Babcock University school fees for all courses and how to make payments
Education

Babcock University school fees for all courses and how to make payments

by  Brian Oroo reviewed by  Kola Muhammed
9 min read

Babcock University school fees range from ₦604,224.95 to ₦2,001,987 per session, depending on the programme and level of study. Students pursuing medicine, law, and nursing usually pay at the higher end, while humanities and education programmes are more affordable. The application process is simple and supports both bank and online payments.

Babcock University logo and entrance gate
Babcock University school fees vary depending on the level and programme of study. Photo: @babcocknigeria on Facebook (modified by author)
TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Babcock University fees range from ₦604,224.95 to ₦2,001,987.00 per session.
  • Accommodation and feeding charges range from ₦397,712.00 to ₦1,428,000.00 yearly.
  • Students can pay fees through both Bank PIN Payment and online options.
  • Babcock University allows instalment payments split between the first and second semesters.

Babcock University school fees for all courses

The learning institution charges varied tuition depending on the programme and level of study. The payable tuition fees are highlighted below for each faculty and level.

College of Health and Medical Sciences (100-200 Level fees)

Babcock University's College of Health and Medical Sciences charges ₦1,175,367.70–₦1,286,283.70 yearly for 100–200 Level programmes. Here are the payable fees amounts.

Programme

100 Level full year

100 Level 1st sem

200 Level full year

200 Level 1st sem

Anatomy

1,249,311.70

812,052.61

1,249,311.70

812,052.61

Biochemistry

1,249,311.70

812,052.61

1,249,311.70

812,052.61

Physiology

1,249,311.70

812,052.61

1,249,311.70

812,052.61

Nutrition & Dietetics

1,175,367.70

763,989.01

1,175,367.70

763,989.01

Medical Laboratory

1,286,283.70

836,084.41

1,286,283.70

836,084.41

Public Health

1,212,339.70

788,020.81

1,212,339.70

788,020.81

College of Health and Medical Sciences (300-500 Level fees)

For 300–500 Level students, Babcock University’s College of Health and Medical Sciences charges ₦924,748.35–₦1,187,338.80 yearly across its programmes. Here are the detailed payable fees for each level.

Programme

300 Level full year

300 Level 1st sem

400 Level full year

400 Level 1st sem

500 Level full year

500 Level 1st sem

Anatomy

1,153,210.80

749,587.02

990,160.35

643,604.23

990,160.35

643,604.23

Biochemistry

1,153,210.80

749,587.02

990,160.35

643,604.23

990,160.35

643,604.23

Physiology

1,153,210.80

749,587.02

990,160.35

643,604.23

990,160.35

643,604.23

Nutrition & Dietetics

1,084,954.80

705,220.62

924,748.35

601,086.43

924,748.35

601,086.43

Medical Laboratory

1,187,338.80

771,770.22

1,022,866.35

664,863.13

1,022,866.35

664,863.13

Public Health

1,119,082.80

727,403.82

957,454.35

622,345.33

957,454.35

622,345.33

School of Nursing Sciences (100-200 Level fees)

Babcock University’s School of Nursing Sciences charges ₦1,484,173.50 yearly for 100–200 Level Nursing students. The payable fees for each level are outlined below.

Programme

100 Level full year

100 Level 1st sem

200 Level full year

200 Level 1st sem

Nursing Science

1,484,173.50

964,712.78

1,484,173.50

964,712.78

School of Nursing Sciences (300-500 Level fees)

Babcock University nursing students posing outdoors
Babcock University offers a Nursing Science programme. Photo: @BUAMS_NG on X (Twitter) (modified by author)
For 300–500 Level students, the School of Nursing Sciences charges ₦1,156,283.70–₦1,385,228.60 yearly.

Programme

300 Level full year

300 Level 1st sem

400 Level full year

400 Level 1st sem

500 Level full year

500 Level 1st sem

Nursing Science

1,385,228.60

900,398.59

1,156,283.70

751,584.41

1,156,283.70

751,584.41

School of Computing (100-200 Level fees)

Babcock University’s School of Computing charges ₦1,277,183.70–₦1,286,283.70 yearly for 100–200 Level programmes. The payable fees for each course are listed below.

Programme

100 Level full year

100 Level 1st sem

200 Level full year

200 Level 1st sem

Computer Science

1,286,283.70

836,084.41

1,286,283.70

836,084.41

Software Engineering

1,286,283.70

836,084.41

1,286,283.70

836,084.41

Information Technology

1,277,183.70

830,169.41

1,277,183.70

830,169.41

Computer Information System

1,286,283.70

836,084.41

1,286,283.70

836,084.41

Computer Technology

1,286,283.70

836,084.41

1,286,283.70

836,084.41

School of Computing (300-500 Level fees)

For 300–500 Level students, the School of Computing charges ₦1,014,816.35–₦1,187,338.80 yearly across all programmes. The fee breakdown for each level is highlighted below.

