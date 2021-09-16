Lily Chee’s biography: age, height, ethnicity, what is she famous for?

Lily Chee is an Asian-American actress, model, social media influencer and Youtuber. She is best known for playing a minor role as Young Elektra in Marvel's Daredevil hit series. Lily has also featured in other movies and TV shows such as Sunset Park (2017), Zoe Valentine (2019) and New Amsterdam (2020). As a model, she has worked with Nike, Target, Old Navy and Gap.

Lily Chee attends Nickelodeon's 2018 Kids' Choice Awards at The Forum on March 24, 2018 in Inglewood, California. Photo: Steve Granitz

Lily Chee got into modelling at the tender age of 9. This is after an agent from Wilhelmina Models spotted her in the potato aisle of her local grocery store. Away from her work as an actress and as a model, she is an ambassador for Pencils of Promise, an organisation that works to promote quality education for children based in third world countries.

Profile summary

Full name : Li-Ling Grace Chee

: Li-Ling Grace Chee Nickname : Lily Chee

: Lily Chee Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : 19th September 2003

: 19th September 2003 Age: 18 years old (As of 2021)

18 years old (As of 2021) Zodiac sig n: Virgo

n: Virgo Place of birth : Atlanta, Georgia, United States

: Atlanta, Georgia, United States Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : Mixed

: Mixed Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5'8"

: 5'8" Height in centimetres : 173

: 173 Weight in pounds : 121

: 121 Weight in kilograms : 55

: 55 Body measurements in inches : 30-24-35

: 30-24-35 Body measurements in centimetres : 76-60-88

: 76-60-88 Shoe size : (6 UK)

: (6 UK) Dress size: 4 (US)

4 (US) Hair colour : Brown

: Brown Eye colour : Dark Brown

: Dark Brown Mother : Rebecca Chee

: Rebecca Chee Father : Max Chee

: Max Chee Siblings : 2

: 2 Relationship status : Single

: Single Profession : Actress, model, social media influencer, Youtuber

: Actress, model, social media influencer, Youtuber Instagram : @lilychee

: @lilychee Twitter: @LilyChee

Who is Lily Chee?

Lily is a young American model, actress and social media personality. As a model, she has worked with brands such as Target and Old Navy. What is Lily Chee famous for? She is renowned for playing Young Elektra in the hit series Daredevil in 2016.

How old is Lily Chee?

As of 2021, Lily Chee's age is 18 years. She celebrates her birthday on the 19th September. The actress was born in the year 2003 in Atlanta, Georgia, United States.

What is Lily Chee's ethnicity?

The beautiful actress has a mixed ethnic background. Lily Chee's parents have different ethnic backgrounds. Her dad is of Chinese and Malaysian descent, while her mother is of Irish and Scottish descent.

Lily Chee attends the JVxNJ fragrance launch at Mission NYC Nightclub. Photo: Lev Radin

As for Lily Chee's nationality, she has dual citizenship - she holds Canadian and American citizenship. Asked about her fun facts, this is what she had to say:

I was born in Atlanta, Georgia and have dual Canadian and American citizenship. I get a lot of questions about my ethnicity – my parents are both Canadian, my dad is of Chinese and Malaysian descent and my mom is of Irish and Scottish descent.

Chee has two younger sisters named Mabel and Nuala. Her sisters are also involved with modelling. Lily's sister Mabel, who is 15 years old, has over 406k followers on her Instagram, has walked during New York Fashion Week for Hugo Boss Kids, and has been on a Marc Jacobs campaign. Nuala, their youngest sister, has also worked with Marc Jacobs.

Career

Lily's modelling career started while she was pretty young. Her career started by chance. She was spotted at the tender age of 9. Teri, Chee's agent, spotted her on a potato aisle at her local grocery store.

Lily's earliest projects as a model saw her work for Nike. This was later followed by TV commercials for Old Navy and Target.

Model Lily Chee's love for films started while she was still young. She was always fascinated with movies. Her modelling career thrust her into appearing in commercials.

Lily Chee attends the Pencils Of Promise 2019 Gala at Cipriani Wall Street on November 04, 2019 in New York City. Photo: Steven Ferdman

Lily's first role came in 2016 when she was featured in Daredevil, where she played the role of Young Elektra.

Her next role came in 2017 when she featured in the movie Sunset Park, playing the role of Young Jessica Rho.

According to her IMDB page, Lily has 7 credits to her name. Here is a list of Lily Chee's movies and TV shows:

Daredevil (2016)

(2016) Sunset Park (2107)

(2107) Chicken Girls (2018 -2019)

(2018 -2019) The Other Two (2019)

(2019) Zoe Valentine (2019)

(2019) New Amsterdam (2020)

Lily Chee's net worth

There are no credible sources of information about her net worth. The site Celebzbiography alleges that her net worth is approximately $600k-$900k.

How tall is Lily Chee?

The actress is quite tall. Lily Chee's height is 5 feet 8 inches (1.73 metres)

Lily Chee attends the premiere of Disney's "Dumbo" at El Capitan Theatre on March 11, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Albert L. Ortega

Lily Chee has made quite a name for herself in the entertainment industry. She has established herself in the social media space and creates interesting content for her followers.

