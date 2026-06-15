Nollywood actor Adewale Elesho sparked reactions online as he stated that his wife is the head of his family because she owns the home

The veteran film star recounted seeking his wife's permission before bringing his visually impaired mother to their home

Fans shared different opinions on social media after hearing the actor's story, with some praising his wisdom while others questioned his decision

Veteran Nollywood actor Adewale Elesho Adeoye, widely known as Baba Elesho, has revealed that his wife is the head of his family.

He made the statement while recounting a personal experience involving his mother and wife during an interview on the African A-List podcast.

Adewale Elesho says his wife heads the family as he recalls seeking her consent before bringing his mother into their home. Photo: iam_adewaleelesho

Source: Instagram

The actor explained that his mother had lived with one of his younger siblings for years while battling an eye condition.

Although he continued to support her, he noticed during a visit that she was deeply unhappy with how she was being treated where she was at the time.

Faced with her distress, Adewale Elesho said he decided to bring her to Lagos, but first felt it was necessary to seek his wife’s approval.

The veteran actor recalled the day he arrived home with his mother waiting in the car. He said he went upstairs to meet his wife, prostrated, and explained the situation.

Baba Elesho said:

"My wife is the head of my family. Let me tell you about the day I went to bring my mom from my younger sibling’s home. She has an eye problem; she cannot see. I went to my younger sibling’s home to check on my mother and perform my duty as a son. My mum said she would rather be thrown into the sea than remain where she was because she wasn’t comfortable there."

He continued:

"When we got to my house, I went upstairs to meet my wife, prostrated and told her I had a visitor. She asked who, I replied my mother, Alhaja. She asked what happened and I explained everything. I told her that my mum said if there was nowhere else to take her, I should throw her into the sea, and that was why I brought her. I came to speak with my wife first because she had to know about it. You own the home and your reactions matter."

Watch the interview video below:

Fans react to Baba Elesho's story

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

The online community shared mixed feelings, with some praising Adewale Elesho's wisdom and others criticising his approach.

@prince_AdeyemoA noted:

“He did the right thing by pleading first because he won’t be around at home more than his wife. It’s the woman that will be doing all the work”

@queenlizzie61 wrote:

“He did the right thing, because is professional can give room for is wife to maltreat his mother. So it was very important to have a one on one talk with your wife…. Forget say na you marry her some people can be ev!l without even knowing”

@emmab4real2 commented:

“In my opinion that extreme leave your mum inside the car and taking advice from your wife? That’s a weak man decision sometimes it happens due to inferiority complex. Just my opinion oo everyone has their reasons anyways.”

@Nomardicspring9 observed:

“The emotion of the memory is still in his voice,it’s widsom but some will think it’s foolishness”

@Abiodun13242 reacted:

“This man too sabi, see the way he said approaches his wife even if na mad women she go gree”

@softvibes90 warned:

“Men don’t listen to this kind of advice oo you will regret it”

Adewale Elesho sparks reactions after explaining why he consulted his wife before bringing his mother into their family home. Photo: iam_adewaleelesho

Source: Instagram

Adewale Elesho pleads for embattled Baba Ijesha

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Adewale Elesho pleaded for embattled actor Baba Ijesha regarding his sexual assault case.

The veteran actor thanked everyone speaking up and begged comedian Princess to temper justice with mercy due to the suspect's failing health.

He also appealed to the Lagos state government and the police commissioner to conduct a thorough investigation and show mercy to Nollywood.

Source: Legit.ng