Programme

300 Level full year

300 Level 1st sem

400 Level full year

400 Level 1st sem

500 Level full year

500 Level 1st sem

Computer Science

1,187,338.80

771,770.22

1,022,866.35

664,863.13

1,022,866.35

664,863.13

Software Engineering

1,187,338.80

771,770.22

1,022,866.35

664,863.13

1,022,866.35

664,863.13

Information Technology

1,178,938.80

766,310.22

1,014,816.35

659,630.63

1,014,816.35

659,630.63

Computer Information System

1,187,338.80

771,770.22

1,022,866.35

664,863.13

1,022,866.35

664,863.13

Computer Technology

1,187,338.80

771,770.22

1,022,866.35

664,863.13

1,022,866.35

664,863.13

School of Engineering (100-200 Level fees)

Babcock University graduates
Babcock University is a private learning institution. Photo: @babcocknigeria on Facebook (modified by author)
Babcock University’s School of Engineering charges ₦1,270,750.00–₦1,484,173.50 yearly for 100–200 Level programmes. The payable fees for each course are shown below.

Programme

100 Level full year

100 Level 1st sem

200 Level full year

200 Level 1st sem

Civil Engineering

1,484,173.50

964,712.78

1,484,173.50

964,712.78

Computer Engineering

1,484,173.50

964,712.78

1,484,173.50

964,712.78

Electrical Electronics

1,484,173.50

964,712.78

1,484,173.50

964,712.78

Mechanical Engineering

1,484,173.50

964,712.78

1,484,173.50

964,712.78

Architecture

1,270,750.00

825,987.50

1,270,750.00

825,987.50

School of Engineering (300 Level fees)

For 300 Level students, the School of Engineering charges ₦1,221,875.00–₦1,385,228.60 yearly across its programmes.

Programme

300 Level full year

300 Level 1st sem

Civil Engineering

1,385,228.60

900,398.59

Computer Engineering

1,385,228.60

900,398.59

Electrical Electronics

1,385,228.60

900,398.59

Mechanical Engineering

1,385,228.60

900,398.59

Architecture

1,221,875.00

794,218.75

School of Science and Technology (100-200 Level fees)

Babcock University’s School of Science and Technology charges ₦1,175,367.70–₦1,249,311.70 yearly for 100–200 Level programmes.

Programme

100 Level full year

100 Level 1st sem

200 Level full year

200 Level 1st sem

Agriculture

1,175,367.70

763,989.01

1,175,367.70

763,989.01

Microbiology

1,249,311.70

812,052.61

1,249,311.70

812,052.61

Chemistry

1,175,367.70

763,989.01

1,175,367.70

763,989.01

Biology

1,175,367.70

763,989.01

1,175,367.70

763,989.01

Physics

1,175,367.70

763,989.01

1,175,367.70

763,989.01

Maths/Phy/Chem/Electronics

1,175,367.70

763,989.01

1,175,367.70

763,989.01

School of Science and Technology (300-500 Level fees)

Babcock University graduates
Babcock University allows fee payment through both Bank PIN Payment and online options. Photo: @babcocknigeria on Facebook (modified by author)
For 300–500 Level students, the School of Science and Technology charges ₦924,748.35–₦1,153,210.80 yearly across its programmes.

Programme

300 Level full year

300 Level 1st sem

400 Level full year

400 Level 1st sem

500 Level full year

500 Level 1st sem

Agriculture

1,084,954.80

705,220.62

924,748.35

601,086.43

924,748.35

601,086.43

Microbiology

1,153,210.80

749,587.02

990,160.35

643,604.23

990,160.35

643,604.23

Chemistry

1,084,954.80

705,220.62

924,748.35

601,086.43

924,748.35

601,086.43

Biology

1,084,954.80

705,220.62

924,748.35

601,086.43

924,748.35

601,086.43

Physics

1,084,954.80

705,220.62

924,748.35

601,086.43

924,748.35

601,086.43

Maths/Phy/Chem/Electronics

1,084,954.80

705,220.62

924,748.35

601,086.43

924,748.35

601,086.43

School of Management Sciences (100-200 Level fees)

Babcock University’s School of Management Sciences charges ₦1,212,339.70–₦1,286,283.70 yearly for 100–200 Level programmes. The payable fees for each course are highlighted below.

Programme

100 Level full year

100 Level 1st sem

200 Level full year

200 Level 1st sem

Accounting

1,286,283.70

836,084.41

1,286,283.70

836,084.41

Business Administration

1,249,311.70

812,052.61

1,249,311.70

812,052.61

Marketing

1,249,311.70

812,052.61

1,249,311.70

812,052.61

Finance

1,249,311.70

812,052.61

1,249,311.70

812,052.61

Estate Management

1,270,750.00

825,987.50

1,270,750.00

825,987.50

Information Resource Management

1,212,339.70

788,020.81

1,212,339.70

788,020.81

School of Management Sciences (300-500 Level fees)

For 300–500 Level students, the School of Management Sciences charges ₦957,454.35–₦1,221,875.00 yearly across its programmes.

Programme

300 Level full year

300 Level 1st sem

400 Level full year

400 Level 1st sem

500 Level full year

500 Level 1st sem

Accounting

1,187,338.80

771,770.22

1,022,866.35

664,863.13

1,022,866.35

664,863.13

Business Administration

1,153,210.80

749,587.02

990,160.35

643,604.23

990,160.35

643,604.23

Marketing

1,153,210.80

749,587.02

990,160.35

643,604.23

990,160.35

643,604.23

Finance

1,153,210.80

749,587.02

990,160.35

643,604.23

990,160.35

643,604.23

Estate Management

1,221,875.00

749,587.02

Information Resource Management

1,119,082.80

727,403.82

957,454.35

622,345.33

957,454.35

622,345.33

School of Social Sciences (100-200 Level fees)

Babcock University’s School of Social Sciences charges ₦1,212,339.70–₦1,249,311.70 yearly for 100–200 Level programmes. The payable fees for each course are outlined below.

Programme

100 Level full year

100 Level 1st sem

200 Level full year

200 Level 1st sem

Economics

1,249,311.70

812,052.61

1,249,311.70

812,052.61

Political Science

1,212,339.70

788,020.81

1,212,339.70

788,020.81

Public Administration

1,212,339.70

788,020.81

1,212,339.70

788,020.81

Social Works

1,212,339.70

788,020.81

1,212,339.70

788,020.81

Mass Communication

1,249,311.70

812,052.61

1,249,311.70

812,052.61

School of Social Sciences (300-500 Level fees)

For 300–500 Level students, the School of Social Sciences charges ₦957,454.35–₦1,153,210.80 yearly across its programmes.

Programme

300 Level full year

300 Level 1st sem

400 Level full year

400 Level 1st sem

500 Level full year

500 Level 1st sem

Economics

1,153,210.80

749,587.02

990,160.35

643,604.23

990,160.35

643,604.23

Political Science

1,119,082.80

727,403.82

957,454.35

622,345.33

957,454.35

622,345.33

Public Admin.

1,119,082.80

727,403.82

957,454.35

622,345.33

957,454.35

622,345.33

Social Works

1,119,082.80

727,403.82

957,454.35

622,345.33

957,454.35

622,345.33

Mass Comm.

1,153,210.80

749,587.02

990,160.35

643,604.23

990,160.35

643,604.23

School of Law and Security Studies (100-200 Level fees)

Babcock University graduates
Babcock University allows students to pay their fees in instalments. Photo: @babcocknigeria on Facebook (modified by author)
Babcock University’s School of Law and Security Studies charges ₦1,212,339.70–₦2,001,987.00 yearly for 100–200 Level programmes.

Programme

100 Level full year

100 Level 1st sem

200 Level full year

200 Level 1st sem

Law

2,001,987.00

1,301,291.55

2,001,987.00

1,301,291.55

International Law & Diplomacy

1,212,339.70

788,020.81

1,212,339.70

788,020.81

School of Law and Security Studies (300-500 Level fees)

Programme

300 Level full year

300 Level 1st sem

400 Level full year

400 Level 1st sem

500 Level full year

500 Level 1st sem

Law

1,847,988

1,201,192

1,655,988

1,076,392

1,655,988

1,076,392

International Law & Diplomacy

1,119,082

727,403

957,454.35

622,345

957,454

622,345

School of Education and Humanities (100-200 Level fees)

Babcock University’s School of Education and Humanities charges ₦813,036.90–₦1,212,339.70 yearly for 100–200 Level programmes. The payable fees for each course are shown below.

