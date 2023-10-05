33 old 2000s cartoons: best shows to awaken your nostalgia

Nothing can beat the fun and charm that early 2000 cartoons used to have. The 2000s kids can never forget the joy they used to get from watching classic cartoon shows. If you are one of such kids, this list of 2000s cartoons will surely take you down memory lane.

Some of the characters that were featured in the 2000s cartoons. Photo: @DannyPhantom, @invaderzim, @Braceface Cartoon on Facebook (modified by author)

The old 2000s cartoons were a golden era in television. Some childhood shows, such as Spider-Man, glued kids to the screens at designated daily hours. However, it's worth noting that not just kids used to watch these shows; they are perfect for people of any age.

33 old 2000s cartoons

Cuddling up and watching cartoons of the 2000s has to be one of the best ways to spend an evening. These shows will give you the urge to rewatch them even today. Here is a list of nostalgic 2000s cartoons from early 2000 to 2010 to refresh your memory.

1. Kim Possible

Some of the Kim Possible characters. Photo: @a.i.n.cartoons, @katmusicwith9lives on Instagram (modified by author)

Kim Possible is a Disney Channel animated comedy series. The series had four seasons (87 episodes) from 7 June 2002 to 7 September 2007. The story revolves around a high school student called Kim. She is on a mission to save the world from supervillains.

2. Codename: Kids Next Door

Some of the Codename: Kids Next Door characters. Photo: @kidsnextdoor4 on Instagram (modified by author)

Codename: Kids Next Door is one of the best cartoons of the 2000s that graced the screens from 2002 to 2008. It is the story of a group of five ten-year-old friends who fight for the right to do everything that adults restrict from them.

3. House Of Mouse

House Of Mouse is an American comedy crossover series that aired from January 2001 to October 2003. The story revolves around Micky and his friends operating a local dinner club called the House of Mouse.

A series of movie characters are welcome to the club to enjoy some entertainment like cartoons and musical acts. It was attractive to kids as it taught them about friendship, kindness and generosity in a fun way.

4. Duck Dodgers

Duck Dodgers characters. Photo: @paralllaxus, @Aldo Spencer on Instagram (modified by author)

Duck Dodgers is a comic science fiction TV show that premiered on Cartoon Network and later on Boomerang. The show debuted in 2003 and ran for three seasons until 2005. It is about Duck Dodger's search for the rare element Illudium Phosdex, the shaving cream atom. The series won the Annie Award in 2004.

5. X-Men: Evolution

X-Men: Evolution characters. Photo: @XmenEvolutionOfficial on Facebook (modified by author)

The X-Men: Evolution series is a different interpretation of the comic heroes of the 90s. It aired from 4 November 2000 to 25 October 2003, with four seasons consisting of 52 episodes. Its story is about a group of teenagers called X-Men, coping with the pressures of high school and having strange and mostly dangerous superpowers.

6. Fillmore!

Fillmore was one of the 2000s cartoons aired from 2002 to 2004 on ABC Kids block and later on Toon Disney. The story concerns Cornelius Fillmore and his friend Ingrid Third, who strive to solve crimes or mysteries at X-Middle School.

7. Invader Zim

Invader Zim characters. Photo: @invaderzim on Facebook (modified by author)

Invader Zim is one of the best 2000s cartoon shows; it aired from March 2001 to August 2006. It went on to win several awards, including an Annie Award, Emmy Award and World Animation Celebration Award. It revolves around an alien named Zim from Irk, who is sent on a secret mission to conquer Earth, but his plans don't work out.

8. Teen Titans

Teen Titans characters. Photo: @the23hokage on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Teen Titans is a Cartoon Network animated superhero show that premiered on 16 January 2003 and ended in 2006. The story follows a team of five teenage superheroes: Cyborg, Robin, Beast Boy, Starfire and Raven, who save the world from many villains around their city.

9. Danny Phantom

Danny Phantom characters. Photo: @DannyPhantom on Facebook (modified by author)

Danny Phantom is a superhero animated TV show, one of the best cartoons of the 2000s. The show aired from 2004 to 2007. It is the story of Danny Fenton, a teenage boy who gained ghost powers through an accident in his parents' lab. He uses ghost powers to save his town and the world from the ghost attacks.

10. Braceface

Braceface characters. Photo: @Braceface Cartoon on Facebook (modified by author)

Braceface is a teen sitcom comedy show that aired in June 2001 and ended in September 2006. It follows the story of Sharon Spitz, a 13-year-old girl who is in eighth grade and lives with her divorced mother, Helen and two brothers, Big Guy Adam and Child Prodigy Josh. Sharon faces the challenges of adolescence.

