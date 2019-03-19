Ben Shapiro's wife: Top 10 facts you should know about Mor Shapiro

Ben Shapiro is known as an excellent political commentator and media personality. He made history as the youngest nationally syndicated columnist in America. Many people are curious about who he is married to. Ben Shapiro's wife, Mor, is a brilliant woman who prefers to keep her life away from the media.

The medical doctor and her husband posing for a picture. Photo: @Jason Kempin

Source: Getty Images

Did you know that Ben Shapiro's wife is a medical doctor? In 2020, Ben was the subject of mockery on social media after taking great offence to Cardi B’s track, WAP. The controversy made numerous people curious about his wife.

Profile summary

Full name: Mor Shapiro (née Toledano)

Mor Shapiro (née Toledano) Gender: Female

Female Year of birth: 1988

1988 Age: 34 years (as of 2022)

34 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Herzliya, Israel

Herzliya, Israel Current residence: South Florida, United States of America

South Florida, United States of America Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Moroccan

Moroccan Religion: Orthodox Jew

Orthodox Jew Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'4"

5'4" Height in centimetres: 163

163 Weight in pounds: 134

134 Weight in kilogrammes: 62

62 Body measurements in inches: 36-30-37

36-30-37 Bra size: 34B

34B Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Eye colour: Blue

Blue Marital status: Married

Married Husband: Ben Shapiro

Ben Shapiro Children: 3

3 Alma mater: University of California, Los Angeles

University of California, Los Angeles Profession: Medical doctor

Who is Ben Shapiro's wife? Top 10 facts about her

Who is Mor Shapiro? She is a hardworking doctor and the wife of a celebrity. Unlike her famous spouse, she prefers to keep her life private. Who is Shapiro's wife? Read on to discover interesting facts about her age, educational background, career, marriage, and children.

1. Mor Shapiro's age is 34 years

How old is Mor Shapiro? The medical doctor is 34 years old as of 2022.

When was Mor Shapiro born? She was born in 1988, and her birth name is Mor Toledano.

2. She was born in Israel & her nationality is American

Ben's wife was born in Herzliya, Israel. When she was 12, her parents relocated to Sacramento, California, United States of America, where she was raised.

Although she was born in Israel, Ben's wife's nationality is American. She acquired American citizenship after immigrating to the country with her family when she was 12.

In September 2020, her spouse announced that the Shapiro family would be moving away from California. The media doctor now lives in South Florida with her family.

3. Dr Mor Shapiro has Moroccan ancestry

The Israeli-born actor is of Moroccan descent.

4. She has never dated a non-Jewish man

Mor is a highly religious woman brought up in the Jewish faith. She is a staunch Jew who has never dated outside her religion.

She taught Judaica and Hebrew at the University Synagogue Sunday School in Los Angeles. Growing up, she desired to marry someone also Jewish, specifically Orthodox.

She wanted a spouse with similar value systems and practices because being an Orthodox Jew is not merely about beliefs but also a lifestyle.

5. What kind of doctor is Mor Shapiro?

She is a family medicine doctor formerly based in California, with a particular interest in women and behavioural health.

Mor Shapiro's education profile shows that she studied Psycho-biology at the University of California in Los Angeles (UCLA). After graduating, she conducted research on developmental neuroscience at the institution. She used fMRI to study the effects of early life adversity on childhood brain development.

Later she became a medicine student at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. While studying, she worked as a clinical skills instructor. She graduated from the institution with a Medicine Degree.

6. Mor Shapiro's wedding was held in Israel

When did Shapiro marry? The political commentator married his wife on 8th July 2008. Their wedding ceremony was held in Acre, Israel. During the ceremony, Ben's father read a special poem for the lovebirds.

The wedding ceremony was done as per the Jewish rules because the lovebirds are practising Jews. One of the traditions they did at the ceremony was breaking the glass after exchanging their vows.

They have been married for about 14 years now. She adopted her husband's name after the wedding ceremony.

How did the lovebirds meet? The two first met each other through Abigail, Ben’s younger sister. They dated for three months before getting engaged in 2007. Mor got married at 20, and her husband was 24.

7. Mor and Ben have three children

The medical doctor is a mother of three, one son and two daughters. Mor Shapiro's children were born in 2014, 2016, and 2020.

Their first child, Leeya Eliana, was diagnosed with Astral Septal Defect, a congenital heart disease. She underwent open-heart surgery in Los Angeles to correct it. The couple's son was born in 2016. Their last child, a daughter, was born in March 2020.

8. She is a gifted singer

Besides being a fantastic doctor, mother, and wife, Mor has a fantastic singing voice. During her years in medical school, she sang in an Accapella group.

9. She is not on social media

Unlike her spouse, the medical doctor values privacy. She seldom makes media appearances, and neither is she on social media.

Although her husband is active on various social media platforms, he shies away from posting pictures or content related to his wife and children. Instead, he focuses on political-related issues.

10. How tall is Mor Shapiro?

Mor Shapiro's height is 5' 4" or 163 centimetres. She weighs bout 134 pounds or 62 kilogrammes. Her bust, waist, and hip measurements are 36-30-37 inches.

The medical doctor has blue eyes and dark brown hair. She engages in regular physical exercise to keep fit, and her diet regime features healthy foods for optimal health.

Ben Shapiro's wife, Mor, is a successful medical doctor who prefers to live a low-key life. She has been married to political commentator Ben for over a decade and they have three children.

Source: Legit.ng