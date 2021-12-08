Ansley Pacheco’s biography: age, height, husband, net worth

Ansley Pacheco is a renowned celebrity from Florida in the US. She gained public attention in 2020 when she protected her family from intruders who attacked their house. She is also a well-known bikini model for several companies based in Miami and an OnlyFans model.

Profile summary

Full name: Ansley Pacheco

Ansley Pacheco Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 1st January 1994

1st January 1994 Age: 27 years ( as of 2021)

27 years ( as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Capricorn

Capricorn Place of birth: Florida, United States

Florida, United States Current residence: Miami, Dade County, USA

Miami, Dade County, USA Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White Caucasian

White Caucasian Height in feet: 5' 5"

5' 5" Height in centimetres: 165

165 Weight in pounds: 127

127 Weight in kilograms: 58

58 Body measurements in inches: 32-27-34

32-27-34 Body measurements in centimetres: 81-69-86

81-69-86 Shoe size: 7(US)

7(US) Dress size: 4(US)

4(US) Hair colour: Brown

Brown Eye colour: Brown

Brown Marital Status: Married

Married Husband: Daniel

Daniel Children: 1

1 Occupation: Model and social media influencer

Model and social media influencer Instagram: @ans_leey

Ansley Pacheco's bio

Who is Ansley Pacheco? Ansley is a famous social media personality who came into the limelight on Instagram through her stunning photos shared on the platform. She was born on 1st January 1994 in Miami, Florida, USA.

What is Ansley Pacheco's age?

The OnlyFans star is 27 years old as of 2021. Her birth sign is Capricorn, and she marks her birthday on 1st January every year.

Is Ansley Pacheco an Instagram model?

Yes, Ansley has used her influence on her Instagram platform as a model to promote products for different companies, especially those that sell apparel and bikinis in Miami. Some of them include OMG Swimwear, Bikini by Yas, By Nizza, and BlueBodyBrazil.

In addition, she posts stunning pictures of herself and videos on the platform. Ansley Pacheco's Instagram account has over 260k followers at the time of writing.

Other than that, the model has also gained popularity on her OnlyFans account, where she occasionally uploads content for her followers.

Ansley also commands a sizeable following on other social media pages. Ansley Pacheco's Twitter currently has around 25.6k followers, while her TikTok account has over 444.7 thousand fans and a total of 1.2 million likes on her videos. She mainly shares lifestyle, fashion, makeup tips, and dancing videos on the platforms.

Who is Ansley Pacheco's husband?

The famous TikTok star is married to Daniel Pacheco. Ashley Pacheco's husband came into the limelight due to the Miami incident. The couple is blessed with one kid, a son.

What happened to Ansley Pacheco in Miami?

The Instagram model hit the deadlines on 4th October 2020 when her Miami home was raided. The incident took place around 11 p.m. at her residence near Northwest 86th Avenue and 182nd Street. According to the New York Post, the social media influencer said:

While I was in the bathroom, I started to hear the commotion, I started hearing, 'Get down, get down, give me everything you got.

I went to the nightstand; I grabbed the gun, and I opened the door. I saw one of the guys face to face with me. He told me to put my gun down. I just shook my head no, and then I said, Don't shoot me; my son is in here.

She was in the house with her husband, Daniel, and a few friends when two armed burglars entered her home and opened fire at them.

The influencer was in a bedroom with their son, and she shot back at the burglars with a pistol. They stole a considerable amount of jewellery, but no one was injured in the shootout.

Ansley Pacheco's height

The Instagram star is 5 feet and 5 inches (165 centimetres) tall, and she weighs approximately 127 pounds (58 kilograms), with black hair and brown eyes. Her body measurement is 32-27-34 inches (81-69-86 centimetres).

What is Ansley Pacheco's net worth?

Her net worth is not known.

Ansley Pacheco continues to enthral her fans with her amazing looks, and more companies, particularly women's clothing stores, are utilizing her influence to market their products. Her popularity on different social media platforms continues to grow steadily over time.

