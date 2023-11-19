40+ G-rated movies on Disney Plus to watch with the whole family

Disney Plus offers an extensive collection of productions, including adult-oriented movies, action-packed adventures, Marvel movies, series, and documentaries. This post contains a list of G-rated movies on Disney Plus appropriate for all ages.

According to the Motion Picture Association, G-rated movies are suitable for general audiences as they do not contain themes, language, violence, or other elements that would be inappropriate for young children. If you are looking for child-friendly films, below is a list of the best G-rated movies on Disney Plus, perfect for family viewing.

G-rated movies on Disney Plus

With its vast collection of family-friendly films, Disney Plus has become a go-to source of entertainment for audiences of all ages. The streaming platform provides a wide variety of G-rated movies that are perfect for family movie nights.

1. The Lion King (1994)

The Lion King is one of Disney's classic animated films. The film is set in the African savanna and depicts the story of Lion Prince Simba, who must overcome tragedy and reclaim his place as king of the Pride Lands.

2. WALL•E (2008)

WALL.E is a 2008 animated romance film directed by Andrew Stanton. The movie revolves around the adventures of a small waste-collecting robot that unexpectedly embarks on a space journey that will eventually decide the fate of humankind.

3. Toy Story (1995)

Toy Story is one of the best G-rated movies on Disney Plus. The film focuses on the relationship between a cowboy toy named Woody and a spaceman action figure, Buzz Lightyear. Woody is profoundly threatened and jealous of Buzz when he becomes their owner Andy's favourite toy.

4. Toy Story 3 (2010)

The 2010 animated comedy-drama film continues the adventures of Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and their fellow toys. The toys are mistakenly delivered to a daycare centre by Andy's mother, and it's up to Woody to convince the other toys that they weren't abandoned and to return home.

5. Finding Nemo (2003)

Finding Nemo is about a clownfish named Marlin and Dory, a fish who tends to forget things. The two embark on a journey to search for Marlin's missing son, Nemo.

6. The Sound of Music (1965)

The Sound of Music is a classic musical film released in 1965. The film tells the story of a young novice who, in the 1930s, is sent to the villa of a retired naval officer and widower to become a governess to his seven children.

7. Monsters, Inc. (2001)

Monsters, Inc. follows the story of two monsters, Sulley and Mike, who work at Monsters, Inc., a factory that collects power from scaring human kids. When a human girl, Boo, sneaks into the factory, they must return her to the human world.

8. Ratatouille (2007)

The movie revolves around Remy, a young rat passionate about cooking. He makes an unusual alliance with a young kitchen worker at a famous Paris restaurant.

9. The Straight Story (1999)

The Straight Story is a biographical road drama film directed by David Lynch. The film is based on the true story of Alvin Straight's 1994 journey across Iowa and Wisconsin on a lawn mower to mend his relationship with his ill brother.

10. Aladdin (1992)

Aladdin is a classic Disney film. It tells the story of a street urchin named Aladdin who falls in love with Princess Jasmine and uses a magic lamp to become a prince and win her heart.

11. Beauty and the Beast (1991)

Beauty and the Beast is one of the most beloved and iconic animated classics made by Disney. The movie narrates the love story between a cursed prince (Beast) and a strong-willed girl (Belle) who helps him break the curse and discover the true meaning of love.

12. The Little Mermaid (1989)

The Little Mermaid depicts the story of a teenage mermaid princess named Ariel. She dreams of becoming human and winning a prince's love.

13. Mary Poppins (1964)

Directed by Robert Stevenson, Mary Poppins is one of the Disney plus rated G movies. The film revolves around a magical nanny who employs music and adventure to help two neglected children become closer to their father.

14. Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

The film tells the story of a poor child named Charlie Bucket. He seeks one of the five coveted golden tickets that will enable him to visit Willy Wonka's chocolate factory.

15. Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937)

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is among the best Disney plus G-rated movies. The film tells the fairy tale of Snow White, who is exiled into the dangerous forest by her wicked stepmother. She gets rescued by seven dwarf miners who make her part of their household.

16. Mulan (1998)

Mulan is a musical action-adventure film. It centres on a young maiden who, while saving her father from death in the army, becomes one of China's greatest heroines.

17. The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992)

The Muppet Christmas Carol is a 1992 American Christmas musical film directed by Brian Henson. In the film, the Muppets present their own touching rendition of Charles Dickens' classic tale.

18. Fantasia (1940)

Fantasia is a unique and experimental masterpiece that combines classical music with vivid and imaginative animated sequences. It is a collection of eight famous pieces of classical music, conducted by Leopold Stokowski and interpreted in animation by Walt Disney's team of artists.

19. The Muppet Movie (1979)

The Muppet Movie is the first theatrical film to feature the Muppets. The movie’s plot tells the story of Kermit the Frog and his newfound friends as they embark on a journey across America to find success in Hollywood, but a frog legs merchant is after Kermit.

20. The Jungle Book (1967)

The Jungle Book depicts the story of Bagheera the Panther and Baloo the Bear as they have a difficult time trying to convince a boy called Mowgli to leave the jungle before the ruthless tiger Shere Khan arrives.

21. Robin Hood (1973)

Robin Hood is among the best Disney G-rated movies. The movie revolves around the adventures of Robin Hood, Little John, and the inhabitants of Nottingham, portrayed as anthropomorphic animals.

22. The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh (1977)

The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh is among the best Disney G-rated movies. The film is a collection of animated shorts based on the stories and characters by A.A. Milne. It follows the adventures of Winnie the Pooh, a honey-loving teddy bear, and his friends.

