Christopher University courses and fees: how to make tuition fee payments
by  Brian Oroo
Christopher University courses span multiple disciplines, and fees vary by programme and academic level. Disciplines include Law, Nursing, Business, and Sciences, with tuition ranging from ₦850,000 to ₦2,000,000 per session, payable to Fidelity Bank. Here is a breakdown of tuition fees and programmes offered in the learning institution for each course.

Christopher University graduates (l). Christopher University logo (R)
Christopher University courses and fees vary by department and level. Photo: @christopheruniversity on Facebook (modified by author)
TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Christopher University school fees range from ₦850,000 to ₦2,000,000, depending on the course and level.
  • Law is the most expensive course, with fees reaching ₦2,000,000 for 100-level students.
  • Fees must be paid in two instalments—60% first, then 40% later.

Christopher University courses

Christopher University's degrees range from Arts and Management Sciences to Social and Natural Sciences. The institution provides a wide range of undergraduate programmes across several faculties. Each course is designed to meet global academic and industry standards. Here is a list of undergraduate courses offered at Christopher University.

School of Business Studies

  • Accounting and Finance
  • Banking and Finance
  • Business Administration
  • Marketing

School of Humanities

  • English Language/Literature
  • History and Diplomatic Studies
  • Philosophy

School of Social Sciences

  • Political Science
  • Economics
  • Psychology
  • Mass Communication
  • International Relations
  • Information Science and Media Studies
  • Sociology

School of Science and Technology

  • Computer Science

School of Law

  • Law
Christopher University School of Law department
Christopher University offers a bachelor's degree in Law. Photo: @christopheruniversity on Facebook (modified by author)
How much are Christopher University's school fees?

Christopher University tuition fees vary by academic level. The fees differ from 100-level to 400-level. Students must pay in two instalments: 60% in the first and 40% in the second. Below is the fee structure for all programmes.

Academic programmes100 level 200 level 300 level 400 level
Accounting₦950,000₦850,000₦800,000₦850,000
Business Administration₦950,000₦850,000₦800,000₦850,000
Banking And Finance₦950,000₦850,000₦800,000₦850,000
Marketing₦950,000₦850,000₦800,000₦850,000
Psychology₦950,000₦850,000₦800,000₦850,000
Mass Communication₦950,000₦850,000₦800,000₦850,000
International Relations₦950,000₦850,000₦800,000₦850,000
Economics₦950,000₦850,000₦800,000₦850,000
Information Science And Media Studies₦950,000₦850,000₦800,000₦850,000
Law₦2,000,000₦1,600,000₦1,500,000_
Computer Science₦1,000,000₦900,000₦850,000₦900,000
Nursing₦1,500,00___
Public Health₦950,000___
Medical Laboratory Science₦1,200,000___
Software Engineering₦1,200,000___
Cybersecurity₦950,000___
Information Technology₦1,200,000___
Biochemistry₦950,000___
Microbiology₦950,000___

JUPEB foundation programme fees schedule

Christopher University offers a JUPEB programme for students seeking direct entry admission. The total fee excludes accommodation and is payable in two instalments. Students must pay ₦270,000 in the first semester and ₦180,000 in the second. The fees cover medical, registration, utility, and library charges.

ComponentFees with accommodationFees excluding accommodation
Tuition₦200,000₦200,000
Medical₦20,000₦20,000
Registration fee₦10,000₦10,000
Utility fee₦10,000₦10,000
Library fee₦10,000₦10,000
ICT₦10,000₦10,000
Caution₦10,000₦10,000
Examination fee₦25,000₦25,000
Development₦5,000₦5,000
Hostel Maintenance₦20,000_
Accommodation₦130,000_
Total₦450,000₦300,000

Other payable fees

The learning institution also charges additional mandatory fees. These apply at the beginning of the programme and cover essential requirements. Science students may need to pay extra for lab wear.

  • Acceptance fee: ₦ 50,000.00
  • Registration fee: ₦25,000.00
  • Lab coat for Science programmes: ₦15,000.00
  • Scrubs: ₦18,000.00

How do you pay UNICHRIS school fees?

Christopher University portal
Christopher University school fees are paid via the student portal. Photo: christopheruniversity.edu.ng
Follow these steps to pay your Christopher University (UNICHRIS) school fees:

  1. Visit the university’s official website.
  2. Log in using your matriculation number and password.
  3. Click on the “Pay fees” option from the student dashboard.
  4. Select your fee category—fresh student or returning student.
  5. Generate an invoice that includes your payment details and the amount payable.
  6. Print the invoice and proceed to any Fidelity Bank branch, using account number 4011035171.
  7. Make the payment and collect a bank teller as evidence.
  8. Return to the portal and upload a clear scanned copy of your bank teller.

Who is the founder of Christopher University?

The Nigerian University was founded by Chief (Dr) Christopher Ikechukwu Ezeh. He is a Nigerian businessman, philanthropist, and education advocate.

Does Christopher University offer Nursing?

Christopher University offers Nursing Science as part of its accredited degree programmes. The course provides full training in clinical and healthcare skills, supported by qualified lecturers and modern facilities.

Christopher University's courses and fees reflect the institution’s dedication to quality and affordability. Students can choose from various accredited programmes with flexible payment plans. Always check the portal for updated schedules and course details.

