for a protest in Arewa?we are very large in number I have never seen us come out for once to protest against anything. I think if Arewa wakes up some things will start to fall into place when you die all we say it’s Allah ya jikan shi till the next death oh ya Allah gamu gareka. I’m very sorry sister for your loss. Allah ya Kara hakuri."

Yusuffbasheet said:

"I'm speechless TBH. May Allah grant him jannatal firdaos."

Geoumar01 said:

"I tell u aisha allah yaisa, a fall country vry sad. Nigeria army I don't really know what is happening."

Everything_by_amoke01_errands commented:

"Imagine risking his life to serve country for almost 4 Decade."

Murjaa said:

"Allah ya saka muku. This is traumatising."

Zainabubu_ said:

"May Allah give you the strength to bear this loss. Allah mashi rahama. Allah baku hakuri rashin."

See the post below:

Lady visits her late father's burial ground

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an emotional moment was captured on camera when a Nigerian lady visited her late father's grave.

After his painful passing, her beloved father was buried inside a large room with a decorated grave prepared to lay him to rest.

Source: Legit.ng