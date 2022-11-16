Best epic adventure TV series to make your evening more exciting

Watching a series is one of the most therapeutic ways to kill boredom. It is also a great form of bonding with your family and friends. Watching series gives you something to discuss with your friends, especially if you love the same genre. These are some of the best epic adventure TV series you can watch in the evening with your loved ones.

Are you getting bored or thinking about how to spend your evenings? If you are the type of person who enjoys watching adventure series, this is for you. The adventure TV series list is so long that it's impossible to exhaust all of them.

Best epic adventure TV series to watch in the evening

When looking for a great adventure series, options range from Westerns to sci-fi and even fantasy. Below is a list of adventure TV series ranked according to their IMDb ratings.

1. Game of Thrones (2011–2019)

IMDb rating: 9.2/10

Game of Thrones is an American fantasy adventure series that is an adaptation of A Song of Ice and Fire. The lead stars include Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage, Kit Harington, and Lena Headey. It is the story of nine noble families who are at war with each other over the control of Westeros. At the same time, an old enemy threatens the existence of humans after returning a millennium later. This has been termed one of the greatest TV shows of all time.

2. The Mandalorian (2019)

IMDb rating: 8.7/10

The Mandalorian is one of the best adventure TV series in the Star Wars franchise created by Jon Favreau. The series follows a lone gunfighter's galaxy travel. The story begins five years after the events of Return of the Jedi (1983) and the fall of the Galactic Empire. Pedro Pascal plays Din Djarin, the lone gunfighter who goes to protect Grogu, the child. As he looks to reunite Grogu with his kind, he is pursued by Moff Gideon, who wants Grogu's connections.

3. Battlestar Galactica (2004–2009)

IMDb rating: 8.7/10

Battlestar Galactica is a classic adventure TV series starring Lorne Greene, Richard Hatch, and Dirk Benedict. The series is set in the seventh millennium AD, where the Cylons resurface and destroy most of humankind. What remains is Galactica and a few smaller ships that try to flee to the unknown planet Earth. The Cyclons and the evil Count Baltar are in hot pursuit.

4. Doctor Who (2005)

IMDb rating: 8.6/10

Doctor Who is a British sci-fi adventure television show broadcast by the BBC. The series first aired between 1963 and 1989 and was relaunched in 2005. The show follows the adventures of the Doctor, a Time Lord who is an alien but appears as human. The Doctor travels the universe in the TARDIS, a time-travelling spaceship.

5. Vikings (2013–2020)

IMDb rating: 8.5/10

Vikings is a historical adventure drama series produced by a Canadian network, History channel. It tells the adventurous story of Ragnar Lodbrok (Travis Fimmel), a famous warrior and farmer. He leads the mysterious Vikings to conquer new territories with his family's support. He successfully raids England to become the Scandinavian king. Others in the lead include Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick) and Rollo (Clive Standen).

6. Spartacus (2010–2013)

IMDb rating: 8.5/10

Spartacus is one of the best American adventure TV shows that was produced in New Zealand. This is the story of the gladiator Spartacus, who leads a revolt against the Romans. Spartacus starts as an ally of the Romans and later becomes a gladiator against them after he is betrayed. It starred some of the best actors like Andy Whitfield, Lucy Lawless, Manu Bennett and Daniel Feuerriegel in the lead.

7. House of the Dragon (2022)

IMDb rating: 8.5/10

House of the Dragon is an American fantasy adventure TV show that is a prequel to Game of Thrones. It is a story of a succession war between two brothers within House Targaryen. The civil war known as House of the Dragon is triggered after their father dies. The lead stars include Paddy Considine as King Viserys I Targaryen, Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen and Emma D'Arcy as Princess / Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen.

8. Andor (2022)

IMDb rating: 8.4/10

Andor, also known as Star Wars: Andor, is an American sci-fi action-adventure TV series streaming on Disney. It is a prequel to the spin-off film Rogue One (2016) and the original Star Wars (1977). The show follows the characters when a Rebel Alliance comes up to oppose the Galactic Empire. One of the characters is a thief, Cassian Andor, who becomes a revolutionary in the Rebellion. Andor is one mature entry into the Star Wars mythos.

9. Black Sails (2014–2017)

IMDb rating: 8.2/10

Black Sails is an American historical adventure TV series set on New Providence Island. It is a prequel to Robert Louis Stevenson's novel Treasure Island. The show follows the story of Captain Flint, who is the greatest Golden Age pirate. When British and Spanish forces threaten his people, he joins hands with the daughter of the local kingpin. Together they hunt the ultimate treasure and ensure their people's safety.

10. The Witcher (2019)

IMDb rating: 8.2/10

The Witcher is one of the adventure TV shows on Netflix. The series is set in a fictional world of monsters, and humans called the Continent. In this world, monsters have more heart than humans who are viler. The lead stars are Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill), Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra,) and Princess Ciri (Freya Allan).

11. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (2022)

IMDb rating: 8.2/10

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is an American sci-fi adventure series that is a prequel to Star Trek: The Original Series. The series is part of Kurtzman's expanded Star Trek Universe and was launched this year. The story follows the crew of the USS Enterprise under the leadership of Captain Christopher Pike as they explore the universe. The lead cast includes Anson Mount as Pike, Ethan Peck as Spock, and Rebecca Romijn as Number One.

12. Loki (2021)

IMDb rating: 8.2/10

Loki, the God of Mischief, steps out of his brother's shadow to embark on an adventure after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Loki is an American adventure television series based on Marvel Comics. TVA, an organization outside of time and space, gives Loki a choice: be erased from existence or help fix the timeline and stop a greater threat. Loki is trapped in his crime thriller, travelling through time.

13. Merlin (2008–2012)

IMDb rating: 7.9/10

Merlin is one of the best British medieval fantasy adventure TV shows. It follows the story of young Merlin, who slowly learns and masters his unique gift of magic. The legendary sorcerer becomes a servant to Prince Arthur, and they become best friends. He later turns Arthur into a great king and a legend in the royal court of Camelot. The lead cast includes Colin Morgan as Merlin, Angel Coulby as Gwen and Bradley James as Arthur.

14. Warrior Nun (2020)

IMDb rating: 6.9/10

Warrior Nun is an American fantasy adventure drama TV series on Netflix. The series was created by Simon Barry and is based on the comic book Warrior Nun Areala by Ben Dunn. The series follows the story of a young woman who wakes up in a morgue. She discovers he has inexplicable powers and gets caught up in a war between good and evil. She becomes part of the ancient Order of the Cruciform Sword, tasked to fight demons on Earth.

15. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (2022)

IMDb rating: 6.9/10

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is an epic adventure drama set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien's The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. It follows an ensemble cast of old and new characters as they face the -feared evil of Middle-earth. These characters leave legacies that live for generations. The audience is taken to the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains and to the majestic forests of Lindon's elf capital.

Watching adventure series is one of the most thrilling experiences and can make your evenings enjoyable. The best adventure TV shows take the audience on a journey through the chases and the conflicts. They also give you great conversation points when watching with family or friends. If you are an adventure TV series fan, the above list will be a great addition to your watchlist.

