How to cancel Disney Plus subscription: A simple step-by-step guide

Wondering how to cancel Disney Plus subscription? Disney Plus is one of the most entertaining channels for movie and TV show enthusiasts, but when you no longer need it or want to try something else, you have to unsubscribe from the channel to avoid incurring subsequent monthly subscription fees. If you do not know how to do it, this guide is for you.

When subscribing to Disney Plus, many people do not think about how they can quit the subscription when they do not need the service. If you have tried cancel the subscription in vain and are desperate to know how to do it, here are different ways of how to cancel Disney Plus subscription.

How to cancel Disney Plus subscription on the web browser

This seems to be the easiest of all the alternatives for cancelling Disney Plus subscription. You can complete the task on a desktop web browser of your choice. Here are the steps to follow:

Go to the Disney Plus website. Log into your account and click an icon named "Profile." On the drop-down list menu, click "Account." Select your subscription, and in this case, it is Disney Plus monthly. Choose the "Cancel subscription" option.

Note that you will still access the Disney Plus channel after the cancellation until your subscription for the month ends. However, you will not access the service in the subsequent month.

How do I cancel Disney Plus subscription on an iOS device?

If you are an iPhone user and subscribed to Disney Plus using your Apple account, you will still use the iOS device for the channel cancellation. Follow these simple steps to opt out of the subscription.

On your iOS device, select the "Settings" app to open it. At the top of the screen, select an icon with your name on it. On the list of options that emerge, tap "Subscriptions." Then, select "Disney Plus." Finally, click "Cancel subscription" to complete the process.

If your subscription for the month has not expired, you will access the channel until the end of the month. You will not have the service in the following month.

How to cancel Disney Plus subscription on an Android device

You will use your Google Play account if you want to cancel the channel subscription from an Android device. Follow this simple guide to terminate the subscription.

Open the Google Play Store app on your device. Click the icon with your profile picture on the top right corner of your device. Click "Payments & Subscriptions" on the list that emerges. Click "Subscriptions." From the list of your subscriptions, click Disney Plus. Confirm the cancellation by tapping Cancel subscription.

You will access Disney Plus for the month you paid for, even if you cancel the subscription. However, you will not have the service the month after your subscription cancellation.

Disney Plus cancellation process on Amazon website

If you use your Amazon account to pay for Disney Plus subscription, here is a step-by-step guide on cancelling the subscription.

Go to Amazon’s website Log into your account Click "Account & Lists" at the top right corner of the page From the list that emerges, find and select "Membership & Subscriptions." Select "Other subscriptions." Find Disney Plus. Click "Cancel" to unsubscribe.

Disney Plus channel would continue showing until the end of the month if you had paid for the month. You will be disconnected from the channel in the following month.

How to unsubscribe from Disney Plus on Roku

You have two options for Disney Plus subscription cancellation on Roku. You can either use the Roku remote or cancel the service on Roku’s website.

Cancellation using Roku remote

Follow this guide to terminate the service using your Roku remote on TV.

Press the home button on the remote. Navigate to Disney Plus using the scroll button on the remote. Press the asterisk. A window displaying the message "Manage subscription" will pop up. Select "Cancel subscription" to complete the process.

Cancellation on the Roku website

Alternatively, you can unsubscribe from Disney Plus on a web browser. Here is how to do it.

Access Roku’s website and log into your account. Click the avatar icon at the top right corner and select "My Account." Click "Manage your subscriptions." From the list that appears, locate Disney Plus. Click "Cancel subscription."

With the above options, you should not worry about how to cancel Disney Plus subscription because they are straightforward. Remember that if you cancel a subscription in the middle of the month, you will not get a refund but will access the service until the end of the month.

