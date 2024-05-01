A proud sister has celebrated her younger brother for his Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) performance

She took to social media to display the clever lad's UTME result, which showed he had an aggregate of 347

A breakdown of the outstanding UTME result revealed the Akwa Ibomite scored 95 in mathematics and 94 in physics

A clever Akwa Ibom boy, Aniebiet Philip, has smashed his UTME with an impressive score of 347.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Aniebiet's older sister, Goodnews Philip, displayed his UTME result with pride.

Aniebiet Philip scored a total of 347 in the JAMB UTME. Photo Credit: Goodnews Philip, jamb.gov.ng

Goodnews stated that she was too excited not to share the news, adding that Aniebiet has always been the smartest and the most intelligent.

She said his UTME score is proof of his hard work and dedication. In her words:

"...I am too excited not to share this news.

"My brother has always been the smartest and most intelligent, but this latest feat has left me grinning since yesterday.

"My brother's jamb score is a testament of hard work and dedication, a lot went on in the "process room" and I am more than excited that his efforts have paid off..."

Aniebiet scored 95 in mathematics

The intelligent lad had 95 in mathematics, 94 in physics, 88 in chemistry and 70 in English, making him one of the handful of UTME candidates who scored 300 and above.

Internet users joined Goodnews in celebrating her brother.

People congratulate Aniebiet Philip

Udeme Joshua said:

"Congratulations. Please let him read medicine, he will excel very well."

Unyime Linus said:

"Am so proud of you, I am super happy because you are a product of Topfaith.So far here we also have 351."

Princewill Abraham said:

"Wow, what a brilliant fellow he is! Congratulations ."

Eno-obong Ekpo said:

"Na brain full this family.

"Congratulations to him."

Inyang Ekemini II said:

"Congratulations to him.

"The sky is just but his starting point."

Saviour Archibong said:

"This is absolutely amazing.

"Congratulations to him ."

Unyime Philip said:

"So amazing!

"Congratulations brother. I'm super proud of you."

Sifon Philip II said:

"So proud of him, congratulations dearest brother ."

