Boko Haram/Islamic State's West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists set fire to schools in Kautikari, Borno State

Residents of the area fled to safety amid repeated attacks by terrorist groups on the community

The previous attack left schools unscathed, raising concerns over escalating violence in the community

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Borno State - Suspected Boko Haram/Islamic State's West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists have attacked and set Primary and Secondary schools on fire in Borno State.

The terrorists attacked the schools in Kautikari village, Chibok local government area of the state.

It was gathered that the community had suffered multiple attacks.

This is coming after the pupils of Mussa Primary and Junior Secondary School, Askira-Uba, were abducted for almost a month without a trace.

As reported by Daily Trust, security sources said Boko Haram terrorists invaded the town around 7pm on Saturday, June 13, 2026.

“No casualty so far, but residents were forced to flee into the bush for safety.”

According to a resident, the terrorists attacked the village months back, but they did not destroy any public or private property.

“I wonder why they set ablaze the Primary School and the Day Secondary School. Such attacks are unusual.”

The Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Nahum Kenneth, could not be reached to comment on the bandits' attack.

Bandits kill 3, set houses ablaze in Niger

Recall that armed bandits attacked Pissa village in Niger State, resulting in three deaths and destroyed homes.

The military engaged the bandits during the Saturday morning assault, but details remain unclear.

The state police confirmed the terrorist activity while urging community vigilance and safety measures.

Read more similar stories on bandits' attacks:

Bandits kidnap monarch, shoot wife in Ondo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that a traditional ruler, Adeniyi Adelana, was kidnapped in Ondo State during a late-night attack.

The gunmen shot the monarch's wife, who is receiving medical treatment after the assault.

Police launched a search-and-rescue operation to locate the kidnapped ruler and ensure community safety.

Source: Legit.ng