Wizkid and his baby mama, Jada P, have reportedly parted ways as his viral exchange with Davido continues to birth different revelations

Isaac Fayose, in a viral video, claimed the Nigerian Star Boy was currently battling mental illness

His comment about the singer's relationship and mental health has triggered reactions

Isaac Fayose, brother to the former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, recently dropped a bombshell over his comment about Wizkid's relationship with his baby mama and manager, Jada Pollock, aka Jada P.

While sharing his perspective on Wizkid’s recent tantrum, Isaac claimed the Essence singer and his baby mama, Jada P, have gone their separate ways.

Isaac Fayose claims Wizkid and Jada P have parted ways. Credit: @wizkidayo @jada_p

Source: Instagram

He further claimed that Wizkid was currently undergoing a mental illness, which was the for his recent drama online.

Citing the major reason behind Wizkid's drama, Isaac expressed that since the singer lost his mother in 2023, he has not been the same.

With his mother and baby mama no longer by his side, Isaac said Wizkid was going through a lot emotionally and mentally.

Watch a video of Isaac Fayose's claim about Wizkid below:

As of the time of this report, Wizkid's Jada P has noticeably kept silent amid his drama.

Netizens react to Isaac Fayose's claim about Wizkid

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed Isaac Fayose post, see them below;

AbuaJames1:

" See head like Toyota headlight, who tell you werrey."

Saint_3iii:

"No be him go be the first celebrity to crase, make him go ask solidstar, make nobody dey use crase as an excuse ooo.."

LVHDLVTF:

"Whatever mental help you think wiz needs, you need it more than him."

dammygtnet:

"If this is true, may God settle him but not a justification to be constituting nuisance online. Attacking people unprovoked.. haba."

GloryIrorere:

"Davido has lost so many people in his life even they death of his son broke him so much but he didn’t come online to start constituting nuisance let’s nobody play any victim game here."

Teeedope:

"I Dey talk ham since but nobody Dey reason ham."

Dino Melaye picks Davido over Wizkid

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the drama between Wizkid and Davido appeared to have gone political.

Former senator Dino Melaye caused a buzz after he openly declared support for Davido, who he described as the leader in the Nigerian music industry.

The politician's comment was met with backlash from Wizkid's fans.

