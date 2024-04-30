Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering education in Nigeria and worldwide.

Garki, Abuja - Professor Is'haq Oloyede, the registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced the release of the 2024 Unified Tertiary and Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The outcome of the examination was announced at a press conference on Monday, April 29.

The UTME 2024 which began on Friday, April 19, ended on Monday, April 29.

Legit.ng gives a breakdown of how candidates performed at the just-concluded examination.

1,842,464 results have been released so far with 64,624 under investigation. 4.2% scored 250 and above, a total of 77,070. 1,989,668 candidates registered and sat for the examination in 118 towns and over 700 centres across the country. 0.5% of candidates scored 300 and above, a total of 8,401. 49.4% of the candidates (982,393) were male. 50.6% of the candidates (1,007,275) were female. 76% scored 199 and below, a total of 1,402,490. 24% scored 200 and above, a total of 439,974.

Annually, JAMB conducts an examination in Nigeria that determines whether a student will be admitted to a tertiary institution of learning or not.

The UTME is only valid for a year with a score range of 0–400. The subject combination varies based on a candidate's desired course of study, although English language is compulsory for all candidates.

After the conduct of the year's examination, JAMB sits and deliberates on the cut-off mark for universities, polytechnics, colleges of education and monotechnics, often universities have the highest cut-off mark, while other institutions require lower marks.

