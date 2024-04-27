President Bola Tinubu's policies in Nigeria have led to economic hardships, with concerns rising over his potential re-election in 2027 as a result

The removal of fuel subsidies and the devaluation of the naira have significantly increased energy costs and decreased the local currency's value, with blame directed towards the president

However, youths and women's development advocate Ogoegbunam Kingdom urged patience, citing efforts to address inherited economic challenges and upcoming developments in the energy sector as signs of progress

FCT, Nigeria - As Nigerians grapple with economic hardships triggered by President Bola Tinubu's policies, there are mounting concerns in the political space regarding his potential re-election in 2027.

The removal of the fuel subsidy and the floating of the naira has caused a skyrocketing increase in the cost of energy and a fall in the value of the local currency.

Nigerians urged to be patient with President Tinubu amid economic hardship. Photo credit: KOLA SULAIMON /AFP

Source: Getty Images

Many, like former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, have blamed President Tinubu for the economic hardship.

Supporters of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have also expressed concerns that the development may affect the party's fortune even as the president assured that the pains would be temporal.

Nigerians should be patient with Tinubu - Ogoegbunam Kingdom

In an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, Ogoegbunam Kingdom, the Platform for Youth and Women Development director, called for patience and understanding from Nigerians.

Mr Kingdom stressed the need for Nigerians to grant President Tinubu time to address the economic challenges inherited from the Muhammadu Buhari administration.

He acknowledged the existence of economic setbacks during Tinubu's tenure but attributed them to the previous administration's policies.

The youth advocate also urged Nigerians to remain patient, highlighting ongoing efforts to rectify the issues.

Mr Kingdom pointed to recent developments in the energy sector, such as the impending distribution of products from the Port Harcourt and Dangote refineries, as signs of progress.

He urged Nigerians to maintain optimism about the nation's economic revival and the improvement of living standards.

His words:

"Nigerians should be patient and give President Bola Tinubu some time to correct the economic gaffe and faux pas of the Buhari-led administration.

"The Port Harcourt and Dangote refineries are finally on stream and should begin distribution in weeks ahead. We as citizens must remain resolute and optimistic that the economy can be revived and living standards can improve."

2027 presidency: It's too early to predict Tinubu's chances

Regarding Tinubu's re-election chances due to the economic hardships, Mr Kingdom stated that it was premature to make predictions.

He recalled the divisive nature of Tinubu's candidacy in previous elections, noting that despite significant opposition, he assumed office due to a lack of unity among his opponents.

"As for a second term, it is too early to predict if Mr Tinubu will seek reelection, but it’s on record that most Nigerian voters voted against his candidacy," Mr Kingdom told Legit.ng.

"But for the disunity among his opponents, he would not have become President."

