African nations at the 2026 FIFA World Cup joined other countries to condemn comments made by UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin

Ghana, Morocco, Egypt, Senegal and seven other African teams insisted that every World Cup match matters

The joint statement stressed that football belongs to the whole world and not to a select group of nations

A group of countries competing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, including all 10 African representatives, have united to push back against comments made by UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin regarding the expanded tournament.

The African nations, among them Ghana, Morocco, Egypt, Senegal, South Africa, Algeria, Tunisia, DR Congo, Côte d’Ivoire and Cape Verde, were joined by fellow World Cup participants Curaçao, Uzbekistan and Haiti in issuing a strongly worded statement.

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin during the 50th UEFA Ordinary Congress in Brussels. Photo by Kristian Skeie

Source: Getty Images

The countries expressed what they described as their "profound disappointment" after the Slovenian football administrator suggested that the enlarged 48-team World Cup would produce several matches that are "completely uninteresting."

African teams reject UEFA chief's remarks

Speaking on the expanded format as reported by Slovenian outlet Delo, Čeferin had questioned the value of some fixtures involving newly qualified nations.

“In my opinion, this is not a good decision, because we have a lot of matches that are completely uninteresting," Čeferin said.

"Europe had 13 teams at the World Cup in Qatar, and now it has 16. This is a small difference, while some national teams came to the World Cup that would not have won a single match in Europe.

"On the other hand, even small countries can participate and feel the pulse of the World Cup, which is a big thing.”

The comments sparked outrage among several participating countries, particularly from Africa, where nine nations secured qualification through FIFA's expanded allocation.

In a joint statement on Sunday, the countries rejected the remarks and defended the significance of every game at football's biggest event.

“We respectfully but firmly reject these comments.

“For our countries, there is no such thing as an unimportant World Cup match.”

The statement also highlighted the historical importance of qualification for smaller nations.

“For Cape Verde, Curaçao and Uzbekistan, qualification for the FIFA World Cup represents a historic achievement and the realization of a dream shared by generations.

“For nations such as Congo and Haiti, returning to football’s biggest stage after a long absence carries a special meaning for millions of supporters who have waited years, and in some cases decades, for this moment.”

"Football does not belong to a select group"

The countries argued that the comments failed to recognise the sacrifices made by players, coaches and supporters across the globe.

“To suggest that these matches are somehow less important is deeply disappointing and fails to recognize the efforts, sacrifices and aspirations of players, coaches, clubs, football leaders and supporters across the world.

“Behind every qualification stand years of work and investment. Behind every national team stand entire communities and millions of people who see football as a source of pride, hope and unity.”

They also insisted that football's strength comes from its diversity.

“Football does not belong to a select group of nations.

“Its strength comes from its universality. The FIFA World Cup is the world’s greatest football competition precisely because it brings together different cultures, different histories and different football journeys.”

The statement added:

“For many countries, participation in the FIFA World Cup is not only a sporting achievement. It is a moment that inspires a generation, accelerates football development and creates memories that last a lifetime.

“We believe that every nation that qualifies deserves respect. Every team has earned its place on merit. Every supporter has the right to dream. Every match carries meaning for millions of people around the world.

“We therefore reject the UEFA President’s comments and reaffirm our belief that the growth of football must continue to create opportunities, inspire new generations and strengthen the truly global nature of our game.

“Every team qualified on merit.

"Every match matters.”

Expanded tournament remains controversial

FIFA President Gianni Infantino holds the World Cup trophy. Photo by Sam Hodde

Source: Getty Images

FIFA increased the World Cup from 32 to 48 teams for the 2026 edition, giving Africa nine automatic slots and one intercontinental playoff place.

The new structure has continued to divide opinion in Europe, with UEFA receiving 16 places.

Čeferin argued that Europe had been short-changed despite winning four of the last five World Cups.

His remarks came months after former Italy coach Gennaro Gattuso generated controversy over Africa's increased representation.

Following Italy's victory over Moldova in November 2025, the former midfielder complained that Europe had become the confederation most affected by the changes.

“In my day, the best runners-up went straight to the World Cup,” Gattuso said per ESPN.

“In 1990 and 1994 there were two (African) teams – now there are nine. It’s not a controversy, but it creates difficulties.”

UEFA appoints barred African referee for Super Cup

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that UEFA appointed Somali referee Omar Artan to officiate the 2026 UEFA Super Cup after he missed the FIFA World Cup.

Artan travelled to Miami with the required documents and FIFA accreditation but underwent an immigration interview lasting more than 11 hours before being detained and eventually returned to Somalia.

Source: Legit.ng