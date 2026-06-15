UK, France, Germany, and Italy are ready to ease sanctions on Iran for nuclear compliance

Sanctions relief linked to diplomatic engagement and nuclear commitments amid US-Iran agreement

Implementation and verification of the agreement are crucial for regional stability and preventing nuclear proliferation

The United Kingdom, France, Germany and Italy have announced readiness to ease sanctions on Iran if Tehran takes steps towards addressing concerns over its nuclear programme following the reported peace agreement between the United States and Iran.

The four European countries made the position known in a joint statement on Sunday, June 14, as international attention turned to the next phase of the agreement aimed at reducing tensions in the region.

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The leaders said any progress must be tied to ensuring Iran does not develop nuclear weapons.

“Iran must never acquire a nuclear weapon. We stand ready to work with the US, Iran and the IAEA to this end,” the countries said.

Sanctions relief linked to Nuclear steps

The European nations indicated that sanctions relief could be considered as part of efforts to support diplomatic engagement and encourage compliance with nuclear commitments.

The move follows the reported agreement between Washington and Tehran to end their conflict, a development that has raised hopes of stability after weeks of heightened tensions, Al Jazeera reported.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is expected to play a key role in monitoring any nuclear-related commitments reached through future negotiations.

Global focus shifts to implementation

While the agreement has been welcomed as a potential step towards peace, international leaders have stressed that implementation and verification will determine its success.

The European countries maintained that diplomacy remains the preferred path, but they reiterated that preventing nuclear proliferation remains a priority.

US and Iran set to agree on 60-day ceasefire

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States and Iran have reportedly reached a preliminary memorandum of understanding (MOU) to extend the ceasefire for 60 days and begin negotiations aimed at permanently ending the war.

While the framework awaits President Donald Trump’s final approval, neither Washington nor Tehran has officially commented, leaving regional tensions simmering. According to US officials who spoke to Al Jazeera, the MOU is designed to halt hostilities for 60 days. This pause will provide space for negotiations on critical issues, including nuclear enrichment and sanctions relief.

Source: Legit.ng