JAMB successfully conducted the 2026 UTME mop-up examination for candidates who faced certain challenges

Participants reportedly applauded JAMB's 'commitment to transparency and inclusiveness' during the UTME process

Purported positive feedback from candidates reinforces confidence in JAMB's integrity and examination credibility, according to the agency's statement

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering education in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), on Saturday, June 13, successfully conducted the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) mop-up exercise across designated centres in Nigeria.

The UTME is an entrance examination for candidates seeking admission into Nigerian universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education.

Prof. Ishaq Oloyede-led JAMB concludes the 2026 UTME mop-up exercise, including candidates who chose the University of Ibadan (UI) as their preferred institution. Photo credit: Jamb official

Source: Facebook

UTME mop-up ends for UI applicants, others

Legit.ng's review of the weekly bulletin issued on Monday, June 15, by JAMB indicates that the mop-up examination was organised for candidates with biometric challenges, as well as those who duly signed the attendance register during their earlier scheduled examinations but were unable to sit for the test through no fault of theirs. The exercise provided such candidates with another opportunity to participate in the examination process, effectively bringing the Board’s 2026 UTME exercise to a close.

Several candidates who selected the University of Ibadan (UI) as their institution of choice also participated in the just-concluded mop-up examination.

The exercise was closely monitored by Chief Technical Advisors, Chief External Examiners, directors of the Board, security agencies, and other designated officials. Its successful conduct underscored JAMB’s commitment to ensuring that every eligible candidate is given a fair opportunity to sit the UTME, regardless of challenges encountered during registration or the main examination.

JAMB: Parent speaks on UTME's integrity

Speaking at one of the centres in Ibadan, a parent and public servant, Felix Isola, was said to have commended the Board for prioritising the integrity of the UTME process.

Isola reportedly noted that JAMB’s efforts to investigate each case on its merits and to provide deserving candidates with the opportunity to take the examination reflected its commitment to fairness, inclusiveness, and transparency.

Felix Isola commends JAMB under Prof. Ishaq Oloyede’s leadership for improved integrity, transparency, and credible conduct of the 2026 UTME. Photo credit: @Vicko_Blaq

Source: Twitter

Candidates assess JAMB mop-up exercise

Similarly, candidates who participated in the mop-up examination expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the exercise. In separate remarks after completing their papers, Owolabi Anat and Akinpelu Uthman praised the seamless verification process, particularly the special consideration accorded to candidates with biometric challenges. They also lauded JAMB’s ICT infrastructure, which ensured a smooth and hitch-free examination experience.

According to the candidates, the transparent and efficient conduct of the examination has further strengthened public confidence in the credibility of the UTME and laid a solid foundation for the 2026 admissions process into tertiary institutions across the country.

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The first-class scholar mentioned that he started helping his colleagues, which turned his assistance into a structured business.

The UI graduate paid glowing tributes to his demanding university supervisor, teachers, and colleagues.

Source: Legit.ng