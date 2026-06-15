Ivory Coast star winger Amad Diallo has sent a message to coach Emerse Fae after putting him on the bench at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The Manchester United star was the match-winner for Cote d'Ivoire in their 1-0 win over Ecuador

The Elephants ended Ecuador's 19-match unbeaten run and set multiple records in Philadelphia

Manchester United star Amad Diallo has sent a strong message to coach Emerse Fae at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

The 23-year-old came off the bench to score the winning goal for Cote d'Ivoire against Ecuador on Sunday, June 14.

Amad Diallo celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E match between Cote D'Ivoire and Ecuador in Philadelphia. Photo by: Ezra Shaw - FIFA/FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

The Elephants opened their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign with a win over the South Americans, the first win by an African team at the tournament.

The Bafana Bafana of South Africa lost 2-0 to co-hosts Mexico, Brazil forced the Atlas Lions of Morocco to a 1-1 draw, while Sweden crushed Tunisia 5-1 hours after Cote d'Ivoire’s win.

The Pharaohs of Egypt and the Blue Sharks of Cape Verde in action against Belgium and Spain on June 15.

Diallo lauds coach Emerse Fae

Manchester United winger Amad Diallo said he is focused on helping Ivory Coast coach, Emerse Fae to succeed at the World Cup.

According to UK Metro, the former Atalanta star explained that everyone wants to play for the country at the biggest stage.

He added that the team must remain focused throughout the competition to surpass their previous record. Diallo said:

"It’s a lot of emotions. First match in the World Cup, first goal. But that’s not my goal. My goal is to help the team, help the group and move forward.

"Everyone wants to play, but we remain a team. That’s it. The coach makes five substitutes. Not everyone can come on, but that’s it, everyone is ready.

‘If the coach calls on another player, I think that he will give the best of himself and everyone is super important from the third goalkeeper to the 26th number. So we are all important and we must always stay focused.

"We needed that. We know that we came here to make history."

Ivory Coast star Amad Diallo lauds coach Emerse Fae following the Elephants' performance against Ecuador. Photo by: Ezra Shaw - FIFA/FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

Diallo said the team have been in top form since their friendly match against France last March. He said:

"This is the first competition for each of us, and we have been super motivated since the match against France [a 2-1 friendly win earlier this month].

Amad Diallo replaced Bazoumana Toure in the 56th minute and scored the winner in the 90th minute, per Sofascore.

Diallo's impact has been growing steadily for the Elephants, having netted six international goals since October, more than any other Ivorian player during that period.

CAF sends message to African teams

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Confederation of African Football issued a statement on more African countries ahead of their opening matches involving African teams at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

South Africa suffered a 2-0 defeat to co-hosts Mexico, while Morocco earned a commendable 1-1 draw against five-time champions Brazil before Ivory Coast finally delivered Africa's first victory of the competition.

Source: Legit.ng