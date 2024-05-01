At the moment, Kaduna state workers are not happy with the former governor Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, following the treatment meted out against them by his government

In fact, they have showered praises on the current administration in the state headed by Governor Uba Sani

To make matters worse, the Kaduna state PDP has demanded a probe into the former gov's actions against 27, 000 workers

The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna state, has urged the Committee set up by the Kaduna State House of Assembly to investigate the expenditure of the past government of Mallam Nasir El-Rufai.

Calls for El-Rufai's probe heightens

They noted that probe is to beam its searchlight on the ‘unjust’ sacking of over 27,000 workers across the state without payment of their entitlements by El-Rufai.

In a statement by Abraham Alberah Catoh, the state publicity secretary of the PDP condemned what it termed ‘bastardization’ of civil service in the state, Daily Trust reported.

Catoh felicitated with Kaduna workers on the occasion of the 2024 Workers’ Day and expressed the party’s solidarity with them and the entire country workers for their resilience and commitment.

This is in wake of the conversation on the new minimum wage for workers in Nigeria as well as their welfare under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's government; as the organised labour insisted the right amount civil servants should get is N615,000.

The statement reads:

“We wish to call on the Committee set up by the Kaduna State House of Assembly to investigate the expenditure of the past administration of Nasir El-Rufai to, also beam its search lights on the unjust sacking of over 27,000 workers across the state without payment of their entitlements and also the bastardization of the civil service in the state.”

‘El-Rufai shunned us for 8 years’, Kaduna NLC hails Gov Sani

In the same vein, the chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Kaduna state, Comrade Ayuba Magaji Suleiman, hailed Governor Uba Sani for personally attending the May Day rally in Kaduna.

Speaking at Murtala Square, Kaduna, on Wednesday, Suleiman said the last time a governor personally attended the rally was nine years ago.

“Your Excellency, we want to thank you for personally attending the May Day Celebration. Labour has not witnessed the presence of a governor at such an occasion in the last nine years,” he said.

Meanwhile, El-Rufai, Sani’s predecessor, spent two terms of eight years as governor.

El-Rufai speaks on ministers Tinubu should sack

In another development, Legit.ng reported that El-Rufai urged President Tinubu not to hesitate to sack ministers and other appointees who could not deliver on the assignment given to them.

The former governor made the remark while calling on the president to investigate the possibility of amending non-result-oriented policies.

El-Rufai sent his message to the president while speaking with journalists in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital, on Monday, April 15.

