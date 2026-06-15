A Japanese football fan has explained why they and their players tidy up the stadium after every match

Japanese players and fans have caught attention for how they clean after every FIFA World Cup match

The Blue Samurai opened their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign with a 2-2 draw against the Netherlands

A Japanese fan has opened up on why the players and fans clean the stadium and dressing room after their matches at international tournaments.

Japan caught global attention for their cleanliness as their fans keep the stadium clean, and their players ensure that the dressing room is tidy before leaving.

Japanese fans clean the stadium after their 2-2 draw against the Netherlands. Photo by The Asahi Shimbun.

Source: Getty Images

This gesture has been at the centre of their World Cup campaigns as far as the world can remember, and they have gained spotlight since 2018 in Russia.

Japanese fan explains stadium cleanliness

Japan, yet again have continued their culture of cleanliness at the World Cup after their 2-2 draw against the Netherlands in their 2026 opening match.

Their players left their dressing room spotless, while their fans picked up the trash in the seats at the stadium, leaving everywhere as they met it.

Social media applauded this gesture, and it caught the attention of FIFA, which shared a post on its official X page acknowledging their hygiene.

“Japan fans doing what they do 🙌🇯🇵 Following their incredible 2-2 draw with Netherlands, @jfa_samuraiblue supporters once again demonstrated their impeccable manners, tidying the stands before departing Dallas Stadium,” the post reads.

A fan, speaking at the Dallas Stadium during the cleaning after their draw against the Netherlands, explained why the Japanese do this every match, claiming it is cultural.

“That’s the culture, but it’s like respect for everything. Respect for the players, supporters, and also for the stadium,” she told FIFA.

“We are honoured to be here, so we don’t want to make the mess and then leave it. So I think that’s the reason why we are doing it.”

Moriyashu reacts to Japan's draw

Japan’s head coach, Hajime Moriyasu, has expressed his disappointment at winning only a point against the Netherlands in their opening match.

Japan and the Dutch played a thrilling second half, which produced goals from Virgil van Dijk, Crysencio Summerville, Keito Nakamura and Daichi Kamada, as noted by JFA.

“I'm disappointed that we failed to win, but even though we fell behind twice, the players never gave up and fought hard together as a team,” he told FIFA.

Hajime Moriyasu reacts during Japan's 2-2 draw with Netherlands. Photo by The Asahi Shimbun.

Source: Getty Images

“While earning only a point is a little disappointing, we managed to get a result through our collective effort.”

“We defended patiently and then tried to be more aggressive going forward. The players executed what we had planned and prepared for.”

Wataru Endo retires from international football

Legit.ng previously reported that Wataru Endo retired from international football after suffering an injury that ruled him out of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Liverpool midfielder admitted that he has no regrets and will close the curtain on his national team chapter by missing out on the World Cup.

Source: Legit.ng