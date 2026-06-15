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JAMB Releases Statement on 2026 UTME Mop-Up for University of Ibadan Applicants, Others
Education

JAMB Releases Statement on 2026 UTME Mop-Up for University of Ibadan Applicants, Others

by  Ridwan Adeola Yusuf
3 min read
  • JAMB successfully conducted the 2026 UTME mop-up examination for candidates who faced certain challenges
  • Participants reportedly applauded JAMB's 'commitment to transparency and inclusiveness' during the UTME process
  • Purported positive feedback from candidates reinforces confidence in JAMB's integrity and examination credibility, according to the agency's statement

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Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering education in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), on Saturday, June 13, successfully conducted the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) mop-up exercise across designated centres in Nigeria.

The UTME is an entrance examination for candidates seeking admission into Nigerian universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education.

JAMB conducts the 2026 UTME mop-up nationwide for candidates with biometric challenges and others unable to sit earlier. The exercise concludes the 2026 UTME cycle and includes candidates who chose the University of Ibadan (UI).
Prof. Ishaq Oloyede-led JAMB concludes the 2026 UTME mop-up exercise, including candidates who chose the University of Ibadan (UI) as their preferred institution. Photo credit: Jamb official
Source: Facebook

UTME mop-up ends for UI applicants, others

Legit.ng's review of the weekly bulletin issued on Monday, June 15, by JAMB indicates that the mop-up examination was organised for candidates with biometric challenges, as well as those who duly signed the attendance register during their earlier scheduled examinations but were unable to sit for the test through no fault of theirs. The exercise provided such candidates with another opportunity to participate in the examination process, effectively bringing the Board’s 2026 UTME exercise to a close.

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Several candidates who selected the University of Ibadan (UI) as their institution of choice also participated in the just-concluded mop-up examination.

The exercise was closely monitored by Chief Technical Advisors, Chief External Examiners, directors of the Board, security agencies, and other designated officials. Its successful conduct underscored JAMB’s commitment to ensuring that every eligible candidate is given a fair opportunity to sit the UTME, regardless of challenges encountered during registration or the main examination.

JAMB: Parent speaks on UTME's integrity

Speaking at one of the centres in Ibadan, a parent and public servant, Felix Isola, was said to have commended the Board for prioritising the integrity of the UTME process.

Isola reportedly noted that JAMB’s efforts to investigate each case on its merits and to provide deserving candidates with the opportunity to take the examination reflected its commitment to fairness, inclusiveness, and transparency.

A parent, Felix Isola, praises JAMB under the leadership of Professor Ishaq Oloyede, commending its integrity, transparency, and improvements in the conduct of UTME 2026.
Felix Isola commends JAMB under Prof. Ishaq Oloyede’s leadership for improved integrity, transparency, and credible conduct of the 2026 UTME. Photo credit: @Vicko_Blaq
Source: Twitter

Candidates assess JAMB mop-up exercise

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Similarly, candidates who participated in the mop-up examination expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the exercise. In separate remarks after completing their papers, Owolabi Anat and Akinpelu Uthman praised the seamless verification process, particularly the special consideration accorded to candidates with biometric challenges. They also lauded JAMB’s ICT infrastructure, which ensured a smooth and hitch-free examination experience.

According to the candidates, the transparent and efficient conduct of the examination has further strengthened public confidence in the credibility of the UTME and laid a solid foundation for the 2026 admissions process into tertiary institutions across the country.

Read more on JAMB:

UI graduate shares earnings journey

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a brilliant University of Ibadan master's graduate narrated how his passion for statistics paved the way career-wise.

The first-class scholar mentioned that he started helping his colleagues, which turned his assistance into a structured business.

The UI graduate paid glowing tributes to his demanding university supervisor, teachers, and colleagues.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf avatar

Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
JAMBUniversity Of IbadanOyo StateNigerian UniversitiesUnified Tertiary Matriculation Examination - UTME
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