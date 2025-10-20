Complete list of Ajayi Crowther University courses and admission requirements

Ajayi Crowther University courses include agricultural economics, computer engineering, banking and finance, nursing, computer science, and political science. To study at this university, you must meet the minimum JAMB score of 160 and other entry requirements.

Ajayi Crowther University (ACU) offers a wide range of courses across its eleven faculties. Photo: @ACU.Oyo on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Ajayi Crowther University offers a wide range of accredited courses across its eleven faculties, including agriculture, engineering, management sciences and basic medical sciences.

Applicants must have at least five O-Level credits , including English and Mathematics .

, including . Ajayi Crowther University requires a minimum JAMB score of 160.

JAMB score of 160. Applications are done online through the university's official portal.

What are the courses offered at Ajayi Crowther University?

Ajayi Crowther University (ACU) offers a wide range of undergraduate programs across eleven faculties. Below is a comprehensive list of the courses available at the higher learning institution.

Ajayi Crowther University courses include Agricultural Economics, Computer Engineering and Political Science. Photo: @ACU.Oyo on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Faculty of Agriculture

The Faculty of Agriculture, established in 2020, trains students in modern farming through quality teaching, research, and community outreach.

Agricultural Economics

Agricultural Extension

Animal Science

Crop Science

Faculty of Engineering

The Faculty of Engineering aims to be a global leader by producing skilled graduates with strong scientific and engineering knowledge. Programmes available under this faculty include civil engineering and computer engineering.

Computer Engineering

Electrical/Electronics Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Civil Engineering

The Faculty of Management Sciences offers programmes like Accounting and Banking and Finance.Photo: @ACU.Oyo on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Faculty of Management Sciences

The Faculty of Management Sciences at Ajayi Crowther University offers programmes like accounting, business administration and banking and finance to prepare students for leadership and business success.

Accounting

Banking and Finance

Business Administration

Entrepreneurship

Industrial Relations and Personnel Management

Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences

The Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences offers four programmes, namely:

Ajayi Crowther University offers four courses under the Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences. Photo: @ACU.Oyo on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Environmental Health Science

Medical Laboratory Science

Nursing

Radiography and Radiation Science

Faculty of Environmental Studies

The Faculty of Environmental Studies trains students to plan, design, and manage both natural and built environments using practical and modern skills.

Architecture

Estate Management

Surveying and Geo-informatics

Urban and Regional Planning

The Faculty of Natural Science offers numerous programs including Physical Sciences and Chemical Sciences. Photo: @ACU.Oyo on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Faculty of Natural Sciences

The Faculty of Natural Sciences, established in 2006, offers numerous programs under its five departments, including physical sciences, chemical sciences, earth sciences, biological sciences, and mathematical sciences.

Biotechnology

Microbiology

Computer Science

Computer Science (ICT Option)

Physics

Geology

Industrial chemistry

Biochemistry

Mathematics

Statistics

Faculty of Humanities

The Faculty of Humanities at Ajayi Crowther University was established in 2006, when the university took off. As of 2025, the faculty has five programmes, which include:

English

Christian Studies

History & International Relations

Religious Studies

Performing Arts and Music

Faculty of Social Sciences

This faculty prepares students to understand and solve social, economic, and political issues through programmes like economics, sociology, and political science.

Economics

Political Science

Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution

Library and Information Science

The Faculty of Education offers courses such as Economics Education and English Education. Photo: @ACU.Oyo on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Faculty of Education

The Faculty of Education at Ajayi Crowther University trains teachers, counsellors, and education experts with the skills and knowledge to meet modern teaching and learning challenges.

Library and Information Science

Business Education

Economics Education

English Education

Guidance and Counselling

Computer Education

Faculty of Communication & Media Studies

The Faculty of Communication and Media Studies trains students to become skilled communicators and media professionals through its mass communication programme.

Faculty of Law

The Faculty of Law at Ajayi Crowther University began in the 2014/2015 academic session after receiving NUC approval and prepares students for legal practice and justice administration.

