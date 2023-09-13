How many seasons of The Walking Dead are there, and is it over?

The Walking Dead is one of the most-watched horror television series. The series is based on a comic book by Robert Kirkman, Tony Moore, and Charlie Adlard titled The Walking Dead. Most of the show’s loyal fans are always on the lookout for new seasons. How many seasons of The Walking Dead are there, and is the show over?

The Walking Dead features survivors who must do anything possible to stay alive in a zombie apocalypse. The show premiered in 2010 and has been airing on the AMC network. It has been nominated for several awards, including the Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series Drama. Discover how many seasons of The Walking Dead are there.

How many seasons of The Walking Dead are there?

The Walking Dead currently has eleven seasons. The first season aired on 31 October 2010 on AMC and has six episodes, the lowest number in all the seasons.

TWD has been one of the longest-running shows on the cable network, running for 12 years. You can stream the show on various streaming platforms like Netflix, AMC Plus streaming app, Apple TV, Prime Video, DirecTV and more.

The horror TV series had one of the most significant debuts in cable history, with over 17 million people watching the show live. Season five has a whooping 14.38 million same-day viewers and about 5 million more watching within the next seven days on October 12 2014. The most recent season of the franchise was released on 22 August 2021.

Will there be a season 12 of The Walking Dead?

One of the most sought-after questions by fans is whether another season of TWD will be released after season 11. To answer this question, creator Robert Kirkman responded to a fan when asked about the show's future in 2016. Kirkman pointed out that the initial plan was to release up to the twelfth season.

However, releasing The Walking Dead Season 12 is outside the plans, considering the expanding universe of the spinoff series. In an official statement, TWD chief content officer Scott Gimple pointed out that the show had ended to make way for new stories. This is what the show’s chief content officer had to say,

We have a lot of thrilling story left to tell on TWD, and then, this end will be a beginning of more Walking Dead — brand-new stories and characters, familiar faces and places, new voices, and new mythologies. This will be a grand finale that will lead to new premieres. Evolution is upon us. The Walking Dead lives.

Why was TWD season 12 scrapped?

Many have theorised that The Walking Dead's ending in Season 11 had something to do with the show realising low ratings. This can be one of the valid reasons because the show ultimately received significant drops in ratings in the following years. For instance, TWD season ten had the lowest ratings after getting three to four million people watching live.

Regarding the same, Robert Kirkman explained that he needed more stories worked out to get to issue #300 and beyond. During an interview with Collider, this is what TWD cast member Jeffrey Dean Morgan revealed,

The news, when we got it in the middle of the pandemic, was a complete surprise, not only to me and the rest of the actors, but to everybody involved in the show from production…I think they had Season 11 all mapped out, where they were going to go, and suddenly it became, ‘We also have to close the story, in a way.’ It took everybody by surprise, so it was a massive pivot. And then, they threw in the six tacked-on episodes to Season 10, and instead of doing 16, we’re going to do 24 more.

How many spin-offs does The Walking Dead have?

Although the show came to an end, there are six spinoff series that have been released that fans will find exciting to watch. They include:

Fear The Walking Dead The Walking Dead: World Beyond Tales of the Walking Dead The Walking Dead: Dead City The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live

Fear the Walking Dead spinoff series was the first one to be released in 2015. The show has eight seasons, which ended in December 2021.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond television series premiered in October 2020. The show ended in 2021 after airing for two seasons.

The Tales of the Walking Dead spinoff premiered on AMC in August 2022. The show ended on 18 September 2022.

The Walking Dead: Dead City was the fourth spinoff that acts as a direct sequel to the TWD series finale. It premiered on AMC on 18 June 2023.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon spinoff series premiered on 10 September 2023, with a six-episode first season. The show focuses on the titular character's adventure in France, which is said to be the ground zero of the outbreaks.

Lastly, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live spinoff is expected to be released in 2024.

FAQs

Will there be another season of The Walking Dead? No, there will be no season of the American post-apocalyptic series after season 11. How many seasons of The Walking Dead will there be? The series has 11 seasons with 177 episodes. Is The Walking Dead over? Yes, the show ended in season 11 after releasing 24 episodes. How many spinoffs does The Walking Dead have? The series has a total of six spinoffs. Where can I watch The Walking Dead all seasons? You can stream the show on Netflix, the AMC Plus streaming app, Apple TV, Prime Video and DirecTV.

If you have been wondering how many seasons of The Walking Dead are there, you are now informed why the show ended on season 11. TWD's conclusion is a huge moment for loyal fans in the franchise, but there is no need to worry as multiple spin-off shows have already been released featuring some of TWD's most beloved characters.

