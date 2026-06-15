Lagos State University formally declared the position of its tenth substantive Vice-Chancellor open to qualified global academics

The governing council mandated that all applicants must hold a doctorate and be full professors with a rich history of research

The university management set a firm six-week timeline for the submission of physical applications to the institutional Registrar

Lagos State University (LASU) has formally opened applications for the competitive position of its tenth substantive Vice-Chancellor.

The institution announced the vacancy as the tenure of the current leadership nears its official conclusion, initiating a rigorous search for a distinguished academic administrator to steer the university over the next five years.

The main administrative building at Lagos State University. Photo: FB/LASU

Source: Getty Images

According to the official declaration issued by the university Governing Council, the prospective chief executive will manage a complex multi-campus structure that encompasses diverse faculties across Ojo, Epe, and Ikeja campuses.

This leadership transition arrives at a crucial period when the university seeks to consolidate its academic reputation and expand its international research partnerships.

Who will lead LASU next?

Candidates seeking this prestigious appointment must possess a doctorate alongside a profound understanding of contemporary tertiary education systems.

The governing council requires applicants to be full professors of several years standing with a verified history of supervising doctoral students and securing substantial research grants.

The university management set a firm six-week timeline for the submission. Photo: LASU

Source: Facebook

Furthermore, eligible scholars must demonstrate extensive administrative experience at top levels within university management.

The job description requires the incoming Vice-Chancellor to provide visionary leadership and maintain the accreditation status of all academic programmes.

Beyond traditional academic oversight, the successful candidate must cultivate strategic alliances with global development agencies and successfully diversify the institutional funding revenue streams.

The university intends to select a competent individual who can comfortably navigate the diverse social and academic demands of a highly populated student community.

What are the vacancy rules?

Age limitations stipulate that applicants must not be above sixty-five years old when assuming duty.

The university confirmed that the executive appointment carries a single, non-renewable five-year term with remuneration packages structured to match the standard conditions of the office in Nigerian public universities.

Interested academics are required to submit fifteen physical copies of their detailed curriculum vitae and academic credentials directly to the registrar.

Applications must include a comprehensive visionary statement exceeding one thousand words alongside the contact details of three professional referees.

The university authority stated that all submissions must reach the council within six weeks from the publication date, warning that only candidates who satisfy all stated criteria will receive invitations for the subsequent screening interview stage.

LASU bags N25m admission performance award

Previously, the Lagos State University (LASU) has added another national recognition to its growing list of achievements after receiving a N25 million award from the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board for its performance in the admission process.

The institution received the prize during the 2026 JAMB Policy Meeting held in Abuja as part of the National Tertiary Admissions Performance Merit Awards for the 2025 admission year.

Source: Legit.ng