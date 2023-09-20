Phil and Ronnie Spector’s children: Where are their kids now?

Harvey Phillip Spector was an American record producer and songwriter known for his Wall of Sound production technique. His ex-wife, Ronnie, was a singer who co-founded the girl group The Ronettes in 1957 alongside her sister, Estelle Bennette and Nedra Telly, her cousin. Ronnie and Phil got married in 1968 and divorced in 1974. Who are Phil and Ronnie Spector’s children?

Ronnie Spector became famous as the lead singer of the Ronettes; she was also known for marrying record producer Phil Spector. Following the death of the ex-partners, fans want to know the family members they left behind. Get to know Phil and Ronnie Spector’s children and their whereabouts.

Who are Ronnie Spector's children?

Ronnie Spector had five children from her two relationships. The popular singer shared three children, Louis, Gary, and Donte, with her ex-husband Phil Spector. The ex-couple adopted the three children together when they were married.

After her divorce in 1974, the Ronettes star had two more children, Jason Charles Greenfield and Austin Drew Greenfield, with her second husband, Jonathan Greenfield. All Ronnie Spector’s kids have stayed out of the limelight. Learn more about them below:

Donte Phillip Spector

Donte Philip is the oldest child and son of Ronnie Spector and her ex-husband, record producer Phil, whom they adopted one year after their wedding. Donte was born on 23 March 1969 in the United States of America. He is 54 years old as of 2023, and his zodiac sign is Aries. Little is known about Donte since he has managed to stay away from the limelight.

Gary and Louis Phillip Spector

Gary and Louis are Phil and Ronnie Spector’s twins, whom Phil adopted without Ronnie's knowledge in 1971 when they were five years old. The twins were born on 12 May 1966 in Van Nuys, Los Angeles, California, United States. They are currently 57 years old.

Jason Charles Greenfield

Jason Charles is the first biological child of Ronnie with her second husband, Jonathan Greenfield. Jason Charles was born in 1983 and is 40 years old as of 2023. However, his exact date of birth remains undisclosed.

Jason completed his high school education at Brookfield High School in Brookfield, Connecticut, and later enrolled at Naugatuck Community College in Waterbury. He has been dating Jessica Soran since 2014.

Austin Drew Greenfield

Austin Drew is the second biological child of the late American singer and her second husband, Jonathan Greenfield. Austin was born in 1984 and is 39 years old as of 2023. Like his brother Jason, his exact date of birth is unknown.

Aside from Louis, Gary, and Donte, Ronnie's late ex-husband also had biological twin children, Nicole Audrey Spector and Phillip Spector Jr., with his girlfriend Janis Zavala. Phillip Jr. died of leukaemia in 1991.

FAQs

Who is Ronnie Spector? Veronica Yvette Greenfield, popularly known as Ronnie Spector, was an American singer who co-founded and fronted the girl group the Ronettes. Where is Ronnie Spector from? She was born in Danbury, Connecticut, United States. How old was Ronnie Spector at the time of death? She died at the age of 78. Who is Ronnie Spectors’ ex-husband? Her ex-husband was Harvey Phillip Spector, an American record producer and songwriter. He died on 16 January 2021 at the age of 81. Who is Ronnie Spectors' second husband? Ronnie's second husband was Jonathan Greenfield, who dabbled as her manager. How many children did Ronnie have? The singer had five children from her two relationships. Her children include Donte, Gary, Louis, Jason Charles Greenfield, and Austin Drew Greenfield. When did Ronnie Spector die? The singer succumbed to cancer on 12 January 2022.

Ronnie Spector’s children have maintained a discreet lifestyle, sparking curiosity among many. The singer had five children from her two relationships. She shared three children, Donte, Gary, and Louis, with her ex-husband, Phil. The kids were adopted together during their marriage. Later, she gave birth to two sons, Jason Charles Greenfield and Austin Drew, with her second husband, Jonathan Greenfield.

