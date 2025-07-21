Hillside University school fees range from ₦685,000.00 to ₦3,568,750.00, depending on the course and level. Medicine and Engineering courses attract higher fees, while Agriculture and Social Sciences are more affordable. Students must also pay an acceptance fee, which varies by programme. Here are the Hillside University school fees and how to make payments.

Hillside University is located in Okemesi-Ekiti, along Ijero Road in Ekiti State, Nigeria.

Key takeaways

Medicine and Surgery has the highest tuition, costing ₦3,568,750.00 per session for new students.

for new students. Business, Law, and Education programmes have a fixed fee of ₦940,000.00 per session for new students.

for new students. Engineering and Computer Science tuition ranges from ₦1,073,750.00 to ₦1,323,750.00 for new students.

for new students. Acceptance fees vary by programme, from ₦50,000.00 for Agriculture to ₦250,000.00 for Medicine .

. Hillside University offers three tuition payment options, including full, two-instalment, and four-instalment plans.

Hillside University school fees

Hillside University of Science and Technology tuition fees per semester vary by course and student category. The university provides flexible fee plans to support affordability and accessibility. Explore the detailed breakdown of Hillside University of Science and Technology school fees for all programs.

TriState College of Medicine and Health Sciences

The College of Medicine and Health Sciences offers Programs in Medicine and Surgery, Nursing Science, and Medical Laboratory Science. The full session fees for these Programs for new students range from ₦1,923,750.00 to ₦3,568,750.00.

Program Acceptance fees First semester Second semester Full session Medicine and Surgery ₦250,000.00 ₦1,991,250.00 ₦1,327,500.00 ₦3,568,750.00 Nursing Science ₦150,000.00 ₦1,064,250.00 ₦709,500.00 ₦1,923,750.00 Medical Laboratory Science ₦150,000.00 ₦1,064,250.00 ₦709,500.00 ₦1,923,750.00

For returning students at the College of Medicine and Health Sciences, the full session fees vary by Program. Here are the comprehensive fees for returning students at the TriState College of Medicine and Health Sciences.

Program First semester Second semester Full session Medicine and Surgery ₦1,928,250.00 ₦1,285,500.0 ₦3,213,750.00 Nursing Science ₦1,043,250.00 ₦695,500.00 ₦1,738,750.00 Medical Laboratory Science ₦1,043,250.00 ₦695,500.00 ₦1,738,750.00

College of Business, Law and Educational Sciences

The College of Business, Law and Educational Sciences offers Programs, including Accounting, Business Administration, Finance, Economics, and Mass Communication. Here is a comprehensive overview of the fees payable by new students.

Program Acceptance fees First semester Second semester Full session Accounting ₦100,000.00 ₦504,000.00 ₦336,000.00 ₦940,000.00 Business Administration ₦100,000.00 ₦504,000.00 ₦336,000.00 ₦940,000.00 Finance ₦100,000.00 ₦504,000.00 ₦336,000.00 ₦940,000.00 Economics ₦100,000.00 ₦504,000.00 ₦336,000.00 ₦940,000.00 Mass Communication ₦100,000.00 ₦504,000.00 ₦336,000.00 ₦940,000.00

For returning students at the College of Business, Law and Educational Sciences, the full session fees for programs like Accounting, Business Administration, Finance, Economics, and Mass Communication are all ₦795,000.00. Here are the fees payable in both semesters.

Program First semester Second semester Full session Accounting ₦477,000.00 ₦318,000.00 ₦795,000.00 Business Administration ₦477,000.00 ₦318,000.00 ₦795,000.00 Finance ₦477,000.00 ₦318,000.00 ₦795,000.00 Economics ₦477,000.00 ₦318,000.00 ₦795,000.00 Mass Communication ₦477,000.00 ₦318,000.00 ₦795,000.00

College of Agriculture, Life, and Environmental Sciences

Hillside University offers flexible tuition payment options.

For new students at the College of Agriculture, Life, and Environmental Sciences, Programs such as Agribusiness and Agricultural Economics have an acceptance fee of ₦50,000.00 and a full session fee of ₦780,000.00. Check out the fees required for new scholars.

Program Acceptance fees First semester Second semester Full session Agribusiness ₦50,000.00 ₦438,000.00 ₦292,000.00 ₦780,000.00 Agricultural Economics ₦50,000.00 ₦438,000.00 ₦292,000.00 ₦780,000.00 Biochemistry ₦100,000.00 ₦504,000.00 ₦336,000.00 ₦940,000.00 Microbiology ₦100,000.00 ₦504,000.00 ₦336,000.00 ₦940,000.00 Petroleum Chemistry ₦100,000.00 ₦504,000.00 ₦336,000.00 ₦940,000.00

For returning students at the College of Agriculture, Life, and Environmental Sciences, the full session fees are ₦685,000.00 for Agribusiness and Agricultural Economics Programs. Here is the full breakdown of fees payable in both semesters.

