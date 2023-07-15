All The Maze Runner movies in order and where to watch them

If you love mystery action movies, The Maze Runner movies should be on your watchlist. The Maze Runner trilogy is based on the series of novels of the same name, written by James Dashner. Since the films are released at different times, you might not know which one comes first, so here are the films in order of their release date and where you can enjoy watching them.

The first Maze Runner movie was released in 2014 and was well-received. Subsequent films based on the same concept were later released, making it a trilogy. If you want to watch the films but need to know what order to watch them in and where to find them, here is a comprehensive guide.

The movie franchise has three films released between 2014 and 2018, and they are among the most thought-provoking films you need to watch. The films are linked, and it is advisable to watch them in chronological order to understand the plot. Here are details of all The Maze Runner movies based on their release dates, from first to last.

1. The Maze Runner (2014)

The 113-minute mystery science fiction movie was released in 2014. It was written by Noah Oppenheim, Grant Pierce Myers, and T.S. Nowlin and directed by Wes Ball. Some of the top actors in the film include Will Poulter, Dylan O’Brien, and Kaya Scodelario.

Thomas (Dylan O’Brien) wakes up in an elevator with no memories of his past or ideas on where he is. He soon joins a large group of teenagers who also lost memories of their past lives and live in a restricted environment, the Glade. He notices that they are subjects of an experiment, and the boys have been trapped there for about three years, with a new boy arriving every thirty days.

Thomas learns about the Maze surrounding them after surviving a night in it with other boys. Determined to escape, he knows that the Maze, which harbours dangerous creatures at night, is their only escape route. He teams up with other like-minded boys to begin a risky plan of finding a way out.

2. The Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials (2015)

The second film of The Maze Runner trilogy was released in 2015. It was directed by Wes Ball and written by T.S. Nowlin and James Dashner.

After successfully escaping the maze, Thomas and his friends find refuge in a protected facility owned by Mr. Janson (Aidan Gillen). For a moment, they think it is a safe haven and find survivors of other mazes. Soon, they discover that something is amiss after noticing a group of survivors being lodged in farms and communities.

Thomas and his group realise they are in the WCKD facility, which experiments with the survivors. They hatch a plan and escape from the facility and are in search of The Right Arm, a resistance group. However, before they find the group, they must survive a hostile environment with dangerous people, poisonous creatures, harsh weather, and other life-threatening challenges.

3. The Maze Runner: The Death Cure (2018)

The last Maze Runner movie was released in 2018. The 143-minute science fiction and action movie was written by T.S. Nowlin and James Dashner and directed by Wes Ball. Top actors in the film include Dylan O'Brien, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Ki Hong Lee, Jacob Lofland, and Dexter Darden.

The Flare virus is ravaging the world, and Thomas and his other immune friends are out to find a cure and save their other captured friends. They partner with The Right Arm resistance in their rescue operation, which leads them to a train transporting immunes to The Last City, WCKD’s operations base.

They realise that Minho, one of their friends who remained with other survivors, is not on the train and is being tortured by WCKD, hoping to get a cure for the virus from him. Thomas, Newt, and Frypan leave the train to find and rescue their friend Minho. Ultimately, the group break into the Last City to find a cure and save their friends.

Where to watch The Maze Runner movies

Wondering where to watch The Maze Runner movies in order? Luckily, you can enjoy watching the movie franchise on different platforms. However, the availability of the films on a streaming platform may depend on your geographical location. You can watch the films on the following platforms:

Roku

Hulu

Disney+

MAX

Amazon Prime Video

FAQs

How many The Maze Runner movies are there? They are three films, The Maze Runner, The Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials, and The Maze Runner: The Death Cure. When was the first Maze Runner movie released? The first movie of the franchise was released on 19 September 2014. When was the last Maze Runner movie released? The last film of the trilogy was released on 26 January 2018. What is the order of The Maze Runner movies? Here is the order of the films based on their release dates: The Maze Runner (2014), The Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials (2015), and The Maze Runner: The Death Cure (2018). Where can I watch The Maze Runner movies? The films are available on Hulu, Disney+, Roku, MAX, and Amazon Prime Video. Will there be The Maze Runner part 4? Currently, there are no indications of the continuation of the movie franchise. Who is the biggest star from the Maze Runner series? The main star of the trilogy is Dylan O'Brien, who portrays Thomas.

If you want to follow the plot of The Maze Runner movies and do not know the order to follow, it is the same as their release dates. You can watch the films on different platforms, including Hulu, MAX, Roku, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video.

