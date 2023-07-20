Jackass is a well-known movie and TV show franchise. It gained popularity after the success of its 2000 MTV reality show, Jackass. The show featured famous stars like Johnny Knoxville, Preston Lacy, and Bam Margera. Since then, the franchise has grown tremendously and has released numerous spin-off films. Discover all of the Jackass movies in order and where to watch them.

The cast of Jackass during the 2003 MTV Movie Awards - Arrivals at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, United States. Photo: SGranitz/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Jackass movies have become popular since the MTV show, Jackass, was released over two decades ago. The show followed a group of friends who enjoyed performing crazy stunts and pranks. After the show ended, the creators delved into the silver screen, releasing several spin-offs. If you want to watch these films, starting from the beginning is recommended. Here is a list of Jackass movies in chronological order.

Jackass movies in order

The franchise gained popularity when it aired its first reality TV show on MTV. Many young people resonated with the show, which attracted a massive following. After three seasons, the show ended, and the franchise started working on films. Below are Jackass movies and where to watch them

1. Jackass: The Movie

IMDb rating : 6.6/10

: 6.6/10 Release date : 25 October 2002

: 25 October 2002 Runtime: 1h 25m

This is the first film on the Jackass movie list. It came out two years after the Jackass reality TV show. The comedy film was directed by Jeff Tremaine and produced by MTV Films and Paramount Pictures.

The story, which inspired many young people to do crazy things, was released in 2002. It follows Johnny Knoxville with his friends on an adventure in Japan. In the comedy movie, the crew engage in hilarious public stunts while wearing panda outfits. One of the scariest stunts is engaging with live alligators.

2. Jackass Number Two

IMDb rating : 7.0/10

: 7.0/10 Release date : 25 October 2002

: 25 October 2002 Runtime: 1h 32m

This film was released four years after Jackass: The Movie. The same cast, including Johnny Knoxville, Bam Margera, and Ryan Dunn, returned for the sequel. They continue with their crazy stunts and other hilarious pranks. The film starts with the gang chased by bulls wreaking havoc. Ultimately, they join hands as they sing The Best of Times.

3. Jackass 2.5

IMDb rating : 6.6/10

: 6.6/10 Release Date : 19 December 2007

: 19 December 2007 Runtime: 1h 25m

This film was released five years after the first film. It is not a movie per se but showcases the never seen footage shot during the filming of Jackass Number Two. It is a bonus laughter treat for the fans.

In the film, the crew discuss the scenes, their roles and experience. Some highlights are Preston getting attacked by toy planes, Knoxville getting his prostate exam, and a Lamborghini being pulled by teeth.

4. Jackass Presents: Mat Hoffman's Tribute to Evel Knievel

IMDb rating : 6.1/10

: 6.1/10 Release Date : 27 May 2008

: 27 May 2008 Runtime: 47m

This film is not part of the main movie series. The whole crew does not appear in this spin-off. However, Johnny Knoxville teams up with Mat Hoffman. Other famous riders join them as they pay tribute to the great stuntman, Evel Knievel. The film showcases intense motorcycle stunts.

5. Jackass 3D

IMDb rating : 7.0/10

: 7.0/10 Release Date : 15 October 2010

: 15 October 2010 Runtime: 1h 34m

3D is the third inline of the main franchise films. The film came eight years after the first movie with the original cast. The film starts with the cast standing beside each other in multicoloured outfits. The stunts shown in the film are in 3D hence the title. These stunts keep getting funnier. 3D is a good movie for all the daredevils.

6. Jackass 3.5

IMDb rating : 6.6/10

: 6.6/10 Release Date : 1 April 2011

: 1 April 2011 Runtime: 1h 25m

It is similar to Jackass 2.5. It is a collection of all the unseen footage from Jackass 3D. In Jackass 3.5, you watch all the unseen tricks and pranks, which you will most likely enjoy.

One scene involves Chris Pontius, Steve-O, Bam Margera, and Ryan Dunn surfing on barrels. Another one Brandon Novak, is seen going down a ramp on a toilet. This is a must-watch if you enjoy extreme stunts from the franchise.

7. Jackass Presents Bad Grandpa

IMDb rating : 6.5/10

: 6.5/10 Release Date : 22 October 2013

: 22 October 2013 Runtime: 1h 32m

This is the second Jackass Presents movie in the order of Jackass movies. Unlike the former film, it tells the story of a fictional character Irving Zisman played by Johnny Knoxville.

Zisman takes a road trip with Billy, his grandson, to find his father. The journey takes them to North Carolina, but they engage in many mischievous and fun acts before they get there.

8. Jackass Presents Bad Grandpa .5

IMDb rating : 6.2/10

: 6.2/10 Release Date : 3 June 2014

: 3 June 2014 Runtime: 1h 16m

The movie is similar to the other additional footage films. Jackass Presents Bad Grandpa .5 showcases the unseen footage from Grand Pa. In the film, Irving and Billy encounter unexpected people along the way. This footage includes hilarious pranks and interviews. To enjoy this film, you must watch Grand Pa first.

9. Jackass Forever

IMDb rating : 6.8/10

: 6.8/10 Release Date : 4 February 2022

: 4 February 2022 Runtime: 1h 36m

Jackass Forever, also called Jackass 4, is the fourth movie of the franchise's main films. It came more than a decade after the third 3D movie was released. The cast in the film are the original members, although they have grown older.

Bam Margera and Ryan Dunn did not feature in this one, and some new faces also joined the cast. The now famous movie got a impressive reviews from critics.

How many Jackass movies are there?

There are nine movies from the franchise in total. Two of the movies, however, showcase the unseen footage shot while filming the other films.

When did Jackass movies come out?

The movies came out after the MTV reality show ended. The first movie came out in 2002, and the latest in 2022.

Where can you watch Jackass movies?

Fans can watch all Jackass movies on Hulu, Netflix, Paramount+, Prime Video, and Vudu. The films are also available on Blu-ray and Amazon for a fee.

The Jackass franchise has been around for over two decades. There have been several movies released after the conclusion of the Jackass reality show. Watching in order of release is best to enjoy any of these films. The above is a list of Jackass movies in order and where you can watch them from.

Legit.ng published an article about Riddick movies. Riddick films were created and directed by David Twohy. The sci-fi films revolve around Riddick, played by Vin Diesel, as he fights aliens. To enjoy the movies, you have to watch them in chronological order. This is the order and where to watch them.

Riddick movies feature one of the talented actors Vin Diesel. The bounty hunter showcases his skills in this action sci-fi film. Diesel has gained a massive following thanks to his character in this movie. This list of all Riddick movies will help you enjoy the franchise without missing a thing.

Source: Legit.ng