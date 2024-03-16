25 nostalgic old kids' shows you completely forgot about

How many of the kids' TV shows can you remember from childhood? Many have obviously forgotten some of the shows they watched growing up. These shows shaped many people’s childhoods, inspired imaginations, and taught them valuable life lessons. Discover some of the nostalgic old kids shows to relive some of your favourite childhood memories.

Old kids shows have left a lasting impact on generations of viewers, and many still hold a special place in the hearts of adults who grew up watching them. These programs are funny, heart-warming, and wholesome, with educational and life lessons that entertain and help children make sense of the world.

Nostalgic old kids' shows

A certain nostalgia comes from seeing a television show you loved as a kid. Whether you are looking for a stroll down memory lane, missed them the first time, or are introducing them to new kids today, here is a compilation of some of the childhood shows you forgot about.

1. Mister Rogers' Neighborhood (1968–2001)

IMDb rating : 8.7/10

: 8.7/10 Created: Fred Rogers

Fred Rogers Release: 19 February 1968

Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, also known simply as Mister Rogers, is an American educational children’s television series that aired from 1968 to 2001. The show was created and hosted by Fred Rogers. Its original incarnation, Misterogers, debuted in Canada on 15 October 1962 and aired on CBC Television.

2. The Muppet Show (1976–1981)

IMDb rating : 8.4/10

: 8.4/10 Created : Jim Henson

: Jim Henson Release : 5 September 1976

: 5 September 1976 Genre: Sketch comedy Variety show

The Muppet Show is a delightful variety sketch comedy television series created by the legendary Jim Henson. It stars the beloved Muppets, those endearing and zany puppet characters that have captured hearts worldwide.

3. The Flintstones (1960–1966)

IMDb rating : 7.5/10

: 7.5/10 Created : William Hanna, Joseph Barbera

: William Hanna, Joseph Barbera Release : 30 September 1960

: 30 September 1960 Genre: Animated sitcom

The Flintstones is an American animated sitcom produced by Hanna-Barbera Productions. Set in a romanticised Stone Age setting, the series follows the misadventures of two modern-day Stone Age families, the Flintstones and the Rubbles.

4. Reading Rainbow (1983–2006)

IMDb rating : 8.4/10

: 8.4/10 Created: Cecily Truett Lancit, Larry Lancit, Twila Liggett

Cecily Truett Lancit, Larry Lancit, Twila Liggett Release : 11 July 1983

: 11 July 1983 Genre: Children's television series, educational television, reading

Reading Rainbow originally aired on PBS and afterwards PBS Kids from 11 July 1983 to 10 November 2006, with reruns continuing to air until 28 August 2009. It encouraged a love for reading by featuring books, exploring their themes, and taking young viewers on literary adventures.

5. The Ren & Stimpy Show (1991–1996)

IMDb rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Created : John Kricfalusi

: John Kricfalusi Release : 11 August 1996

: 11 August 1996 Genre: Animated sitcom, black comedy, surreal humour, satire, slapstick

The Ren & Stimpy Show is an American animated TV series created by Canadian animator John Kricfalusi for Nickelodeon. It depicts the story of Ren and Stimpy as they navigate absurd situations, bizarre landscapes, and their quirky personalities.

6. The Jetsons (1962–1963, 1985–1987)

IMDb rating : 7.0/10

: 7.0/10 Created : William Hanna, Joseph Barbera

: William Hanna, Joseph Barbera Release : 23 September 1962, 12 November 1987

: 23 September 1962, 12 November 1987 Genre: Animated sitcom, Comic science fiction

The Jetsons is an American animated sitcom produced by Hanna-Barbera Productions. It originally aired in prime time from 23 September 1962 to 17 March 1963 on ABC and later in reruns via syndication. It follows the misadventures of an upper-middle-class space-age family living in typical 1960s fashion.

7. Scooby-Doo, Where Are You! (1969–1970)

IMDb rating : 7.9/10

: 7.9/10 Created : Joe Ruby & Ken Spears

: Joe Ruby & Ken Spears Release : 13 September 1969

: 13 September 1969 Genre: Mystery, adventure, comedy

Scooby-Doo, Where Are You! is an American animated comedy series produced by Hanna-Barbera. It premiered on CBS as part of the Saturday morning cartoon schedule on 13 September 1969 and ran for two seasons until 31 October 1970. The story revolves around a group of teenage friends and their dog solving strange and hilarious mysteries.

