Emma Myers' biography: who is the breakout star of Wednesday?

Emma Myers is a young rising actress from the United States of America. She recently gained public attention after she portrayed Enid Sinclair, the lead character, in the Netflix series Wednesday. She is also recognized for her roles in other TV series and movies, such as Girl in the Basement and A Taste of Christmas.

Photo: @ememyers on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Emma Myers first hit the big screen in 2010 when she was 8. Since then, she has made significant progress in her acting career, playing other roles in notable films and TV series such as Girl in the Basement and The Baker and the Beauty.

Profile summary

Real name Emma Myers Gender Female Date of birth 2 April 2002 Age 20 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Orlando, Florida, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5'3" Height in centimetres 160 Weight in pounds 110 Weight in kilograms 50 Body measurements in inches 32-23-32 Body measurements in centimetres 81-58-81 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Green Father Jeremy Myers Mother Nicole Cassimatis Myers Siblings 3 Relationship status Single Profession Actress Instagram @ememyers

Emma Myers’ biography

The young actress was born and raised in Orlando, Florida, United States of America. Her parents are Jeremy Myers and Nicole Cassimatis. The actress grew up alongside three sisters, Avery, Olivia, and Isabel. Her sister Isabel is also an actress.

How old is Emma Myers?

The young American actress is 20 years old as of 2022. When is Emma Myers' birthday? She was born on 2 April 2002. Her zodiac sign is Aries.

Emma Myers' movies and TV series

Emma Myers began her acting career in 2010 at 8 when she appeared in the movie Letters to God. The same year, she also appeared in the short film Crooked and The Glades TV series.

Her outstanding performance landed her more roles in several films and TV series. She first came into the limelight after being featured in Girl in the Basement. However, her big break was in 2022 when she was cast to play Enid Sinclair in the Netflix series Wednesday alongside her co-star Jenna Ortega, who played Wednesday Addams.

The budding actress will star next in the Netflix comedy Family Leave, Southern Gospel, and Love, Innocence. Below is a list of the movies and TV shows she has appeared in, according to her IMDb profile.

2010: Crooked as Gym girl

as Gym girl 2020: The Baker and the Beauty as Stephanie

as Stephanie 2020: Deathless as Mavis Nebick

as Mavis Nebick 2020: Dead of Night as Girl from Magnolia

as Girl from Magnolia 2020: A Taste of Christmas as BeeBee Jordan

as BeeBee Jordan 2021: Girl in the Basement as Marie Cody

as Marie Cody 2022: Wednesday as Enid Sinclair

The youngster is also gradually gaining prominence on social media, especially on Instagram, with more than 8 million followers.

What is Emma Myers' height?

Actress Emma Myers is 5 feet 3 inches or 160 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 110 pounds or 50 kilograms. Her measurements are 32-23-32 inches or 81-58-81 centimetres.

FAQs

Who is Emma Myers? She is a young American actress best recognized for her portrayal of Enid Sinclair in the Netflix series Wednesday. Where is Emma Myers from? She was born in Orlando, Florida, United States of America. What is Emma Myers' age? She is 20 years old as of 2022. When was Emma Myers born? The actress was born on 2 April 2002. How tall is Emma Myers? She is 5 feet 3 inches or 160 centimetres tall. Who are Emma Myers’ parents? Her parents are Jeremy Myers and Nicole Cassimatis. Does Emma Myers have siblings? Yes, she has three sisters named Avery, Olivia, and Isabel. Who is Emma Myers dating? The young actress is not dating anyone at the moment. She is seemingly single since she has not disclosed any information about her previous and current relationships.

Emma Myers is a budding actress. She gained immense popularity after appearing in the TV series Wednesday. The youngster is also gradually gaining popularity on Instagram.

READ ALSO: Maverick Baker’s biography: age, height, brother, girlfriend

Legit.ng recently published Maverick Baker’s biography. Maverick Baker is an American content creator, singer, and songwriter. He was born on 13 December 2000 in Tusla, Oklahoma, United States, and resides in Henryetta, Oklahoma, USA.

Maverick Baker is widely known for sharing lip-syncs, comedy, and dance videos on TikTok alongside his younger brother. The two have also released a few songs, such as Space Cowboy and Whatever It Takes. The duo boasts significant popularity on their joint social media accounts.

Source: Legit.ng