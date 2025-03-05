UNIBEN school fees for freshers and continuing students, and how to make payments

The University of Benin (UNIBEN) is known for its academic excellence and affordability. Understanding UNIBEN school fees is crucial for both prospective and returning students to plan their finances effectively. Fees vary based on level, course of study, and residency status, so having accurate information ensures a smooth payment process.

UNIBEN school fees vary depending on students’ course and their level of study.

depending on students’ course and their level of study. The institution’s school fees do not include accommodation fees . The school has hostels charged at varying rates depending on amenities and the number of occupants.

. The school has hostels charged at varying rates depending on amenities and the number of occupants. UNIBEN does not allow instalment fee payment, unless a student benefits from bursary or sponsorship, which is disbursed in instalments.

UNIBEN school fees per semester

The UNIBEN school fees entail tuition, examination fees, library access, and other essential services. Application and acceptance fees are not part of school fees, which includes tuition fees and other charges.

How much is UNIBEN school fees for freshers?

UNIBEN courses are categorised as science and non-science, and below is a breakdown of the amounts new students should pay for the categories.

Detail Science Non-science Examination fees ₦10,000 ₦10,000 Laboratory fees ₦15,000 ₦5,000 Library ₦5,000 ₦5,000 Sport ₦3,500 ₦3,500 ICT ₦2,500 ₦2,500 Counselling ₦1,000 ₦1,000 Utility ₦7,000 ₦7,000 Medical ₦5,000 ₦5,000 Accreditation ₦15,000 ₦15,000 Sanitation ₦5,000 ₦5,000 Bank Charges / Portal Charges ₦3,000 ₦3,000 Development levy ₦19,500 ₦19,500 Student Union ₦2,500 ₦2,500 Total ₦95,000 ₦85,000

In addition to the above charges, new students are required to pay other charges on their admission. These charges are one-off payments, meaning they will be paid once on admission and never again during their period of study. The charges are as follows:

Detail Amount Orientation Brochure ₦5,000 Certificate Screening ₦5,000 Academic Gown (Rental) ₦5,000 Forensic ID Card ₦5,000 Total ₦20,000

UNIBEN school fees for returning students

Returning students at the University of Benin pay relatively lower fees since their structure excludes one-time charges for new students. Below is a breakdown of the UNIBEN school fees for returning students.

Details Science Non-science Examination Fees ₦10,000 ₦10,000 Laboratory Fees ₦8,000 ₦4,000 Library ₦5,000 ₦5,000 Sport ₦3,500 ₦3,500 ICT ₦2,500 ₦2,500 Counselling ₦1,000 ₦1,000 Utility ₦7,000 ₦7,000 Medical ₦5,000 ₦5,000 Sanitation ₦5,000 ₦5,000 Bank Charges / Portal Charges ₦3,000 ₦3,000 Development Levy ₦9,500 ₦9,500 Student Union ₦1,000 ₦1,000 Total ₦60,500 ₦56,500

How much is the UNIBEN hostel fee?

While students can opt for out-of-school private hostels, accommodation offered by UNIBEN is relatively affordable. Below are the accommodation fees for various hostels.

Hostel Amount NDDC Hostel ₦60,000 Hall 5 ₦46,000 Hall 6 ₦73,000 Hall 1,2,3,4 ₦31,000 Festus Akingbola - 2 per room (2nd floor) ₦100,000 Akingbola - 4 per room (Top bunk) ₦46,000 Akingbola - 4 per room (Down bunk) ₦71,000 Intercontinental hostel ₦100,000 PG hostel Ekenwan ₦82,000 Clinical hostel ₦37,000 Hall 7 ₦116,000 Keystone hostel ₦116,000 TETFUND hostels A, B, C, D; SEN. Dan Juma, SEN Dan Juma Legacy and NNPC ₦150,000

UNIBEN school fees payment procedure

The UNIBEN school fee payment procedure is straightforward and convenient since it is done online. Below is a step-by-step guide for UNIBEN school fees payment for new and returning students.

A screenshot of UNIBEN student portal showing how students can log into their account to pay fees. Photo: waeup.uniben.edu

Visit the UNIBEN official website and click the Undergraduate Portal section. Log into the portal using your student ID and password. If you are a new student without an account, click Initialize your student account to create one. Select the School Fees Payment option. Choose the session and level you want to pay for. Generate a payment reference number (PRN), download and print it out. Using the generated payment reference number, you can pay the amount at designated Nigerian banks or opt for online payment. After paying the fee, return to the portal and enter the payment details, including the payment reference number. Download and print your payment receipt and keep it safely for future reference.

What is the acceptance fee for UNIBEN?

Students joining the college of medical sciences at UNIBEN pay an acceptance fee of ₦80,000, while students intending to pursue courses in other faculties pay an acceptance fee of ₦60,000.

How much is UNIBEN school fees for Medicine and Surgery?

UNIBEN does not accept instalment fee payment except for students benefiting from bursaries and scholarships. Photo: Weekend Images

Since Medicine and Surgery is a science course, a new undergraduate student will pay total school fees of ₦115,000 in the first year. For returning students, the fee is ₦60,500. The fees exclude application and acceptance fees, and accommodation charges.

How much are tuition fees at UNIBEN?

Tuition fees at UNIBEN vary depending on the course a student chooses to pursue and their level of study. For new science students, the tuition fee is ₦95,000, while for new non-science students, the fee is ₦85,000.

For returning science students, the tuition fee is ₦60,500, while for returning non-science students the fee is ₦56,500.

How can I pay my UNIBEN school fees online?

To pay UNIBEN school fees online, visit the official website and access the undergraduate portal. Log in with your student ID and password, navigate to the fee payment section, select the session and level, and generate a PRN. Use this PRN to complete the payment through an online banking platform.

Can I pay my school fees in instalments?

UNIBEN does not allow partial school fees payment. Therefore, students are urged to pay their school fees in full at once to avoid disruption during their study. However, students benefiting from sponsorships and bursaries are an exception, as such funds are disbursed in phases.

Is there a refund policy for school fees?

Yes, but policies vary across institutions. Nigerian universities may offer fee refunds in special cases such as, fee overpayment, double school payment, and withdrawal of admission before the session begins.

Understanding UNIBEN school fees helps you plan ahead. Stay updated on payment deadlines to avoid extra charges. While paying for school fees is a priority, you must not also forget other essential services, such as accommodation.

