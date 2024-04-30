16-year-old Nwokoro Munachimso Nnanna has continued on the path of academic excellence in the just concluded 2024 UTME

The award-winning student of the Federal Government Academy, Suleja had an aggregate score of 345

Munachimso scored 69 in English Language, 95 in Mathematics, 86 in Chemistry and 95 in Physics

FCT, Abuja - 16-year-old Nwokoro Munachimso Nnanna has gotten the attention of Nigerians with his outstanding performance of 345 in the just concluded 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Munachimso, who is a student of the prestigious Federal Government Academy, Suleja, is among the 0.5% of the UTME candidates who scored 300 and above.

The award-winning teenager is currently writing the ongoing May/June West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The excited mother, Amaka Abara, disclosed this to Legit.ng during an exclusive chat on Wednesday, April 30.

Teenager scores 345 in 2024 UTME

She said Munachimso has always been a great achiever of academic excellence right from his nursery, primary and present secondary school stage.

In the just released UTME, the award-winning teenager scored 69 in English Language, 95 in Mathematics, 86 in Chemistry and 95 in Physics.

The Ebonyi state indigene applied to study Computer Engineering at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN).

Mrs Amaka said:

“Munachimso has always been a great achiever of academic excellence, right from his nursery, primary and this secondary school stage, I'm believing God he'll maintain that feat even in higher education.”

He has won several awards in his six years in school and made it to the National level of the InterswitchSPAK competition (0.5) in June 2023.

InterswitchSPAK is a Pan-African Science competition designed to empower African students in the area of STEM.