8. Digimon: Digital Monsters (1999–2007)

IMDb rating : 7.4/10

: 7.4/10 Created : Akiyoshi Hongo

: Akiyoshi Hongo Release : 7 March 1999

: 7 March 1999 Genre: Adventure, Isekai

Digimon: Digital Monsters is a Japanese anime television series produced by Toei Animation. It centres around a group of young teens who unexpectedly find themselves in the mysterious Digital World. Each teen is paired with a powerful, morphing creature called a Digimon. Together, they embark on an adventure to fight evil and save both worlds.

9. The Smurfs (1981–1989)

IMDb rating: 7.1/10

7.1/10 Created by : Pierre "Peyo" Culliford

: Pierre "Peyo" Culliford Release date: 12 September 1981

12 September 1981 Genre: Animated sitcom, adventure, fantasy, comedy, slapstick, family

The Smurfs is an animated fantasy-comedy children’s television series by Hanna-Barbera Productions. It is based on the Belgian comic series of the same name, created by Belgian cartoonist Peyo. The show follows the adventures of tiny blue creatures called Smurfs.

10. ThunderCats (1985–1989)

IMDb rating : 7.9/10

: 7.9/10 Created : Ted "Tobin" Wolf

: Ted "Tobin" Wolf Release: 9 September 1985

9 September 1985 Genre: Action/adventure, sword and planet, superhero

ThunderCats is an American science fantasy animated television series produced by Rankin/Bass Animated Entertainment and Leisure Concepts. The series follows the adventures of a group of catlike humanoid aliens on a planet called Third Earth.

11. The Transformers (1984–1987)

IMDb rating : 8.0/10

: 8.0/10 Created : Hasbro and Takara Tomy

: Hasbro and Takara Tomy Release: May 1985

May 1985 Genre: Science fiction, action, adventure, robot

The Transformers is an American-Japanese animated television series based on Hasbro and Takara Tomy’s Transformers toy line. It is the first television series in the Transformers franchise. The story revolves around a war between giant robots that can transform into vehicles and other objects.

12. He-Man and the Masters of the Universe (1983–1985)

IMDb rating : 7.5/10

: 7.5/10 Created : Lou Scheimer

: Lou Scheimer Release : 5 September 1983

: 5 September 1983 Genre: Action, adventure, sword and planet, superhero

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, often referred to as He-Man, is an American animated TV series produced by Filmation based on Mattel’s toy line Masters of the Universe. It follows the story of He-Man going against the evil forces of Skeletor to save the planet Eternia and protect the secrets of Castle Grayskull.

13. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1987–1996)

IMDb rating : 7.9/10

: 7.9/10 Created : Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird

: Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird Release : 14 December 1987

: 14 December 1987 Genre: Science fiction, comedy, superhero

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, also known as Teenage Mutant Hero Turtles, is one of the 80s and 90s kid shows created by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird. The series follows the adventures of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and their allies as they battle the Shredder, Krang, and numerous other villains and criminals.

14. The Bugs Bunny Show (1960–2000)

IMDb rating : 7.8/10

: 7.8/10 Directed : Chuck Jones, Friz Freleng, Robert McKimson

: Chuck Jones, Friz Freleng, Robert McKimson Release : 11 October 1960

: 11 October 1960 Genre: Animated, anthology, comedy

The Bugs Bunny Show was a long-running animated anthology television series that aired from 1960 to 2000. The show featured classic Looney Tunes and Merrie Melodies cartoons starring iconic characters such as Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Porky Pig, Elmer Fudd, Sylvester the Cat and Tweety Bird.

15. Popeye the Sailor (1960–1962)

IMDb rating : 7.1/10

: 7.1/10 Created : E. C. Segar

: E. C. Segar Release: 10 June 1960

10 June 1960 Genre: Comedy

Popeye the Sailor is an American animated television series produced by King Features Syndicate. It originally aired from 1960 to 1962 and was created by cartoonist E.C. Segar. The series follows the adventures of adventures of Olive Oyl, Wimpy, Swee'pea and Popeye.

16. The Magic School Bus (1994–1997)

IMDb rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Developed: Alison Blank, Kristin Laskas Martin and Jane Startz

Alison Blank, Kristin Laskas Martin and Jane Startz Release : 10 September 1994

: 10 September 1994 Genre: Comedy, Adventure

The Magic School Bus is an animated educational children's television series, based on the book series of the same name by Joanna Cole and Bruce Degen. The show follows the adventures of Ms. Valerie Frizzle and her students as they embark on wondrous educational field trips with the help of a magic school bus.

17. DuckTales (1987–1990)

IMDb rating : 8.0/10

: 8.0/10 Developed : Jymn Magon

: Jymn Magon Release : 18 September 1987

: 18 September 1987 Genre: Adventure, Comedy

DuckTales is one of the most popular 80s and early 90s children's tv shows. The show aired from 18 September 1987 to 28 November 1990. The show depicts the adventures of Scrooge McDuck, Huey, Dewey, and Louie as they travel the world.