11. Teacher's Pet

This animated series aired between 2000 to 2005. It centred around a nine-year-old boy, Leonard Helperman, and his dog, Spot. Spot misses Leonard while at school and, therefore, disguises himself as a human boy to go to school with Leonard.

12. Jackie Chan Adventures

Jackie Chan Adventures is an action-adventure comedy show that aired for five seasons from 2000 to 2005. It features the fictional adventures of Jackie Chan, an archaeologist, martial arts expert and reluctant secret agent. Jackie and his extended family must fight a criminal organization for magic talismans that could release an evil spirit.

13. The Proud Family

The Proud Family characters. Photo: @proudfamily on Facebook (modified by author)

The Proud Family aired on Disney Channel from 2001 to 2005. The story follows a 14-year-old girl called Penny Proud. Penny desires independence, but her father, Oscar, has issues letting her go.

14. As Told By Ginger

Characters of As Told By Ginger show. Photo: @lost_dazed, @OOCGinger on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

As Told By Ginger is an animated comedy-drama TV show aired on Nickelodeon in October 2000 and ended in November 2006. The series is aimed at pre-teens as it is about the story of a pre-teen girl named Ginger Foutley, along with her friends Darren, Macie and Deirdre, as they try to fit in social life as well in school as they solve many conflicts that come their way.

15. My Life As a Teenage Robot

My Life As a Teenage Robot's Jenny Wakeman. Photo: @MLaaTRPage on Facebook (modified by author)

My Life As a Teenage Robot is an American animated science fiction superhero comedy TV show set in the fictional town of Tremorton. It ran between 2003–2005 and 2008–2009.

It revolves around the adventures of Jenny Wakeman, aka XJ-9, a teenage robot girl. She was created by her mother, Dr. Nora Wakeman, and designed to protect Earth while trying to live an everyday human life as a teenager.

16. What's New, Scooby-Doo?

What's New, Scooby-Doo? characters. Photo: @Nyx Kasper on Facebook (modified by author)

It is an animated mystery-comedy series that aired three seasons from 2002 to 2006. Scooby-Doo and his friends Fred, Daphne, Velma and Shaggy travel to varying locations, solving mysteries. Fred is the leader of the Mystery, Inc. gang, who are the masters of making traps to catch villains.

17. Clifford, The Big Red Dog

Red dog Clifford with a name tag on the collar. Photo: @CliffordMovie on Facebook (modified by author)

Clifford The Big Red Dog is an animated show based on the children's book series about the adventures of a girl named Emily Elizabeth and her pet big, red-furred dog, Clifford. Clifford was a tiny puppy, but due to the love he was shown by Emily Elizabeth, he grew to a much larger-than-expected size.

18. Pelswick

Pelswick characters. Photo: @awholehoney, @Meboybot on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Also known as John Callahan's Pelswick, it is a Canadian-Taiwanese animated series that graced the screens from 2000 to 2002. It is based on the books of John Callahan. The story is about a 12-year-old boy in a wheelchair who lives a regular life.

19. Baby Looney Tunes

Baby Looney Tunes characters. Photo: @BabyLooneyTunes on Facebook (modified by author)

Baby Looney Tunes is an American animated TV series that ran from 2002 to 2005. It features toddler versions of the Looney Tunes characters. The show was educative, teaching kids about the real-world problems and morals they relate to, such as sharing, playing with others and understanding emotions of each other.

20. What About Mimi?

This was a Canadian-American children's animated educational TV show that aired from 2000 to 2002. It focuses on Mimi Mortin, a clever, red-headed girl in the sixth grade. She lives with her family and two friends, Elaine and Russell. Mimi deals with a variety of everyday kid problems like bullies and rivals.

21. Kong: The Animated Series

This animated series aired between 2000 and 2001. It follows its title character, King Kong, based on the 1933 film of the same name. King Kong fell to his tragic death off the Empire State Building upon being shot down by biplanes in 1933. A scientist, Dr. Lorna Jenkins, created a clone of the monster King Kong by combining the DNA sample from Kong and of her grandson, Jason.

22. Baby Blues

Baby Blues is an American adult animated sitcom that debuted on 28 July 2000 and ran for two seasons until 2002. The show's first eight episodes aired on The WB before being cancelled. The remaining five episodes aired on Adult Swim in 2002.

