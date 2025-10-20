Complete list of Ajayi Crowther University courses and admission requirements
Ajayi Crowther University courses include agricultural economics, computer engineering, banking and finance, nursing, computer science, and political science. To study at this university, you must meet the minimum JAMB score of 160 and other entry requirements.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- What are the courses offered at Ajayi Crowther University?
- Ajayi Crowther University admission requirements
- Ajayi Crowther University admission procedure
- Does Ajayi Crowther offer medicine?
- Does Ajayi Crowther have Nursing?
- What is Ajayi Crowther University's cut-off mark?
- Is Ajayi Crowther University admission still on for 2025-2026?
Key takeaways
- Ajayi Crowther University offers a wide range of accredited courses across its eleven faculties, including agriculture, engineering, management sciences and basic medical sciences.
- Applicants must have at least five O-Level credits, including English and Mathematics.
- Ajayi Crowther University requires a minimum JAMB score of 160.
- Applications are done online through the university's official portal.
What are the courses offered at Ajayi Crowther University?
Ajayi Crowther University (ACU) offers a wide range of undergraduate programs across eleven faculties. Below is a comprehensive list of the courses available at the higher learning institution.
Faculty of Agriculture
The Faculty of Agriculture, established in 2020, trains students in modern farming through quality teaching, research, and community outreach.
- Agricultural Economics
- Agricultural Extension
- Animal Science
- Crop Science
Faculty of Engineering
The Faculty of Engineering aims to be a global leader by producing skilled graduates with strong scientific and engineering knowledge. Programmes available under this faculty include civil engineering and computer engineering.
- Computer Engineering
- Electrical/Electronics Engineering
- Mechanical Engineering
- Civil Engineering
Faculty of Management Sciences
The Faculty of Management Sciences at Ajayi Crowther University offers programmes like accounting, business administration and banking and finance to prepare students for leadership and business success.
- Accounting
- Banking and Finance
- Business Administration
- Entrepreneurship
- Industrial Relations and Personnel Management
Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences
The Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences offers four programmes, namely:
- Environmental Health Science
- Medical Laboratory Science
- Nursing
- Radiography and Radiation Science
Faculty of Environmental Studies
The Faculty of Environmental Studies trains students to plan, design, and manage both natural and built environments using practical and modern skills.
- Architecture
- Estate Management
- Surveying and Geo-informatics
- Urban and Regional Planning
Faculty of Natural Sciences
The Faculty of Natural Sciences, established in 2006, offers numerous programs under its five departments, including physical sciences, chemical sciences, earth sciences, biological sciences, and mathematical sciences.
- Biotechnology
- Microbiology
- Computer Science
- Computer Science (ICT Option)
- Physics
- Geology
- Industrial chemistry
- Biochemistry
- Mathematics
- Statistics
Faculty of Humanities
The Faculty of Humanities at Ajayi Crowther University was established in 2006, when the university took off. As of 2025, the faculty has five programmes, which include:
- English
- Christian Studies
- History & International Relations
- Religious Studies
- Performing Arts and Music
Faculty of Social Sciences
This faculty prepares students to understand and solve social, economic, and political issues through programmes like economics, sociology, and political science.
- Economics
- Political Science
- Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution
- Library and Information Science
Faculty of Education
The Faculty of Education at Ajayi Crowther University trains teachers, counsellors, and education experts with the skills and knowledge to meet modern teaching and learning challenges.
- Library and Information Science
- Business Education
- Economics Education
- English Education
- Guidance and Counselling
- Computer Education
Faculty of Communication & Media Studies
The Faculty of Communication and Media Studies trains students to become skilled communicators and media professionals through its mass communication programme.
Faculty of Law
The Faculty of Law at Ajayi Crowther University began in the 2014/2015 academic session after receiving NUC approval and prepares students for legal practice and justice administration.
- LLB Private/Public Law
Ajayi Crowther University admission requirements
To gain admission into Ajayi Crowther University, applicants must meet the following requirements:
Requirements for UTME candidates
- Candidates must have at least five (5) credit passes in relevant subjects, including English Language and Mathematics. These must be obtained in not more than two sittings in WAEC, NECO, GCE, or equivalent examinations.
- Candidates must have a minimum acceptable score in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) conducted by JAMB.
- Candidates must have chosen Ajayi Crowther University as their first choice of university.
- All applicants must participate in the university’s screening exercise and meet the departmental requirements.
- Candidates who did not choose ACU as their first choice can still apply, provided they visit the JAMB Portal to change their institution to Ajayi Crowther University.
Direct Entry (DE) requirements
For Direct Entry candidates, you must meet the general O'Level requirements in addition to one of the following:
- Candidates must possess five (5) credit passes in relevant subjects, including English Language and Mathematics, obtained in not more than two sittings.
- For Direct Entry admission into 200 level or higher, candidates must have two A-Level passes in relevant subjects or an OND with at least a Lower Credit in a related field.
- Candidates with an HND and a minimum of Lower Credit in a relevant discipline may also be considered for admission.
- Candidates admitted via DE may join at the 200 level (or 300 level for HND cases in some faculties).
Ajayi Crowther University admission procedure
Candidates can apply by following the steps listed below:
- Visit the ACU Admissions Portal.
- On the portal, choose the programme (Undergraduate, Direct Entry, JUPEB/Pre-degree) and click 'Start Application'.
- Log in using your email and password if you already have an account. If you don't, click 'Register as a new applicant' to create an account.
- Fill in your name, phone and email, then set a password.
- Use the email or username and password you created to log in to your applicant dashboard.
- After logging in, complete the application form by filling in your personal and academic information. This includes your contact details, chosen course of study, previous school results, and other required background information.
- Upload the required documents, including copies of your O-Level results (WAEC, NECO, etc.), birth certificate, passport photograph, and JAMB result.
- If you are applying through Direct Entry, also upload your ND, NCE, or A-Level certificates.
- Make a payment of ₦15,000 for the Admission Application through the ACU Online payment portal. Keep your payment receipt.
- For some programmes, such as CPFP and JUPEB, you are asked to send a scanned copy of your payment teller to cpfp@acu.edu.ng. If applying through the main admissions portal, follow the portal instructions for uploading payment proof or an official receipt.
- Double-check all entries, such as name spellings, JAMB number, programme, and then submit the form.
- Save and print a copy of the submitted form and payment receipt.
- Once submitted, you will receive a confirmation message or email confirming that your form has been successfully received.
Does Ajayi Crowther offer medicine?
Ajayi Crowther University has a Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences and offers nursing programs, but it does not explicitly provide an MBBS Medicine program.
Does Ajayi Crowther have Nursing?
The Nigerian private university offers a Nursing Science program, which was granted full accreditation by the National Universities Commission (NUC) in May 2025.
What is Ajayi Crowther University's cut-off mark?
The Ajayi Crowther University JAMB cut-off mark for admission is 160. However, some competitive courses, like Law and Mass Communication, require significantly higher scores to apply.
Is Ajayi Crowther University admission still on for 2025-2026?
Ajayi Crowther University's admission process for the 2025/2026 academic session is currently underway. The university has released its Post-UTME/Direct Entry screening form, and application information is available on its website.
Ajayi Crowther University offers a wide range of undergraduate courses across several faculties. A general admission requirement for all courses is obtaining five O-Level credits at no more than two sittings, including English Language and Mathematics. Understanding Ajayi Crowther University and its admission requirements helps students make informed choices when applying.
