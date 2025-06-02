Christopher University courses and fees: how to make tuition fee payments

Christopher University courses span multiple disciplines, and fees vary by programme and academic level. Disciplines include Law, Nursing, Business, and Sciences, with tuition ranging from ₦850,000 to ₦2,000,000 per session, payable to Fidelity Bank. Here is a breakdown of tuition fees and programmes offered in the learning institution for each course.

Christopher University school fees range from ₦850,000 to ₦2,000,000 , depending on the course and level.

, depending on the course and level. Law is the most expensive course, with fees reaching ₦2,000,000 for 100-level students.

for 100-level students. Fees must be paid in two instalments—60% first, then 40% later.

Christopher University courses

Christopher University's degrees range from Arts and Management Sciences to Social and Natural Sciences. The institution provides a wide range of undergraduate programmes across several faculties. Each course is designed to meet global academic and industry standards. Here is a list of undergraduate courses offered at Christopher University.

School of Business Studies

Accounting and Finance

Banking and Finance

Business Administration

Marketing

School of Humanities

English Language/Literature

History and Diplomatic Studies

Philosophy

School of Social Sciences

Political Science

Economics

Psychology

Mass Communication

International Relations

Information Science and Media Studies

Sociology

School of Science and Technology

Computer Science

School of Law

Law

How much are Christopher University's school fees?

Christopher University tuition fees vary by academic level. The fees differ from 100-level to 400-level. Students must pay in two instalments: 60% in the first and 40% in the second. Below is the fee structure for all programmes.

Academic programmes 100 level 200 level 300 level 400 level Accounting ₦950,000 ₦850,000 ₦800,000 ₦850,000 Business Administration ₦950,000 ₦850,000 ₦800,000 ₦850,000 Banking And Finance ₦950,000 ₦850,000 ₦800,000 ₦850,000 Marketing ₦950,000 ₦850,000 ₦800,000 ₦850,000 Psychology ₦950,000 ₦850,000 ₦800,000 ₦850,000 Mass Communication ₦950,000 ₦850,000 ₦800,000 ₦850,000 International Relations ₦950,000 ₦850,000 ₦800,000 ₦850,000 Economics ₦950,000 ₦850,000 ₦800,000 ₦850,000 Information Science And Media Studies ₦950,000 ₦850,000 ₦800,000 ₦850,000 Law ₦2,000,000 ₦1,600,000 ₦1,500,000 _ Computer Science ₦1,000,000 ₦900,000 ₦850,000 ₦900,000 Nursing ₦1,500,00 _ _ _ Public Health ₦950,000 _ _ _ Medical Laboratory Science ₦1,200,000 _ _ _ Software Engineering ₦1,200,000 _ _ _ Cybersecurity ₦950,000 _ _ _ Information Technology ₦1,200,000 _ _ _ Biochemistry ₦950,000 _ _ _ Microbiology ₦950,000 _ _ _

JUPEB foundation programme fees schedule

Christopher University offers a JUPEB programme for students seeking direct entry admission. The total fee excludes accommodation and is payable in two instalments. Students must pay ₦270,000 in the first semester and ₦180,000 in the second. The fees cover medical, registration, utility, and library charges.

Component Fees with accommodation Fees excluding accommodation Tuition ₦200,000 ₦200,000 Medical ₦20,000 ₦20,000 Registration fee ₦10,000 ₦10,000 Utility fee ₦10,000 ₦10,000 Library fee ₦10,000 ₦10,000 ICT ₦10,000 ₦10,000 Caution ₦10,000 ₦10,000 Examination fee ₦25,000 ₦25,000 Development ₦5,000 ₦5,000 Hostel Maintenance ₦20,000 _ Accommodation ₦130,000 _ Total ₦450,000 ₦300,000

Other payable fees

The learning institution also charges additional mandatory fees. These apply at the beginning of the programme and cover essential requirements. Science students may need to pay extra for lab wear.

Acceptance fee : ₦ 50,000.00

: ₦ 50,000.00 Registration fee : ₦25,000.00

: ₦25,000.00 Lab coat for Science programmes : ₦15,000.00

: ₦15,000.00 Scrubs: ₦18,000.00

How do you pay UNICHRIS school fees?

Follow these steps to pay your Christopher University (UNICHRIS) school fees:

Visit the university’s official website. Log in using your matriculation number and password. Click on the “Pay fees” option from the student dashboard. Select your fee category—fresh student or returning student. Generate an invoice that includes your payment details and the amount payable. Print the invoice and proceed to any Fidelity Bank branch, using account number 4011035171. Make the payment and collect a bank teller as evidence. Return to the portal and upload a clear scanned copy of your bank teller.

Who is the founder of Christopher University?

The Nigerian University was founded by Chief (Dr) Christopher Ikechukwu Ezeh. He is a Nigerian businessman, philanthropist, and education advocate.

Does Christopher University offer Nursing?

Christopher University offers Nursing Science as part of its accredited degree programmes. The course provides full training in clinical and healthcare skills, supported by qualified lecturers and modern facilities.

Christopher University's courses and fees reflect the institution’s dedication to quality and affordability. Students can choose from various accredited programmes with flexible payment plans. Always check the portal for updated schedules and course details.

