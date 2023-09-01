Spider-Man in order: how and where to watch all the movies

The Spider-Man franchise is known for its high-grossing films produced and released by Disney, Marvel Studios, and Sony. The films have been received well, grossing over $10.2 billion at the box office. They revolve around a fictional character, Peter Parker, aka Spider-Man. Watching Spider-Man in order will enhance your experience as the stories are related.

If you love sci-fi action movies, you must have heard of Spider-Man. The franchise has a total of eight solo films released between 2002 and 2021. Peter Parker's role has seen Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland play the part. Here is a list of Spider-Man movies in order.

Spider-Man in order

Peter Parker first appeared on the big screen in 2002. Since then, the character has seen several iterations. Below are all Spider-Man movies in chronological order.

1. Spider-Man (2002)

IMDb rating : 7.4/10

: 7.4/10 Runtime: 2h 1m

This is the first Spider-Man film, released in 2002 and directed by Sam Raimi. It starred Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst, and Willem Dafoe in the lead. Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire) is a shy teen orphan bitten by a genetically-engineered spider. He gains spider-like speed and abilities and goes out to avenge his uncle's death.

Peter uses his newfound strength to protect the people of New York from the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe). The sci-fi action film has lots of action, making it one of the best superhero movies.

2. Spider-Man 2 (2004)

IMDb rating : 7.5/10

: 7.5/10 Runtime: 2h 7m

The action-adventure sees director Sam Raimi, Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst team up again for the sequel. In Spider-Man 2, Peter Parker is faced with the personal woes of losing his job, powers and his love life, Mary Jane (Kirsten Dunst). This is on top of a new enemy known as Doctor Octopus, who threatens to destroy New York.

Doc Ock is a brilliant scientist who has lost control of his robotic octopus-like arm. Will the hero succeed in stopping him?

3. Spider-Man 3 (2007)

IMDb rating : 6.3/10

: 6.3/10 Runtime: 2h 19m

Spider-Man 3 was released five years after the first film. Peter has his girlfriend Mary Jane back, but he has to fight multiple enemies. His former best friend Harry becomes the Green Goblin and blames Peter Parker for his father's demise, which he wants to revenge.

There is also Peter's uncle killer, Flint Marko, who is now a shape-shifting Sandman. Venom is another enemy who threatens to expose him to the media. Find out how he emerges on top despite the odds.

4. The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)

IMDb rating : 6.9/10

: 6.9/10 Runtime: 2h 16m

The film was released in 2012 as a reboot of the franchise. The Amazing Spider-Man was directed by Marc Webb and starred Andrew Garfield as Peter Parker. Other cast in the lead includes Peter's love interest, Emma Stone (Gwen Stacy) and super villain Rhys Ifans (Lizard).

Peter, an outcast student, is bitten by a spider, gaining superhero strength and abilities. The action-adventure film pits Peter Parker against the monstrous Lizard, who wants to turn all humans into reptiles.

5. The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)

IMDb rating : 6.6/10

: 6.6/10 Runtime: 2h 22m

The film sees the return of Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone in the lead. The sequel also features Jamie Foxx as Electro, Paul Giamatti as Rhino, and Dane DeHaan as Green Goblin. Electro, Rhino and Green Goblin are Peter's foes.

Despite the lukewarm welcome that this version of Spider-Man initially got, recently fans have been asking for a third film with Andrew Garfield as Peter Parker. While it might be unlikely they will get what they want, the character still belongs to Sony, so they might make things happen.

6. Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

IMDb rating : 7.4/10

: 7.4/10 Runtime: 2h 13m

This is a MCU action adventure film directed by Jon Watts, featuring a new Peter Parker, Tom Holland. This is the first Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland, making him the youngest Peter Parker fans have seen yet. The events in the film follow the events of Captain America: Civil War, where this iteration of the character has made its firs appearance.

Peter Parker must prove he can handle his school work and join the Avengers. He is also faced with a new nemesis, Adrian Toomes, or Vulture, the father of his high school crush. Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) comes to the rescue as he mentors Spidey with skills to defeat his enemies.

7. Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

IMDb rating : 8.4/10

: 8.4/10 Runtime: 2h 29m

Tom Holland returns in the Avengers: Infinity War, directed by Anthony and Joe Russo. In this film, the friendly neighbourhood Spider cements his position as one of the Avengers.

8. Avengers: Endgame (2019)

IMDb rating : 8.4/10

: 8.4/10 Runtime: 3h 2m

The sci-fi action film saw directors Anthony and Joe Russo team up again. Avengers: Endgame features Tom Holland, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans and Mark Ruffalo in the lead. Spidey teams up with other Avengers to stop Thanos forever. Although his role was limited in this film, it was necessary in the character's storyline.

9. Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)

IMDb rating : 7.4/10

: 7.4/10 Runtime: 2h 10m

The action-adventure was directed by Jon Watts and featured Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jake Gyllenhaal and Samuel L. Jackson in the lead. Peter Parker takes a vacation in Europe with his classmates. While there, he is confronted by four monsters, and his feelings for MJ (Zendaya). It is a fascinating tale of friendship, love, betrayal and perseverance.

10. Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

IMDb rating : 8.2/10

: 8.2/10 Runtime: 2h 28m

John Watts directed the film with Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Benedict Cumberbatch in the lead. The storyline introduced in the previous film evolves in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Peter Parker wishes his identity was anonymous and wants things to return to before his powers were revealed. He seeks help from Doctor Strange to reverse the events, but things take a turn for the worse.

The "multiverse" opens, and other dimensions' superheroes and villains alike get into this Spider-Man's world. All Peter Parker's versions, including Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland, unite to fight villains Green Goblin, Doc Ock, Electro and Lizard.

What order do Spider-Man movies go in?

The movies were released at different times, and this is their timeline:

Title Year of release Spider-Man 2002 Spider-Man 2 2004 Spider-Man 3 2007 The Amazing Spider-Man 2012 The Amazing Spider-Man 2 2014 Spider-Man: Homecoming 2017 Avengers: Infinity War 2018 Avengers: Endgame 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home 2019 Spider-Man: No Way Home 2021

What is the order of Spider-Man actors?

Three actors have played this superhero role. In order, they are Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland.

What are Tom Holland's Spider-Man movies in order?

Captain America: Civil War (2016) - first appearance

(2016) - first appearance Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

(2017) Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

(2018) Avengers: Endgame (2019)

(2019) Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)

(2019) Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

Which Spider-Man came first?

Spider-Man (2002) was the first film to be released in the franchise. It was directed by Sam Raimi and featured Tobey Maguire as Peter Parker.

Can you watch Spider-Man in any order?

The best way to watch the movies is to follow the release order. This will ensure you follow the story chronologically for maximum entertainment.

Where can you watch Spider-Man movies?

You can watch the movies on Netflix and Disney+. You can also stream them on YouTube, depending on your location.

Spider-Man franchise has produced the best superhero films of all time. In total, there are eight solo movies that you can enjoy. The best way to watch these films is in the release order as the stories tie together. The above is a Spider-Man in order of release and where to watch them.