Programme

100 Level full year

100 Level 1st sem

200 Level full year

200 Level 1st sem

Education Programs

813,036.90

528,473.99

813,036.90

528,473.99

English Studies/French/Music

1,212,339.70

788,020.81

1,212,339.70

788,020.81

French

1,212,339.70

788,020.81

1,212,339.70

788,020.81

Music

1,212,339.70

788,020.81

1,212,339.70

788,020.81

History & International Relations

1,175,367.70

763,989.01

1,175,367.70

763,989.01

Theology

1,138,393.10

739,955.52

1,138,393.10

739,955.52

School of Education and Humanities (300-500 Level fees)

For 300–500 Level students, the School of Education and Humanities charges ₦604,224.95–₦1,119,082.80 yearly across its programmes.

Programme

300 Level full year

300 Level 1st sem

400 Level full year

400 Level 1st sem

500 Level full year

500 Level 1st sem

Education Programs

750,495

487,822

604,224

392,746

604,224

392,746

English Studies/French/Music

1,119,082

727,403

957,454

622,345

957,454

622,345

French

1,119,082

727,403

957,454

622,345

957,454

622,345

Music

1,119,082

727,403

957,454

622,345

957,454

622,345

History & International Relations

1,084,954

705,220

924,748

601,086

924,748

601,086

Theology

1,084,954

683,035

892,040

579,826

892,040

579,826

Babcock University feeding/accommodation charges

Babcock University offers various feeding and accommodation options to suit different student needs. Annual charges range from ₦397,712.00 to ₦1,428,000.00, depending on the meal plan and type of hostel.

Feeding

Full year

1st sem.

2 meals option (feeding)

952,000.00

476,000.00

3 meals option (feeding)

1,428,000.00

714,000.00

Classic Plus (accommodation)

564,180.00

282,090.00

Classis Hostel (accommodation)

526,568.00

263,284.00

Premium Hostel (accommodation)

404,398.40

202,199.20

Regular Hostel (accommodation)

397,712.00

198,856.00

How do you pay school fees for Babcock?

Students can pay their fees through the University Management Information System (UMIS) portal. The process is simple and allows both bank and online payment options for convenience. Follow the steps below to complete your payment.

Babcock University fee payment portal
Babcock University fee payment portal. Photo: umis.babcock.edu.ng
  1. Log in to your student portal (UMIS portal) using your credentials.
  2. Select the “Application Payment” menu to view available payment options.
  3. Choose your preferred payment method, either Bank PIN Payment or Online Payment.
  4. For Bank PIN payment, make your payment at any designated bank and obtain a Confirmation Number and Receipt Number. Enter these details in the respective fields on the portal, then click Submit. To process this payment, select the eTranzact Bank PIN Payment logo.
  5. For online payment, use pocketMoni, mobileMoni, VISA, MasterCard, or an eTranzact card. Click the lower eTranzact logo and follow the on-screen instructions to complete your payment.

Is Covenant University more expensive than Babcock University?

Covenant University is slightly more expensive than Babcock University for most programmes. Students pay between ₦1,452,450 and ₦1,747,200 per session at Covenant, while Babcock University fees range from ₦604,224.95 to ₦2,001,987 depending on the course.

Babcock has lower fees for Humanities, Social Sciences, and Education programmes, whereas Covenant maintains consistently higher tuition across faculties, especially for Engineering, Computing, and Management courses.

How much are the school fees at Babcock University?

Babcock University school fees range from ₦604,224.95 to ₦2,001,987.00 per session, depending on the programme and level of study.

How much are Babcock University fees per year?

The annual tuition at Nigerian University varies by faculty, with most programmes costing between ₦900,000 and ₦1.5 million per year, excluding feeding and accommodation charges.

How much is Babcock University's school fees for freshers?

Freshers at Babcock University pay ₦1.1 million to ₦2 million per session, depending on their chosen course. Medical, Nursing, and Law students usually pay on the higher end of this range.

Does Babcock allow instalment payments?

Babcock University allows students to pay their fees in instalments, usually divided between the first and second semesters of the academic year.

Is Babcock a private university?

Babcock University is a private university owned and operated by the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Nigeria. It is located in Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State.

The Babcock University school fees vary across programmes and levels. Higher fees apply to Law, Health, and Engineering courses, while Humanities and Education remain more affordable. Payments can be made conveniently through the UMIS portal using bank or online methods.

Legit.ng published an informative post about Phoenix University, Agwada courses. The learning institution's courses fall under key faculti​es, including Allied H‍ealt‍h, Co‌m‍puting, Agriculture, and Socia‍l Management Sciences.

Phoenix University, Agwada, admits students through UTME and Direct Entry. Candidate must have a minimum of at least five O-Level credits, including English and Mathematics. Read on to discover the available study options and admission requirements.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