The series follows the story of a married couple, Darryl and Wanda, who face their everyday struggles with parenthood, financial problems and unglamorous jobs. They face challenges raising their newborn daughter, Zoe.

23. The Weekenders

The Weekenders characters. Photo: @wraith.fennekin.7 on Facebook (modified by author)

The Weekenders aired between 2000 and 2004. The story revolves around the weekend life of four 12-year-old 7th graders in middle school: Tino, Carver, Tish and Lor. The series is themed around issues children face and ends with morals, most often regarding honesty and teamwork.

24. A Miss Mallard Mystery

A Miss Mallard Mystery characters. Photo: @personajecemiaumarcatcopilaria on Facebook (modified by author)

A Miss Mallard Mystery is a mystery animated series that aired on Teletoon between 4–19 September 2001. The characters in the show are ducks or resemble ducks. The story focuses on intrepid ducktective Miss Mallard, who travels the world solving mysteries with her nephew, Willard Widgeon.

25. The Bellflower Bunnies

Some of The Bellflower Bunnies characters. Photo: @bellflowerbunnies on Facebook (modified by author)

The Bellflower Bunnies is an animated adventure TV series based on the Beechwood Bunny Tales book series. It premiered on the TFI network with four episodes airing between 24 December 2001 to 13 July 2010. It revolves around the adventures of the Bellflower family, which consists of seven rabbits living in the Beechwood Grove community.

26. 6Teen

6Teen characters. Photo: @Jerry Parfait on Facebook (modified by author)

6Teen, originally titled The Mall, is a Canadian animated comedy-drama show that aired from November 2004 to February 2010. It is the story of six sixteen-year-old friends who work part-time jobs at different stores within Galleria Mall. The show's theme is friendship, self-discovery, personal growth and the challenges a teenager faces.

27. The Legend of Tarzan

The Legend of Tarzan is an American animated show based on Tarzan from the novels written by Edgar Rice Burroughs. It is about a couple that live in the jungle, Jane and Tarzan, along with his gorilla troop and Jane's scientist father. They encounter all sorts of perils, from wild animals to natural disasters and various people visiting the jungle.

28. Camp Lazlo

Camp Lazlo is an animated series that premiered on 8 July 2005 and ran up to 27 March 2008. It follows a fun-loving, free-spirited monkey named Lazlo and his two bunkmates, Raj, an Indian elephant and Clam, an albino pygmy rhino. The three attend a summer camp known as Camp Kidney in Pimplebak Mountain.

29. Sheep in the Big City

Sheep in the series Sheep in the Big City. Photo: @sheepinthebigcity on Instagram (modified by author)

Sheep in the Big City debuted on 17 November 2000 and aired until 7 April 2002. A sheep named Sheep begins a new life in the big city as he is on the run from a secret military organization. The private military organization is seeking him to use him in their sheep-powered ray gun.

30. Oswald

Characters from Oswald. Photo: @CA_DivyaArora, @sweetxchocox on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Oswald is a preschool educational children's animated TV show that aired for one season with 26 episodes from August 2001 to September 2003. It is about the daily experiences of a blue octopus, Oswald, and his dog, Weenie, and their friends, Daisy the Daisy and Henry the Penguin.

31. Avatar: The Last Airbender

Avatar: The Last Airbender characters. Photo: @1skylar, @DiscussAvatar on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Avatar: The Last Airbender aired on Nickelodeon for three seasons, from 2005 to 2008. It is centred around the journey of a twelve-year-old boy, the current Avatar, called Aang, and his friends Katara, Sokka and Toph. Their mission is to end the Fire Nation's war against the world's other nations.

32. Star Wars: Clone Wars

The show aired on Cartoon Network between 2003 and 2005. It has been relaunched through several series and chronicles the Clone Wars between the Galactic Republic and the Confederacy of Independent Systems.

33. The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron, Boy Genius

Jim Neutron from The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron, Boy Genius. Photo: @azizmbye on Instagram (modified by author)

Jimmy Neutron is an American CGI animated TV show that aired between 2002 and 2006. It is based on the 2001 film Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius. The series features an 11-year-old, James Isaac 'Jim' Neutron, with super boy-genius powers from Retroville, Texas, USA.

Above are some of the old 2000s cartoons bound to leave you feeling nostalgic. There is something oddly comforting about revisiting these childhood classics, from nostalgic theme songs to memorable characters.