23. Pinocchio (1940)

Pinocchio is a 1940 musical fantasy film based on the Italian novel The Adventures of Pinocchio by Carlo Collodi. It depicts the story of a living puppet, Pinocchio, who must prove himself worthy to become a real boy.

24. The Emperor’s New Groove (2000)

The Emperor’s New Groove is a 2000 animated comedy film written by David Reynolds. The movie depicts the story of Emperor Kuzco, who is accidentally turned into a llama by his ex-administrator Yzma and must now regain his throne with the help of Pacha, the gentle llama herder.

25. Lady and the Tramp (1955)

Lady and the Tramp is a 1955 American animated musical romance film based on the 1945 Cosmopolitan magazine story "Happy Dan, the Cynical Dog" by Ward Greene. The film depicts the story of a sheltered uptown Cocker Spaniel dog and a streetwise downtown Mutt as they embark on a romantic adventure.

26. The Secret Garden (1993)

The Secret Garden is a 1993 film adaptation of the 1911 novel of the same name by Frances Hodgson Burnett. The film tells the story of a young orphaned girl who is sent to live with her uncle in England after living in India all of her life. Once there, she explores her new, seemingly isolated surroundings and its secrets.

27. Peter Pan (1953)

Peter Pan follows the adventures of Wendy and her brothers. They meet the never-growing-up Peter Pan and embark on a journey to the magical world of Neverland.

28. Cinderella (1950)

The 1950 Cinderella is based on Charles Perrault's 1697 fairy tale of the same title. The movie tells the story of Cinderella, who is mistreated by her wicked stepmother and stepsisters.

29. Bambi (1942)

Bambi is one of the good Disney movies rated G. Based on the 1923 novel Bambi, a Life in the Woods by Felix Salten, the movie follows the adventures of Bambi, a young deer, as he grows and explores the forest alongside his friends Thumper, a rabbit, and Flower, a skunk.

30. One Hundred and One Dalmatians (1961)

The film One Hundred and One Dalmatians is about Pongo and Perdita, who set out to save their litter of Dalmatian puppies who were abducted by the obsessive heiress Cruella de Vil, wanting to make their fur into coats.

31. Tarzan (1999)

Tarzan is based on the 1912 story Tarzan of the Apes by Edgar Rice Burroughs. It tells the story of a man raised by gorillas who must decide where he belongs when he discovers he is a human.

32. Alice in Wonderland (1951)

Alice in Wonderland centres on a young girl, Alice, who falls down a rabbit hole and finds herself in the strange and absurd world of Wonderland ruled by the Queen of Hearts. She encounters various eccentric and colourful characters, including the Cheshire Cat and the Mad Hatter.

33. Hercules (1997)

The film is a loose adaptation of Greek mythology and tells the story of Hercules, the legendary hero and son of Zeus, as he embarks on a quest to become a true hero and regain his place among the gods.

34. The Fox and the Hound (1981)

The Fox and the Hound is an animated buddy drama film which focuses on the friendship between a red fox named Tod and a hound dog named Copper. However, their unlikely faces the ultimate test as Copper grows into a hunting dog.

35. Sleeping Beauty (1959)

Sleeping Beauty follows the story of Princess Aurora, who is cursed at her christening by the evil fairy Maleficent. Three good fairies rescue her, altering the curse so the Princess falls into a deep sleep and is awakened by true love's kiss.

36. Dumbo (1941)

Dumbo is another G-rated movie on Disney Plus. The movie follows Dumbo, a baby elephant born with abnormally large ears that make him the target of ridicule from the other circus animals. Separated from his mother, Mrs. Jumbo, Dumbo embarks on a journey to find his self-confidence.

37. Cars (2006)

Cars is a 2006 animated sports comedy film. The movie revolves around a selfish and arrogant young racecar who, on the way to the biggest race of his life, gets stranded in a rundown town and learns that winning isn't everything in life.

38. The Parent Trap (1961)

The Parent Trap is a romantic comedy film. It follows the story of teenage twin sisters who swap places and scheme to reunite their divorced parents.

39. The Princess and the Frog (2009)

The movie tells the story of Tiana, a waitress who dreams of owning her restaurant. She is set on a journey to turn a frog prince back into a human being, but she has to face the same problem after she kisses him.

40. The Great Mouse Detective (1986)

The Great Mouse Detective is a mystery adventure movie. The movie is about Basil, a brilliant mouse detective, who investigates the kidnapping of a toy maker and uncovers its link to his archenemy, Professor Ratigan.

41. Winnie the Pooh (2011)

Winnie the Pooh follows the adventures of Pooh and his friends as they search for Eeyore's missing tail and rescue Christopher Robin from an unknown monster called The Backson.

42. The Peanuts Movie (2015)

The Peanuts Movie is one of the new rated G movies on Disney Plus. It tells the story of Snoopy as he embarks upon his greatest mission to the skies to pursue his arch-nemesis with his team. His best friend, Charlie Brown, begins his epic quest back home to win the love of his life.

43. The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996)

The Hunchback of Notre Dame follows the story of Quasimodo, the deformed and confined bell-ringer of Notre Dame, who must assert his independence from a vicious government minister to help his friend, a gipsy dancer.

Disney Plus offers a plethora of family-friendly content for all ages. G-rated movies on Disney Plus are a great way to spend quality time with loved ones, as they offer something for everyone, regardless of age.