18. Sailor Moon (1995–2000)

IMDb rating : 7.6/10

: 7.6/10 Created : Naoko Takeuchi

: Naoko Takeuchi Release: 7 March 1992

7 March 1992 Genre: Action, adventure

Sailor Moon is among the best kid shows from the 90s and early 2000s. The series is based on the manga of the same title written by Naoko Takeuchi. The series follows the magical action adventures of a teenage girl named Usagi Tsukino, who transforms into the titular superheroine Sailor Moon to battle evil forces threatening the Earth.

19. Rocko's Modern Life (1993–1996)

IMDb rating : 7.9/10

: 7.9/10 Created : Joe Murray

: Joe Murray Release : 18 September 1993

: 18 September 1993 Genre: Comedy, Family

Rocko's Modern Life is an American animated television series created by Joe Murray for Nickelodeon. The series centres on the adventures of an Australian immigrant wallaby named Rocko and his friends Heffer Wolfe, Filburt, and Rocko's faithful dog Spunky.

20. Doug (1991–1994)

IMDb rating : 7.4/10

: 7.4/10 Created : Jim Jinkins

: Jim Jinkins Release : 11 August 1991

: 11 August 1991 Genre: Drama, Adventure

Doug is an animated television series created by Jim Jinkins, the show originally aired on Nickelodeon before moving to Disney's ABC network for its final season. The series follows the life of an 11-year-old boy named Doug Funnie as he navigates the ups and downs of middle school life.

21. Rugrats (1991–2004)

IMDb rating : 7.4/10

: 7.4/10 Created : Arlene Klasky, Gábor Csupó and Paul Germain

: Arlene Klasky, Gábor Csupó and Paul Germain Release: 11 August 1991

11 August 1991 Genre: Comedy, Adventure

Rugrats is a popular animated television series that aired from 1991 to 2004. Created by Arlene Klasky, Gábor Csupó, and Paul Germain, the show follows the adventures of a group of toddlers, Tommy, Chuckie, Angelica, Phil, Lil and Susie.

22. Hey Arnold! (1996–2004)

IMDb rating : 7.6/10

: 7.6/10 Created : Craig Bartlett

: Craig Bartlett Release: 7 October 1996

7 October 1996 Genre: Animated sitcom, comedy-drama

The American animated television series was created by Craig Bartlett. The series premiered on 7 October 1996 and concluded on 8 June 2004. The show depicts the story of fourth grader Arnold Shortman, who lives in a multi-racial boarding house with his grandparents.

23. The Powerpuff Girls (1998–2005)

IMDb rating: 7.3/10

7.3/10 Created : Craig McCracken

: Craig McCracken Release: 18 November 1998

18 November 1998 Genre: Superhero, Comedy, action, adventure

The Powerpuff Girls premiered on 18 November 1998 and concluded on 25 March 2005. The show follows the adventures of three kindergarten-aged girls with superpowers: Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup.

24. Dexter's Laboratory (1996–2003)

IMDb rating : 7.9/10

: 7.9/10 Created : Genndy Tartakovsky

: Genndy Tartakovsky Release : 18 November 2001

: 18 November 2001 Genre: Comic science fiction

Dexter's Laboratory is an American animated television series created by Genndy Tartakovsky for Cartoon Network. The show revolves around an enthusiastic boy genius named Dexter, who has a secret laboratory hidden behind a bookshelf in his bedroom. The show aired from 18 November 2001 to 20 November 2003.

25. Johnny Bravo (1997–2004)

IMDb rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Created : Van Partible

: Van Partible Release : 14 July 1997

: 14 July 1997 Genre: Romantic comedy, adventure

Johnny Bravo is an American animated television series created by Van Partible for Cartoon Network. The show aired from 1997 to 2004. It follows the misadventures of Johnny Bravo, a dumb blond egomaniac who severely overestimates his manliness and believes he is a gift from God to the women of the earth.

What is the most famous children's show?

Some of the most famous children's shows include SpongeBob SquarePants (1999–present), Blue's Clues (1995–2007) and The Bugs Bunny Show (1960-2000).

What kid shows came out in the 2000s?

Some of the 2000s kids shows include Pinky Dinky Doo (2005–2009), Oswald (2001–2003) and Wow! Wow! Wubbzy! (2006–2022).

Above are some old kids' shows you may have forgotten over the years. There is something oddly comforting about revisiting these childhood classics, from nostalgic theme songs to memorable characters. Despite their odd plot lines and universes, these shows rapidly faded from fans' memories.

