Nigerian actress Rita Edochie has been heavily affected by grief following the death of her younger Junior Pope

The veteran expressed shock and disbelief at the burial arrangements of the vibrant man she took as a son

She went to wish peace for the departed soul and prayed that no further afflictions would come upon his family

Nollywood actress Rita Edochie has reacted to the burial plans for her late younger colleague, younger Pope.

On Friday night, Legit.ng broke the news that the late actor's family had revealed details about his funeral. Junior Pope will be laid to rest on May 17, 2024, in his homeland of Enugu State.

Rita Edochie in pain over Jnr Pope’s obituary. Credit: @ritaedochie, @jnrpope

Source: Instagram

And many questioned why he wasn't addressed as husband in the obituary poster, among other things.

Rita Edochie who refused to mark her 2024 birthday as a result of mourning the deceased, responded by lamenting life's unfairness and expressing regret that the actor would be laid to rest.

She mourned bitterly that her once-vibrant son was now the one for whom a funeral had been planned.

Rita explained that she had been trying to take her mind off him for a few days, trying not to imagine that he was no longer alive, but the poster further exacerbated the void in her heart.

She, however, cancelled the re-emergence of affliction and prayed for the repose of the thespian's soul.

See her post below:

Netizens join Rita Edochie to mourn

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

kintoresourcesltd:

"I thought in Igbo land is very important to include husband in the poster but I didn't see husband there... JP departure really hit us so hard."

princesschioma:

"So painful one noyllywood death I felt like he was blood. E pain me , like I can’t experience my pain in words... One actor I wanted to see get old not die this way."

lethann_kpinitrl_smith:

"This one is so very painful. Oh, how I loved watching African movies, all throughout the day!! Since the untimely painful exit of JP, I have not been able to watch not even a few minutes of any movies! May God Almighty, give strength& healing to all that are connected to this young man!"

adajiblessingiyadi:

"This death ...still cut deep."

Junior Pope’s mother feels her son was killed

The president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Emeka Rollas revealed that the late Junior Pope’s mother is suspicious about her son’s death.

Recall the departed thespian died on April 10 alongside four other crew members while commuting via water for Adanma Luke’s forthcoming movie, The Other Side of Life.

During a recent interview, the AGN president spoke about Junior Pope’s Cameroonian mother, who believes her son was killed.

Source: Legit.ng