Program First semester Second semester Full session Agribusiness ₦411,000.00 ₦274,000.00 ₦685,000.00 Agricultural Economics ₦411,000.00 ₦274,000.00 ₦685,000.00 Biochemistry ₦483,000.00 ₦322,000.00 ₦805,000.00 Microbiology ₦483,000.00 ₦322,000.00 ₦805,000.00 Petroleum Chemistry ₦483,000.00 ₦322,000.00 ₦805,000.00

College of Engineering and Computer Sciences

For new students at the College of Engineering and Computer Sciences, Programs such as Computer Science, Cyber Security, Data Science, and Software Engineering have a full session fee of ₦1,073,750.00. Here are the payable fees for new students in the College of Engineering and Computer Sciences.

Program Acceptance fees First semester Second semester Full session Computer Science ₦100,000.00 ₦584,250.00 ₦389,500.00 ₦1,073,750.00 Cyber Security ₦100,000.00 ₦584,250.00 ₦389,500.00 ₦1,073,750.00 Data Science ₦100,000.00 ₦584,250.00 ₦389,500.00 ₦1,073,750.00 Software Engineering ₦100,000.00 ₦584,250.00 ₦389,500.00 ₦1,073,750.00 Aerospace Engineering ₦150,000.00 ₦704,250.00 ₦469,500.00 ₦1,323,750.00 Chemical Engineering ₦150,000.00 ₦704,250.00 ₦469,500.00 ₦1,323,750.00 Civil & Construction Engineering ₦150,000.00 ₦704,250.00 ₦469,500.00 ₦1,323,750.00 Electrical Engineering ₦150,000.00 ₦704,250.00 ₦469,500.00 ₦1,323,750.00 Mechanical Engineering ₦150,000.00 ₦704,250.00 ₦469,500.00 ₦1,323,750.00 Mechatronics Engineering ₦150,000.00 ₦704,250.00 ₦469,500.00 ₦1,323,750.00 Systems Engineering ₦150,000.00 ₦704,250.00 ₦469,500.00 ₦1,323,750.00

For returning students at the College of Engineering and Computer Sciences, the full session fee ranges between ₦958,750.00 and ₦958,750.00. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of the fees payable in all Programmes.

Program First semester Second semester Full session Computer Science ₦575,250.00 ₦383,500.00 ₦958,750.00 Cyber Security ₦575,250.00 ₦383,500.00 ₦958,750.00 Data Science ₦575,250.00 ₦383,500.00 ₦958,750.00 Software Engineering ₦575,250.00 ₦383,500.00 ₦958,750.00 Aerospace Engineering ₦707,250.00 ₦471,500.00 ₦1,178,750.00 Chemical Engineering ₦707,250.00 ₦471,500.00 ₦1,178,750.00 Civil & Construction Engineering ₦707,250.00 ₦471,500.00 ₦1,178,750.00 Electrical Engineering ₦707,250.00 ₦471,500.00 ₦1,178,750.00 Mechanical Engineering ₦707,250.00 ₦471,500.00 ₦1,178,750.00 Mechatronics Engineering ₦707,250.00 ₦471,500.00 ₦1,178,750.00 Systems Engineering ₦707,250.00 ₦471,500.00 ₦1,178,750.00

Hillside University fee payment procedure

To pay your Hillside University fees in Nigeria, you can choose between online and bank payment options. The university also supports flexible instalment plans and scholarships for eligible students. Here is the online payment method you can use.

Visit the official Hillside University website. Go to the Payments or Fees section. Follow the on-screen steps to pay using your debit or credit card. You will also find information about available instalment options on the website.

You can also pay your fees by visiting the nearest designated bank. Ask for the Hillside University account details and follow the bank’s payment process.

Fee instalment plans

Mr Olaoye Jaiyeola is the Founder and Pro-Chancellor of Hillside University.

The learning institution provides three main payment options for tuition highlighted below.

Option 1 (4 Instalments)

30% before resumption

60% before first semester exams

80% before the second-semester resumption

100% before the second-semester exams

Option 2 (2 Instalments)

60% before the first semester begins

40% before the second semester begins

Option 3 (Full Payment)

100% of the total fee is paid before the start of the academic year

Note that you must pay the acceptance fee after receiving your admission offer. Students in the Tristate College of Medicine and Health Sciences must pay a clinical fee, starting from 200 Level. This fee is separate from the standard tuition and applies only to clinical Programmes.

What is the Hillside University school fees for nursing?

Nursing students at Hillside University pay different fees based on their status. New students pay ₦1,064,250.00 for the first semester and ₦709,500.00 for the second, totalling ₦1,923,750.00.

Returning students pay ₦1,043,250.00 in the first semester and ₦695,500.00 in the second, totalling ₦1,738,750.00. These fees cover tuition and other academic charges.

Who is the owner of Hillside University of Science and Technology?

The Nigerian private university is owned by Mr. Olaoye Jaiyeola. He serves as the Founder and Pro-Chancellor of the institution. Mr Jaiyeola plays an active role in the university's development and long-term vision. His leadership guides Hillside University towards academic excellence and global standards.

What is the address of Hillside University of Science and Technology?

Hillside University of Science and Technology is located in Okemesi-Ekiti, Ekiti State, Nigeria. The full address is along Ijero Road, Okemesi-Ekiti.

Hillside University remains one of Nigeria’s fast-growing private institutions. Students can pay their tuition through online platforms or by visiting designated banks. The university accepts payments per semester and allows instalments based on predefined schedules.