LLB Private/Public Law

Ajayi Crowther University admission requirements

To gain admission into Ajayi Crowther University, applicants must meet the following requirements:

Candidates must have at least five (5) credit passes in relevant subjects, including English Language and Mathematics. These must be obtained in not more than two sittings in WAEC, NECO, GCE, or equivalent examinations.

Candidates must have a minimum acceptable score in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) conducted by JAMB.

Candidates must have chosen Ajayi Crowther University as their first choice of university.

All applicants must participate in the university’s screening exercise and meet the departmental requirements.

Candidates who did not choose ACU as their first choice can still apply, provided they visit the JAMB Portal to change their institution to Ajayi Crowther University.

Direct Entry (DE) requirements

For Direct Entry candidates, you must meet the general O'Level requirements in addition to one of the following:

Candidates must possess five (5) credit passes in relevant subjects, including English Language and Mathematics , obtained in not more than two sittings .

, obtained in . For Direct Entry admission into 200 level or higher, candidates must have two A-Level passes in relevant subjects or an OND with at least a Lower Credit in a related field.

Candidates with an HND and a minimum of Lower Credit in a relevant discipline may also be considered for admission.

Candidates admitted via DE may join at the 200 level (or 300 level for HND cases in some faculties).

Ajayi Crowther University admission procedure

Candidates can apply by following the steps listed below:

Ajayi Crowther University application page. Photo: acu.edu.ng

Source: UGC

Visit the ACU Admissions Portal. On the portal, choose the programme (Undergraduate, Direct Entry, JUPEB/Pre-degree) and click 'Start Application'. Log in using your email and password if you already have an account. If you don't, click 'Register as a new applicant' to create an account. Fill in your name, phone and email, then set a password. Use the email or username and password you created to log in to your applicant dashboard. After logging in, complete the application form by filling in your personal and academic information. This includes your contact details, chosen course of study, previous school results, and other required background information. Upload the required documents, including copies of your O-Level results (WAEC, NECO, etc.), birth certificate, passport photograph, and JAMB result. If you are applying through Direct Entry, also upload your ND, NCE, or A-Level certificates. Make a payment of ₦15,000 for the Admission Application through the ACU Online payment portal. Keep your payment receipt. For some programmes, such as CPFP and JUPEB, you are asked to send a scanned copy of your payment teller to cpfp@acu.edu.ng. If applying through the main admissions portal, follow the portal instructions for uploading payment proof or an official receipt. Double-check all entries, such as name spellings, JAMB number, programme, and then submit the form. Save and print a copy of the submitted form and payment receipt. Once submitted, you will receive a confirmation message or email confirming that your form has been successfully received.

Does Ajayi Crowther offer medicine?

Ajayi Crowther University has a Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences and offers nursing programs, but it does not explicitly provide an MBBS Medicine program.

Does Ajayi Crowther have Nursing?

The Nigerian private university offers a Nursing Science program, which was granted full accreditation by the National Universities Commission (NUC) in May 2025.

What is Ajayi Crowther University's cut-off mark?

The Ajayi Crowther University JAMB cut-off mark for admission is 160. However, some competitive courses, like Law and Mass Communication, require significantly higher scores to apply.

Is Ajayi Crowther University admission still on for 2025-2026?

Ajayi Crowther University's admission process for the 2025/2026 academic session is currently underway. The university has released its Post-UTME/Direct Entry screening form, and application information is available on its website.

Ajayi Crowther University offers a wide range of undergraduate courses across several faculties. A general admission requirement for all courses is obtaining five O-Level credits at no more than two sittings, including English Language and Mathematics. Understanding Ajayi Crowther University and its admission requirements helps students make informed choices when applying.

Legit.ng recently published an article about the College of Health Technology Ningi courses. The College of Health Technology, Ningi, is a government-owned tertiary institution located in Ningi, Bauchi State, Nigeria. It offers various health-related programmes, such as health education and promotion and environmental health technology.

To be admitted, applicants must have at least five credit passes in relevant O-Level subjects, including English, Mathematics, Biology, and Chemistry. The application process is fully online and begins with account activation using a valid phone number. Get a clear guide to courses, requirements, and the application process.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng