Ikeja, Lagos state - An X (formerly Twitter) user @_callmebekky, on April 25, 2024, claimed in a post that Governor Babajide Sanwo Olu of Lagos state had increased the minimum wage of civil servants in the state to N70,000.

The post had an attached video of Governor Sanwo-Olu addressing an audience.

Lagos governor's video does not depict an increase in the minimum wage of state workers but an increase in the wage allowance.

Source: Getty Images

Its caption reads:

“Governor Sanwo-Olu has increased the minimum wage from 35,000 Naira to 70,000 Naira."

As of Thursday, May 2, 2024, the post has garnered over 228,000 views, more than 213 replies, 640+ reposts, and about 1,500 likes.

Following the claim, a fact-checking platform, Dubawa, decided to investigate the claim.

Following its scrutiny, Dubawa ruled that the claim that the Lagos state governor announced an increase in the minimum wage of civil servants in Lagos from N35,000 to N70,000 is untrue.

It also quoted Olabisi Idowu, the vice chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Lagos state council, as saying that negotiations on a new minimum wage were still ongoing.

